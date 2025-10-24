Inverness from the air in the 1970s

The 1970s in Inverness marked a period of transition towards modernisation, while still holding on to its traditional heritage.

The Highland capital experienced steady growth as the region capitalised on the oil boom and began to urbanise and diversify its economy.

Infrastructure came in to support this growth, like the completion of A9 improvements, and the construction of new bridges around the River Ness to make the city more accessible.

These changes played a key role in linking Inverness to the rest of Scotland, driving trade and tourism and boosting the town’s population.

The rapid changes of the age prompted Aberdeen Journals to record a bird’s eye view of what was happening.

In those pre-drone days this was done by helicopter at considerable expense, but worth it for the benefit of future generations as you’ll see here.

Raigmore housing estate in 1970s Inverness

Intensive house building ensured that the city grew from under 35,000 at the start of the decade to more than 40,000 at the end.

Above is Raigmore estate partly still under construction, pictured in 1974.

The old rundown Raigmore House was demolished in 1965.

The construction of 322 houses began, along with a primary school, shops, and a Red Cross hostel, built on the site of the former Raigmore House.

Caledonian Canal and Kinmylies estate in 1970s Inverness

This view of the Caledonian Canal with the new council housing estate at Kinmylies immediately behind and the private housing site at Balnafettack in the background captures the expanding face of west Inverness in 1979.

The canal side buildings belonged to husband and wife team Jim and Elizabeth Hogan who ran Caley Cruisers (left) and Caley Marina (right). They had built their boating business up from one 21ft motor cruiser in 1971 to one of the largest in northern Scotland.

An unusual view from 1975

This view looks across the River Ness over the railway and Waterloo bridges to Loch Ness in the background.

There have been numerous changes to this area, not least the construction of Friar’s Bridge in 1986 to take A82 traffic round the city centre.

Capturing the proximity of Inverness to Loch Ness highlights the rise and rise of the Highland capital as the gateway to the northern Highlands.

The town in 1971

Looking west over the heart of the town.

Mid-right is the railway station.

Navigate up the image to the river and you can see the Free North Church standing sentinel over the Greig Street Bridge.

Look right along the river and you can see the cathedral and the Bishop’s Palace.

There have been lots of changes, big and small in the town since the P&J staff photographer in Inverness, David Murray, took this photo in 1971.

New housing was built in Hilton

Part of the new-look Inverness is captured in this aerial picture of the new Hilton housing estate in 1974.

Balloan Road is in the foreground, and Cauldeen School can be seen behind the new estate.

In the top left-hand corner is part of the Lochardil housing estate, built in the 1960s.

Something for Clachnacuddin FC fans

Clach fans can see their ground here to the left, as it looked in 1971.

The railway bridge and Waterloo Bridge (sometimes known as the Black Bridge) span the River Ness as it meanders down to the Moray Firth.

There’s been lots more industrial development on the land in the top right, not least due to the arrival of the Kessock Bridge in 1982.

Bruce Gardens and ‘the county buildings’

Bruce Gardens at the bottom of this image leads the eye mid-way up to the junction with Tomnahurich Street.

The big buildings on the right are the HQ Inverness County Council four years before it was abolished and became Highland Regional Council in 1975.

Behind them lies the Northern Meeting park and the Bishop’s Palace before that area was developed to become Eden Court Theatre, opening in 1976.

Evening Express photographer Jack Cryle took this image in 1971.