Gallery: Are you in our 50 past party photos of Slains Castle in Aberdeen?

Back in 1999, spooky Slains Castle opened in Aberdeen’s Belmont Street, transforming a house of God into a house of horrors.

What was once the former St Nicholas Kirk House was taken over by brewers Scottish and Newcastle as part of the Eerie chain.

The B-listed Kirk House was suitably spine-chilling.

Dating back to the 1830s, it once housed the old South Church of St Nicholas, and was one of the last ecclesiastic designs by Aberdeen architect John Smith.

It underwent a £1million makeover to give it “a distinctive eerie design and ghostly atmosphere”.

Scottish and Newcastle promised Slains customers “lots of spooky surprises and something really different from traditional pubs of Aberdeen”.

Many of the original features were retained, and along with lots of nooks and crannies, the converted church had an air of creepiness.

Slains Castle famed for ‘seven deadly sins’ cocktail menu

And, of course, the name Slains was a nod towards the real Slains Castle near Cruden Bay which inspired the story Dracula.

Opening in September 1999, Slains Castle quickly became a favourite haunt and renowned for its ‘seven deadly sins’ cocktails.

Cocktails including Gluttony, Envy and Lust — (3 measures of tequila, blackcurrant cordial and topped up with orange juice for anyone feeling nostalgic) — retailed at £2.50-£2.75.

A bustling boozer that attracted a varied clientele, Slains also served pub grub making it a popular spot for day drinking too.

There was outrage when plans to overhaul Slains Castle, rip out the Gothic interior, staircase and fireplaces were revealed in 2022.

The application was withdrawn, but it did undergo a £200,000 facelift in December 2024 paring back the spooky aesthetic for good.

Perhaps you’ll spot yourself among our archive photos of folk in good spirits at the original Slains Castle Pub.

Gallery: Past party photos of Slains Castle

