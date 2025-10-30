Photos: Relive memories of days gone by at Elgin’s Cooper Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Photos: Relive memories of days gone by at Elgin’s Cooper Park

Escape to the peace and quiet of Cooper Park in these Press and Journal images taken between the 1950s and the 1990s. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
Peaceful Cooper Park with its boating pond in July 1977. Image: D C Thomson.
Peaceful Cooper Park with its boating pond in July 1977. Image: D C Thomson.

Cooper Park has been providing Elgin residents with a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of town life for more than 120 years.

It’s the green lung of the town, somewhere to take fractious toddlers, to allow children to let off steam or just to take time out for yourself and recharge.

The land lies in a privileged spot, just behind Elgin cathedral.

It used to be the estate grounds of Grant Lodge, a house built around 1750 as one of the residences of the Earls of Seafield.

It was sold in 1899 by the Seafield family to Sir George Alexander Cooper.

Cooper Park lies just beyond Elgin Cathedral, pictured here in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

George Cooper was born in Elgin in 1856 and came into a fortune via an American cousin of his wife, Mary Emma Smith Cooper.

Around 1903, George gifted the 40-acre estate including Grant Lodge to the people of Elgin.

Henceforth, it would be known as Cooper Park.

George became a baronet

Don’t worry, George wasn’t exactly homeless as a result. His wife inherited another vast fortune from her brother and George bought the prestigious Hursley House in Hampshire.

He became Sir George A Cooper, 1st Baronet of Hursley Park in 1905.

Boating on the Cooper Park pond in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

Cooper Park became Elgin’s main recreation space and included a boating/skating pond, a bowling green, mini-golf, bandstand and other leisure facilities.

Grant Lodge, built between 1766 and 1790, served as the public library until 1996.

Birds and the pond were much loved features of Elgin’s Cooper Park

This is dedicated bird-lover Harry Gault feeding the swans and ducks on the frozen pond in 1993.

Image: DC Thomson.

Harry visited the park every day to feed the birds.

At one time, the park was a bird sanctuary.

The park is the perfect place to engage children with education and for reading, as well as fun and games.

Image: DC Thomson.

Here’s Margaret Heron, an assistant at Elgin Library with Christopher Haddon and Christopher Duncan at a reading session in the park in 1994.

Image: DC Thomson.

This 1969 view shows the pond in its full boating glory.

There’s no longer any boating on the pond but bringing the pond back into use is part of the wider regeneration of the park work currently under way by Moray Council.

The Cooper Park boating pond in 1957. Image: DC Thomson.

The contract for that work has been awarded and work will start in early 2026 to restore the pond with accessible walkways, biodiversity planting and seating.

 

Image: DC Thomson.

Many Moray readers will remember the playpark as it was in 1993.

Here Scott Stewart and Pamela Simpson from the Sunshine Playgroup, Macduff are enjoying an outing to Cooper Park.

Image: DC Thomson.

Here, Alex Gillespie and Ernest Thomas are playing bowls at Cooper Park in 1994.

The bowling green was established shortly after the park was opened in 1903.

Image: DC Thomson.

This image captures a June day in 1973 with children playing near the boating pond.

Image: DC Thomson.

This was the new-look pavilion in Cooper Park in 1975.

Fast forward 50 years and Cooper Park is set for a whole new look.

An award for Elgin of £20 million from the UK Government Levelling Up Fund will see Cooper Park benefit, with the public suggesting amenities such as a new pavilion, a pump track, improved crossings on the A96 for access and inclusive play spaces.

Image: DC Thomson.

The cathedral’s nearby presence lends gravitas and elegance to Cooper Park, as can be seen in this 1976 image.

The library, seen in the 1973 image below, remains today, and the Drill Hall seen at the end of it, is to become a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Starts Discovery Centre and Community Learning Hub to encourage early years STEM education and skills.

Image: DC Thomson.The renovation is underway and the centre will officially open early next year.

Meanwhile, Elgin’s long history is never far away.

Image: DC Thomson.

In this 1976 image, the people strolling past an ancient arch in Cooper Park aren’t giving the arch a thought.

But it’s probably one of the surviving structures from the ancient cathedral, destroyed by fire in 1270.

Image: DC Thomson.

This view of the boating pond was taken from the Drill Hall rooftop in March 1980.

At the time, the relief road project was under way and the park was seen a peaceful escape from the associated disturbance and noise.

Image: DC Thomson.

In 1990 the park was blessed with new “superloos”.

The block cost £70,000 to build and took nearly a year to complete.

The loos aren’t very super any more, and in the current development plans for the park the building will be upgraded and extended to include a cafe.

Grant Lodge to be given a new lease of life

Sir George Cooper’s former residence, Grant Lodge has had many ups and downs in its 122 years as the focal point of Cooper Park.

Image: Moray Council Archive.

This image shows George handing over the park to the keeping of the provost and the town council of Elgin in 1903.

Remarkable footage of the day held by the National Library of Scotland can be seen here.

When the public library was moved out to the Drill Hall in 1996, the lodge became a heritage centre.

Rising from the ashes of fire

In 2003, it went on fire, and extensive water damage put the building out of action and left to rot.

Planning is under way to restore and develop the building into a culture and tourism exchange.

The image below shows its current state.

Grant Lodge exterior.
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The idea is that it will host heritage activities and events such as weddings and conferences, private dining and corporate entertainment.

