Photos: Relive memories of days gone by at Elgin’s Cooper Park

Cooper Park has been providing Elgin residents with a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of town life for more than 120 years.

It’s the green lung of the town, somewhere to take fractious toddlers, to allow children to let off steam or just to take time out for yourself and recharge.

The land lies in a privileged spot, just behind Elgin cathedral.

It used to be the estate grounds of Grant Lodge, a house built around 1750 as one of the residences of the Earls of Seafield.

It was sold in 1899 by the Seafield family to Sir George Alexander Cooper.

George Cooper was born in Elgin in 1856 and came into a fortune via an American cousin of his wife, Mary Emma Smith Cooper.

Around 1903, George gifted the 40-acre estate including Grant Lodge to the people of Elgin.

Henceforth, it would be known as Cooper Park.

George became a baronet

Don’t worry, George wasn’t exactly homeless as a result. His wife inherited another vast fortune from her brother and George bought the prestigious Hursley House in Hampshire.

He became Sir George A Cooper, 1st Baronet of Hursley Park in 1905.

Cooper Park became Elgin’s main recreation space and included a boating/skating pond, a bowling green, mini-golf, bandstand and other leisure facilities.

Grant Lodge, built between 1766 and 1790, served as the public library until 1996.

Birds and the pond were much loved features of Elgin’s Cooper Park

This is dedicated bird-lover Harry Gault feeding the swans and ducks on the frozen pond in 1993.

Harry visited the park every day to feed the birds.

At one time, the park was a bird sanctuary.

The park is the perfect place to engage children with education and for reading, as well as fun and games.

Here’s Margaret Heron, an assistant at Elgin Library with Christopher Haddon and Christopher Duncan at a reading session in the park in 1994.

This 1969 view shows the pond in its full boating glory.

There’s no longer any boating on the pond but bringing the pond back into use is part of the wider regeneration of the park work currently under way by Moray Council.

The contract for that work has been awarded and work will start in early 2026 to restore the pond with accessible walkways, biodiversity planting and seating.

Many Moray readers will remember the playpark as it was in 1993.

Here Scott Stewart and Pamela Simpson from the Sunshine Playgroup, Macduff are enjoying an outing to Cooper Park.

Here, Alex Gillespie and Ernest Thomas are playing bowls at Cooper Park in 1994.

The bowling green was established shortly after the park was opened in 1903.

This image captures a June day in 1973 with children playing near the boating pond.

This was the new-look pavilion in Cooper Park in 1975.

Fast forward 50 years and Cooper Park is set for a whole new look.

An award for Elgin of £20 million from the UK Government Levelling Up Fund will see Cooper Park benefit, with the public suggesting amenities such as a new pavilion, a pump track, improved crossings on the A96 for access and inclusive play spaces.

The cathedral’s nearby presence lends gravitas and elegance to Cooper Park, as can be seen in this 1976 image.

The library, seen in the 1973 image below, remains today, and the Drill Hall seen at the end of it, is to become a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Starts Discovery Centre and Community Learning Hub to encourage early years STEM education and skills.

Image: DC Thomson.The renovation is underway and the centre will officially open early next year.

Meanwhile, Elgin’s long history is never far away.

In this 1976 image, the people strolling past an ancient arch in Cooper Park aren’t giving the arch a thought.

But it’s probably one of the surviving structures from the ancient cathedral, destroyed by fire in 1270.

This view of the boating pond was taken from the Drill Hall rooftop in March 1980.

At the time, the relief road project was under way and the park was seen a peaceful escape from the associated disturbance and noise.

In 1990 the park was blessed with new “superloos”.

The block cost £70,000 to build and took nearly a year to complete.

The loos aren’t very super any more, and in the current development plans for the park the building will be upgraded and extended to include a cafe.

Grant Lodge to be given a new lease of life

Sir George Cooper’s former residence, Grant Lodge has had many ups and downs in its 122 years as the focal point of Cooper Park.

This image shows George handing over the park to the keeping of the provost and the town council of Elgin in 1903.

Remarkable footage of the day held by the National Library of Scotland can be seen here.

When the public library was moved out to the Drill Hall in 1996, the lodge became a heritage centre.

Rising from the ashes of fire

In 2003, it went on fire, and extensive water damage put the building out of action and left to rot.

Planning is under way to restore and develop the building into a culture and tourism exchange.

The image below shows its current state.

The idea is that it will host heritage activities and events such as weddings and conferences, private dining and corporate entertainment.

