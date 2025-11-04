Gallery: 25 archive photos looking back at life in Kemnay over the years

Our archive photos of Kemnay in the 1970s and ’80s show happy memories of bygone shops and community spirit.
When the Scottish Gazetteer of Placenames was published in 1886, Kemnay was listed as “a village of central Aberdeenshire, occupying a pleasant slope and commanding a delightful view of the basin of the Don with Bennachie beyond”.
While there’s no definitive explanation of the name Kemnay, one idea is that it takes its name from glacial ‘kames’ or low hillocks that border the River Don nearby.
Another theory is that it derives from the Gaelic ceann a’ maigh meaning “head of the plain”.
Kemnay was but a hamlet until the quarry began commercial operations in 1858 transforming the fortunes, and size, of the rural community.
1986: High-quality light grey granite from Kemnay Quarries is known throughout the world for use in prestige building projects like the Paris Opera House, London Bridge and Aberdeen’s own Marischal College. Having believed the good-quality large blocks had petered out many years before, there was joy when a new seam was discovered in the 1980s. Fyfe’s managing director, John Mutch, said in a good month around 200 tons of material. This was still by no means a vast amount when as much as 30 tons could be required to face one house with granite blocks. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen might be known as the granite capital, but Kemnay is surely a close rival.
It’s quite remarkable to think granite quarried outside the village has been transported across the globe to build some of the world’s most prestigious buildings.
And, of course, the same granite was used to extend that small hamlet into a thriving village from the 1860s.
New prosperity saw old buildings replaced with the handsome granite cottages and shopfronts, still standing today along Station Road, Aquithie Road, High Street, Kendal Road and St Brydes.
In slightly more recent history, residents might remember village bobby Sandy Littlejohn, all the fun of Kemnay Fair pet shows, and bygone shops like chemist George Ross or newsagents O&D Gilbert.
Gallery: Memories of Kemnay in 25 archive photos
1986: The cavalcade of cars from a cavalcade to mark the newly-opened Fyvie Castle to Castle Fraser trail stopped at Kemnay School to meet the pupils in May 1986. Pictured with their Model T Ford are Nairn couple Alan and Dorothy Grant with Bridget Graves and some of the children. Image: DC Thomson
1975: It was a nostalgic night for many north-east Scottish country dance band followers as the Eddie Edmonds Band announced their retirement in December 1975. The band had played throughout the area for 11 years, and made their announcement at a social evening in the Burnett Arms Hotel, Kemnay. Seated centre are Avis Leven, left, and Leona Whiteoak, with members of the band. Back, from left, Jimmy Edmonds, Roy Lyall, Pat Garden, David Law, Elma Watt and Eddie Edmonds. Seated front, Jackie Edmonds. Also in the picture is William Elrick, extreme left, the proprietor’s son who served the stovies and milk to the audience. Image: DC Thomson
1982: The Town and County Bank building on the right dating from 1888, became the village branch of the Clydesdale Bank until it closed in 2005. Apart from that, and a few minor modifications and growth of trees, Kemnay’s main street had changed little in this 1982 view since the days it was first laid out, 124 years before. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Ready for the start of Kemnay Fair pet show – with owners of an assortment of dogs, cats, birds and even a goldfish hoping to pick up a prize. Image: DC Thomson
1975: A view down Station Road in Kemnay on a quiet July day. Apart from the cars, the street is little changed today. Image: DC Thomson
1978: Ferrets were to the fore at Kemnay Fair in August 1978 as owners held up their sleek animals before the start of the ferret race. From left, Simon Gosling and his father Terry, Paul Wheeler, standing, Ian Alexander and Harry Bygate. The race was won by Claudius, owned and trained by Mr Gosling. Image: DC Thomson
1978: Kemnay was basking in the late May sun in this view along High Street as a woman walks her dog High Street with her shopping. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Some of the residents of Kembhill Park housing estate, Kemnay, after they met chairman of the Scottish Special Housing Association Gordon Muir, extreme left, to arrange a tenants’ association for the estate. Image: DC Thomson
1983: A busy scene outside the Clydesdale on a cold Valentine’s Day as these children push their toy prams across High Street at the Station Road junction. The ordinary daytime seen was in contrast to a robbery that had taken place at the bank two days before when nearly £5000 was stolen. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Band leader Jack Sinclair, back row, centre, with fancy-dress parade competitors after opening the Kemnay Fair in August 1977. The fair was organised by Kemnay Community Association. Image: DC Thomson
1979: More than a few folk in Kemnay will have got a car from Vauxhall dealer Norman Lawrence at St Bryde’s Garage. While it’s no longer a showroom it’s still part of the community as Essentials giftshop. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Kemnay mum Debbie Service, second right, launched a bid to make motorists think about their speed, along with neighbour Sherleen, and their children. Debbie daubed a large “40 kills” slogan on the side of her house on the outskirts of the village because she said drivers constantly ignored the 30mph limit and travelled at high speeds past the school and park. Image: DC Thomson
1976: Snow might mean a nuisance to most of us – but not to these youngsters of Kemnay Primary School who took great delight in a change of game during a break in lessons in January 1976. Image: DC Thomson
1974: Danger spot at Kemnay as Doreen Hughes shields her daughter Emma from a passing truck. Young mothers living in Aquithie Road, Kemnay, daily had to run a gauntlet of heavy lorries to get to village shops for there was no pavement in front of their homes. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Teacher Mrs Harper and her Primary 1 pupils gather round their characters from the TV programme “Let’s go Maths” during class work at Alehousewells School, Kemnay. Image: DC Thomson
1976: Negotiations by the former Aberdeen County Council and latterly by Grampian Regional Council to get land to widen a busy country road were protracted, but eventually successful. The route runs between Kemnay and the B993 Kemnay-Inverurie road passing Kemnay quarries, which meant it was used by large HGVs. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Runners-up in Grampian Region primary schools five-a-side football competition, Kemnay, display their trophy. The final, which was won by Abbotswell, Aberdeen, was played in the County Sports Centre, Bucksburn. Image: DC Thomson
1975: Outside the newsagent was the ideal place for these ladies ‘to have a news’ on St Brydes Road, Kemnay. The former paper shop is now JG Ross bakers. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Kemnay five-a-side team celebrate winning the League VII trophy and chair their six-goal hero David Fraser. Looking on are Bill Beattie, chairman of Bucksburn Round Table, who presented the trophy, and referee Mike Edwards. Image: DC Thomson
1978: A view up Kemnay High Street on a sunny day. Note the babies in their prams left outside George Ross the chemist shop, not a scene you’d see nowadays. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Kemnay Constable Sandy Littlejohn on patrol in the village to show villagers that there was always a village policeman living and working in Kemnay when the community felt there wasn’t enough of a police presence. Supt Bill Coutts, deputy commander of Grampian Police D division, which included Kemnay told villagers “mobile patrols from surrounding stations also visit the village when the local policeman is not on duty”. Image: DC Thomson
1974: A car passes the controversial stretch of pavement at Aquithie Road, Kemnay. Controversial because it led to nowhere and young mums further down the road had been calling for pavement so they didn’t need to walk their children on the road to get into the village. Image: DC Thomson
1978: A view of the wee square at St Brydes Road, Kemnay, with Gilbert’s newsagent on the right and the Mace on the left. Image: DC Thomson
1982: In 1831, Kemnay had a population of only 616, by the time this photo was taken in 1982, the population had risen to 3000. In the distance a lorry is laden with coal, but apart from dyke-rebuilding, road-tarring, tree-growth and the removal of garden conifers on the right, the general layout of Kemnay in 1982 was the same as it was at the turn of the century. Image: DC Thomson
More Kemnay stories:
If you enjoy nostalgic photos in the area, you might like:
Conversation