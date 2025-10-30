10 spectacular ruins to explore during spooky season in Aberdeenshire

Scattered across Aberdeenshire stand skeletal ruins of castles and mansions, their empty shells hiding tales of feuds, curses and restless spirits.

We’ve looked at 10 spectacular ruins to test if you’d want to explore to their haunting history, or simply appreciate some of the region’s most beautiful, lost architecture.

1. Knock Castle, Ballater

The atmospheric ruin of Knock Castle near Ballater was yet another seat of the dominant Aberdeenshire clan, the Gordons.

A 16th century tower house, the lonely ruin once had a dark history of murderous feuds between the Gordons and neighbouring Forbes clan.

Second laird Henry Gordon was slain by the Forbeses during a cattle raid in 1592.

Things escalated when, one day, Gordon sent his seven sons out to cut peat.

The lads accidentally strayed onto Clan Forbes land and a battle ensued in which all the Gordon boys were killed.

Concerned when they hadn’t returned, Gordon sent a servant out to find them.

Discovering their heads impaled on stakes, the servant ran back to Alexander Gordon who, upon learning of his sons’ murders, collapsed and fell to his death down a stairwell.

2. Fetternear House, Kemnay

Even in its ruinous state, Fetternear House on the edge of Kemnay is magnificent.

The crumbling, castellated mansion was the ancestral pile of the Leslie family until it was destroyed by a mysterious fire in 1919.

The ruin looks spectacular in every season. Its turrets and empty windows cut an imposing silhouette against the backdrop of ancient trees.

Considered one of the finest baronial mansions in Aberdeenshire in its heyday, only the empty walls encircled by barbed wire remain.

A walk along the lengthy, densely tree-lined drive at dusk can be a little unsettling, but the eerie ruin is certainly an arresting sight upon approach.

3. Slains Castle, Cruden Bay

There is something undoubtedly sinister about a stark ruin perched on a jagged clifftop overlooking the roaring North Sea below.

It’s widely believed the roofless ruin of New Slains Castle inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula, as the author spent a lot of time writing in nearby Cruden Bay.

And as darkness falls, it looks every inch the sinister lair for a blood-thirsty vampire.

The core of the ruin is a 16th century tower house but it was extensively remodelled over the centuries and latterly rebuilt as a mansion in 1837.

Slains fell into dereliction after the 20th Earl of Errol sold it, ending 300 years of family ownership.

It was sold to a demolition firm and the castle was slowly picked apart for salvage, losing its roof along the way.

4. Gight Castle, Methlick

Built by the Gordon family in the 1570s, the bleak ruin near Methlick looks every bit as haunting as its reputation.

Legend has it that Gight Castle, once the ancestral home of Lord Byron, was cursed by Scottish prophet Thomas Rhymer.

The prophecy read “At Gight three men by sudden death shall dee, And after that the land shall lie in lea” – but took about 500 years to be fulfilled.

Owner Lord Haddo was the first to die in a fall from his horse, followed by his servant who died in a similar manner.

The family abandoned the castle after this and, many years later, when it was a ruin, two men working at a nearby farmhouse remarked that the prophecy was not fully realised.

A wall collapsed the following day, killing one of the men, marking three out of three.

If that’s not spooky enough, it’s said the ghost of a servant trails between the castle and River Ythan where he was killed by the Devil while trying to recover hidden gold.

5. Dunnydeer, Insch

The Dunnydeer ruin towering over Insch is a landmark that can be seen for miles.

Once a hillfort poised for defence, these days the picturesque arch is a peaceful spot that perfectly frames the rolling Garioch countryside beyond.

Thought to be the earliest tower house in the mainland from the Middle Ages, Dunnydeer was constructed out of the remains of a previous Iron Age vitrified fort.

It’s a steep climb up the conical hill but it’s a great and secluded spot to take in the sunset as the nights draw in.

6. Huntly Castle, Huntly

Once a grand palace – and possibly the most famous of Clan Gordon’s strongholds – the dramatic Huntly Castle ruin has a storied history.

While the earls of Fife built the original castle circa 1190 at the meeting of the rivers Bogie and Deveron, the castle is more famous as a Gordon stronghold.

The sudden death of George Gordon 5th Earl of Huntly during a football match in 1576 was said to have sparked paranormal happenings.

It was said other members of the household were struck down with mysterious illnesses, while wails and bangs could be heard from George’s locked chamber.

In 1594 when George the 6th Earl of Huntly plotted against King James the VI, the king responded by blowing up the remains of the old tower.

Today you can still see exquisite carved stonework from a 17th century remodel of the castle.

Even in its ruinous state, the vertical frontispiece above the palace doorway, which is unique in Britain, remains intact.

7. Aden House, Mintlaw

For nearly 200 years, Aden estate and extensive farmland near Mintlaw belonged to the Russell family.

Now a hollow ruin, Aden was once an attractive and sprawling mansion set on a garden terrace in beautiful wooded policies.

The eighth and final laird, Sidney Russell, sold off the estate and 52 tenant farms amid mounting money trouble.

The house and grounds had successive, but short-lived, owners and were requisitioned by the army for training in the Second World War.

Neglected, the grand house fell into ruin and although maintained by Aberdeenshire Council it still has a spooky air about it.

Particularly as staff have previously reported ghostly sightings in the grounds.

8. Dunnottar Castle, Stonehaven

A striking, ruinous outpost near Stonehaven, Dunnottar has a dramatic history – and is rumoured to be one of the most haunted castles in Scotland.

In 1297, William Wallace was said to have trapped English soldiers in the chapel at Dunnottar before torching it and burning them alive.

It’s perhaps no wonder people have heard spine-chilling cries of pain at the derelict castle over the years.

The most famous ghostly sighting at Dunnottar is the Green Lady, said to be the apparition of a woman in a green tartan dress looking for her “lost children”.

But visitors have reported seeing a tall, Scandinavian man in the former guardroom and even the spectre of a deerhound prowling the ruin.

9. Strichen House, Strichen

The now-skeletal Strichen House and its extensive grounds have been likened to the haunting “Manderley” from Daphne du Maurier’s Gothic novel “Rebecca”.

Once one of the largest and imposing neo-classical mansions in Aberdeenshire, it was built by “Mormond Tam” Fraser, later Lord Lovat, in 1821.

In 1855 the estate passed to the Bairds and by the turn of the century was occupied by local MP Archibald Maconochie.

His lavish garden party among “magnificent trees and the picturesque lake” was attended by “hundreds” of guests and reported in the P&J in 1902.

The estate sold in 1925 and became Strichen Hydro Hotel, inhabited for a time by eccentric opera singer Mary Garden who paid staff in gold sovereigns.

Like many country piles, it was requisitioned for troops in the war and the roof later removed. Any haunting sounds emanating from its walls these days are likely to be livestock.

10. Hallforest Castle, Kintore

Hallforest Castle in the Royal Forest of Kintore was commissioned by Robert the Bruce after the Wars of Independence.

It was said the castle was given to Clan Keith whose chief had lead the Scottish cavalry at Bannockburn.

A monument of national importance, the ruined tower house is one of the oldest in Scotland, dating back to the 14th century.

Said to be have been a hunting lodge for Bruce, the castle formerly rose to six floors with battlements at the top.

It’s thought the castle fell into ruin upon the building of nearby residence Keith Hall by the Earl of Kintore.

It goes without saying, when visiting ruins stick to the paths, adhere to signage and don’t try to enter unstable structures.

If you enjoyed this, you might like: