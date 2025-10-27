Gallery: Are you in our 50 past party photos of Slains Castle in Aberdeen?

Back in 1999, spooky Slains Castle opened in Aberdeen’s Belmont Street, transforming a house of God into a house of horrors.
What was once the former St Nicholas Kirk House was taken over by brewers Scottish and Newcastle as part of the Eerie chain.
The B-listed Kirk House was suitably spine-chilling.
Dating back to the 1830s, it once housed the old South Church of St Nicholas, and was one of the last ecclesiastic designs by Aberdeen architect John Smith.
1999: The first pint of McEwan’s SPA being poured at Slains Castle by barman Richard King. Looking on are supervisor Mark Elrick, left, and Kenny Taylor, Scottish Brewers regional sales manager. Image: DC Thomson
It underwent a £1million makeover to give it “a distinctive eerie design and ghostly atmosphere”.
Scottish and Newcastle promised Slains customers “lots of spooky surprises and something really different from traditional pubs of Aberdeen”.
Many of the original features were retained, and along with lots of nooks and crannies, the converted church had an air of creepiness.
Slains Castle famed for ‘seven deadly sins’ cocktail menu
And, of course, the name Slains was a nod towards the real Slains Castle near Cruden Bay which inspired the story Dracula.
2001: Slains Castle played its part in helping to encourage blood donors by hosting a public campaign. Deputy head of the blood transfusion centre, David Wilson, is dressed as Dracula and tried to get a donation from donor secretary Shellie Baxter. Image: DC Thomson
Opening in September 1999, Slains Castle quickly became a favourite haunt and renowned for its ‘seven deadly sins’ cocktails.
Cocktails including Gluttony, Envy and Lust — (3 measures of tequila, blackcurrant cordial and topped up with orange juice for anyone feeling nostalgic) — retailed at £2.50-£2.75.
A bustling boozer that attracted a varied clientele, Slains also served pub grub making it a popular spot for day drinking too.
2003: Spooky Slains Castle once again made the perfect backdrop for actors Steven Harrison (as Lord Darnley) and Laura Leonard to rehearse the play ‘Scottish Times’. Image: DC Thomson
There was outrage when plans to overhaul Slains Castle, rip out the Gothic interior, staircase and fireplaces were revealed in 2022.
The application was withdrawn, but it did undergo a
£200,000 facelift in December 2024 paring back the spooky aesthetic for good.
Perhaps you’ll spot yourself among our archive photos of folk in good spirits at the original Slains Castle Pub.
Gallery: Past party photos of Slains Castle
2003: Amanda MacCorquodale serving in Slains Castle, Belmont street. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Charlene Fordyce and Sarah Stanford in Slains Castle. Image: DC Thomson
2010: Debra Ritchie, Louise Cantlay, Julie Wilson and Katie Millar at the front. Image: DC Thomson
2010: Emma Taylor and Rachel James at Slains Castle. Image: DC Thomson
2010: From left, enjoy an evening at Slains Castle, were Eva Bohlert, Alex Aitchison and Alex Bell. Image: DC Thomson
2009: Sara Green and Jaclyn Robb at Slains. Image: DC Thomson
2009: Louisa Scott and Claire Ross. Image: DC Thomson
2009: Slains Castle was in the running for the Evening Express Pub of the Year, pictured are Natasha Goldie and Stewart Cuthbert who worked in the bar. Image: DC Thomson
2010: Celebrating Hallowe’en, from left, Andy Costine, Andrina Sykes, Mathew Wardrop, Jennifer Hamilton, Erika Masson, Claire Crennan, Jenny Main and Murray Keir. Image: DC Thomson
2010: Pals Laura MacIntyre, Kerry Oleszek and Sarah Youngson. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Joanna Wilson, Natasha Szmidt and Sarah Vrnel. Kerry Oleszek. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Sara Watt and Gail Taylor. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Samantha Hairhaid and Letty Bishop enjoying a night out. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Ruth Write, Mike Spiers, Judith Weall and Valerie Williams. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Eleanor Peters and Natalie Bennett. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Danielle Beaton and Hannah Stubbs. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Shonagh Fowler, Adam McNeill, Sara Jackson and Matthew Reit. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Jane Little, Natasha Rodgers and Amy Murdie. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Ellen Thompson, Rachel Thompson, Brandon Urbank and Rachael Irving. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Derek Ross, Mark Laing and Colin Bruce. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Gemma Findlater and Claire Milne. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Darcey Wedderburn and Fraser Brophy. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Jordan Robb, Gillian Lindsay, Matt Sheridan and Peter Parker. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2012: Sam Sugavanam and Pradeep Lakshmana in Slains Castle. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Shawn Munro, Chris McLean, Michael Clarke, Ian Knox and Brendan Creaney. Image: Kath Flannery/Image: DC Thomson
2012: Kieran O’Neill and Callum Ross. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Kevin Johnston, Grace Campbell and Aaron Graham in Slains Castle. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Charlotte Asplund and Ilmari Suortti. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Ross Abernethy, David Millar and Declan Heafey in Slains Castle. Image: DC Thomson
2012: George Fenning and Chris Sporat enjoy a pint. Image: DC Thomson
2013: Cory Rossi and Emma Hamilton. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Rachel Barber and Calum Patterson. Image: DC Thomson
2012: James Kerrison, Catherine Cole, Jamie Jablowski and Matthew Kirkland. Image: DC Thomson
2015: Doug McFadyen, Linda Grant and Cal McFadyen. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Nadia Sharif, Laura Bisset, Fraser Matheson and Sarah Newnham. Image: DC Thomson
2015: Matt Ellis and Megan Whitesides. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Kirsty Arnott and Debbie Croy. Image: DC Thomson
2015: Aukse Kerseviciute and Ieva Klemkaite. Image: DC Thomson
2015: Cheryl Brown and Jayne Bond. Image: DC Thomson
2015: Duncan Pirie, Malcolm MacDonald, Claire Holland and Craig MacKenzie. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Pictured from left, Monica Burns and Nicola Burns. Image: DC Thomson
2012: George Fenning and Chris Sporat. Image: DC Thomson
2016: Alan Langdon, Alan Sweeney, Michael Cassidy and Ewen Lang. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Amy Tait, Kyle Martin, Jack Bell and Beka Graham. Image: DC Thomson
2013: Julia Duffield and Steph Speroul. Image: DC Thomson
2014: Debbie Mann and Kevin Mann. Image: DC Thomson
2015: Mark McCabe and Amy Murdoch. Image: DC Thomson
