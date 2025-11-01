Old photos of Aberdeen in November: Plumbers, Prince of Wales pub and Powis School fire

November is here, and although the year is beginning to wane, there’s time for another monthly trip to the archives before the festive photos start to creep in.

This month’s selection of archive photos show lots of faces from Aberdeen’s past, from fashion designer Bill Gibb to Grampian Fire Brigade.

We also take a wander through bygone streets of Aberdeen.

So many Union Terrace buildings are empty these days, it’s easy to forget the Chamber of Commerce once commanded a prominent spot there overlooking the gardens.

Another of our November snaps shows a young Prince of Wales learning to drive the Landy in Aberdeen city centre.

And from one prince to another, we see the Prince of Wales pub as it looked after a renovation exactly 40 years ago this month.

Happily the ‘POW’ pub is still very much part of Aberdeen’s streetscape, but one sight you won’t see these days is livestock at Kittybrewster.

It’s been nearly four decades since the historic mart moved from Aberdeen out to Inverurie.

Our archive photo from November 1985 offers a glimpse of the mart in action before it was closed, ending that chapter in Aberdeen’s history.

Join us on our trip down memory lane, and we’ll see you again next month for more.

Gallery: Looking back at archive photos of November days in Aberdeen

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

