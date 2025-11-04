Gallery: 25 archive photos looking back at life in Kemnay over the years

Our archive photos of Kemnay in the 1970s and ’80s show happy memories of bygone shops and community spirit.

When the Scottish Gazetteer of Placenames was published in 1886, Kemnay was listed as “a village of central Aberdeenshire, occupying a pleasant slope and commanding a delightful view of the basin of the Don with Bennachie beyond”.

While there’s no definitive explanation of the name Kemnay, one idea is that it takes its name from glacial ‘kames’ or low hillocks that border the River Don nearby.

Another theory is that it derives from the Gaelic ceann a’ maigh meaning “head of the plain”.

Kemnay was but a hamlet until the quarry began commercial operations in 1858 transforming the fortunes, and size, of the rural community.

Aberdeen might be known as the granite capital, but Kemnay is surely a close rival.

It’s quite remarkable to think granite quarried outside the village has been transported across the globe to build some of the world’s most prestigious buildings.

And, of course, the same granite was used to extend that small hamlet into a thriving village from the 1860s.

New prosperity saw old buildings replaced with the handsome granite cottages and shopfronts, still standing today along Station Road, Aquithie Road, High Street, Kendal Road and St Brydes.

In slightly more recent history, residents might remember village bobby Sandy Littlejohn, all the fun of Kemnay Fair pet shows, and bygone shops like chemist George Ross or newsagents O&D Gilbert.

