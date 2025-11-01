Old photos of Aberdeen in November: Plumbers, Prince of Wales pub and Powis School fire

1977: The bakery, patisserie and delicatessen area of Norco's new superstore at Berryden. Self service was to be in operation throughout most of the store but there was still counter service at the delicatessen. Image: DC Thomson
November is here, and although the year is beginning to wane, there’s time for another monthly trip to the archives before the festive photos start to creep in.
This month’s selection of archive photos show lots of faces from Aberdeen’s past, from fashion designer Bill Gibb to Grampian Fire Brigade.
We also take a wander through bygone streets of Aberdeen.
So many Union Terrace buildings are empty these days, it’s easy to forget the Chamber of Commerce once commanded a prominent spot there overlooking the gardens.
Another of our November snaps shows a young Prince of Wales learning to drive the Landy in Aberdeen city centre.
1980: ‘All stations go’ as Johnny Brockie and his pensioner pals take a nostalgic run through the appliance shed during their second meeting of the National Association of Fire Brigade Pensioners in brigade headquarters, Anderson Drive, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
And from one prince to another, we see the
Prince of Wales pub as it looked after a renovation exactly 40 years ago this month.
Happily the ‘POW’ pub is still very much part of Aberdeen’s streetscape, but one sight you won’t see these days is livestock at Kittybrewster.
It’s been nearly four decades since the historic mart moved from Aberdeen out to Inverurie.
Our archive photo from November 1985 offers a glimpse of the mart in action before it was closed, ending that chapter in Aberdeen’s history.
Join us on our trip down memory lane, and we’ll see you again next month for more.
Gallery: Looking back at archive photos of November days in Aberdeen
1966: Aberdeen’s city centre took on a dramatic new look in 1966 with two of the city’s most imposing high rise blocks. Porthill Court at nine storeys high, was dwarfed by its 18-storey sister, Seamount Court, opposite Aberdeen Technical College in the Gallowgate. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Primary children at Ashley Road School, in period costume, sneak a look through the railings at former pupils enjoying the display of old school photographs which were part of the centenary celebrations being held in the Aberdeen School. The children are, left to right, Catriona Duncan (6), Alistair Flett (5), Lyndsey Cowe (5) and Ahpuhn Allan (6). Image: DC Thomson
1953: A rather serene scene showing the sculptures at Aberdeen Art Gallery in November 1953. Image: DC Thomson
1977: The bakery, patisserie and delicatessen area of Norco’s new superstore at Berryden. Self service was to be in operation throughout most of the store but there was still counter service at the delicatessen. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Enjoying a coffee or snack at The Terrace Cafe at Northern Co-operative in Berryden. Image: DC Thomson
1972: Fraserburgh-born fashion designer Bill Gibb and model Priscilla study the generous flowing sleeves on this ballgown at a fashion show in Cults. Made of white Italian jersey, it had a fake fur trimmed waistcoat and a large cat motif on the skirt. Bill wears black-and-white tweed Oxford bags, a pinky orange shirt and a black-and-red tank top. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Suitably right in the centre of things where they had been since 1919 was the headquarters of Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce at No. 15 Union Terrace. It’s the first building in the picture on the left. Image: DC Thomson
1979: There were no helmets back then. Under the watch of an instructor, these youngsters were improving their cycling skills by negotiating obstacles somewhere in Aberdeen in 1979. Image: DC Thomson
1982: All that was left of the stage and assembly hall of Powis Academy after the devastating fire on November 21. The old Astoria Cinema organ, which had been painstakingly restored by teachers and pupils, was also lost in the blaze. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Civic leaders and churchmen gather for Aberdeen’s Remembrance Day service at Cowdray Hall. Image: DC Thomson
1966: A young man concentrates as he masters the art of driving. The Prince of Wales is in Aberdeen in 1966 sporting L-plates on his Land Rover. The 17-year-old prince was on his way back to Gordonstoun after a visit to London. Passers-by didn’t seem to realise the heir to the throne was in their midst. He was just a few days away from his 18th birthday on November 14. Image: DC Thomson
1985: A scene that was soon destined to disappear from Aberdeen as the marts complex at Kittybrewster was due to flit to a new site on the outskirts of Inverurie, now Thainstone Mart. Image: DC Thomson
1985: For longer than most people can remember, the Prince of Wales (or POW as it is fondly called by regulars) in St Nicholas Lane has been a favourite Aberdeen watering hole. Indeed there can be few true Aberdonians who have not visited The Prince at one time or another. And of course, for students of the university and RGIT it was almost compulsory. Its 62 foot bar (the longest in Aberdeen) and saloon style cacti wall paintings had been a familiar sight to more than one generation, but in 1985, the bar had its first truly major renovation. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Fergie with his latest silverware in November 1985… the Skol Cup and the original League Cup. Image: DC Thomson
1936: Times have changed since the days when Herbert Asquith and Winston Churchill were proud to accept the honour of rector of Aberdeen University. Another tradition which has disappeared over the years is the rectorial battle in which the supporters of opposing candidates for the ancient post squared up to each other in the quadrangle of Marischal College. Here we see the 1936 battle in progress with flour and soot flying. The rector that year was Admiral Sir Edward Evans, so perhaps he gave his supporters some tips on battle tactics. Image: DC Thomson
1967: Union Street bus queue in the rain during teatime rush hour in November 1967. “Two more only,” signals the conductor – and the others have to wait on in the rain. Image: DC Thomson
1985: This skeleton of a baby Sumatran rhinoceros was a big attraction at Aberdeen University Zoology museum. Pictured with Dr Bob Ralph, right, are, from left, M Liang, Nicola MacCallum, Margaret Carr, Alan Pike, Alison Thomson and Karen Henderson. The rhinoceros, which had been in the university’s possession for more than a century, was on public display for the first time and drew a crowd of around 40 curious onlookers. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Firefighter extraordinaire Red Adair made a return visit to Aberdeen since flying in to fight the Piper Alpha blaze 16 months ago. The legendary oilman – whose adventures were portrayed by John Wayne in 1967 film Hellfighters – was off home again to Houston after a hectic day in the city. First thing he was signing more than 400 copies of his biography at an Aberdeen Bookshop. In true Texan style the book, written with the help of Philip Singerman, is Red Adair: An American Hero. Pictured is Red Adair with six-year-old Kevin Bartlett at the signing session. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Chairman of William Wilson and Co., Graeme Wilson, seated right, presented prizes to these plumbing-trade students at Aberdeen Technical College. Kevin Smith, centre right, holds the president’s shield, and also joining the students are the president of Aberdeen and District Master Plumbers Association, David Parley, standing centre right, and Andrew Bole, seated left, principal of the college. Image: DC Thomson
ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.
If you enjoyed reading this, you might like:
Conversation