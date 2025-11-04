Photos: A throwback to Westhill Academy prom 20 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Photos: A throwback to Westhill Academy prom 20 years on

Step back in time to Westhill Academy’s Class of 2005 prom, a night filled with laughter, dancing, and lasting memories before pupils parted ways at the end of term. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
A fun farewell before leaving school for the Westhill Academy class of 2005.
A fun farewell before leaving school for the Westhill Academy class of 2005. Image: DC Thomson

Looking back at these fresh-faced school leavers enjoying Westhill Academy prom in 2005, it’s hard to believe these photos are 20 years old.

These young S6 leavers on the cusp of leaving education are now fully-fledged adults with degrees, careers and kids of their own.

The class of 2005 enjoyed their final, farewell fling at the Queens Hotel to celebrate the end of their school days with fellow pupils and staff.

A busy dancefloor and a fun evening with friends before parting ways at the end of term. Image: DC Thomson

Dressed to the nines in gowns and kilts, the Scottish country dancing lessons from PE finally came in handy on the dancefloor.

In the days before smartphones, the Evening Express was invited along to capture the occasion for posterity.

Perhaps you’ll see some familiar faces if you were part of the Westhill class of 2005?

Gallery: Looking back at Westhill Academy prom in 2005

Ailsa Manson and Stephanie McHugh ready for Westhill Academy’s prom. Image: DC Thomson
The boys were in good spirits! Image: DC Thomson
Westhill leavers’ ceilidh dancing at their prom. Image: DC Thomson
Melanie Venturini, left, and Jenni Mathieson, right, dressed to impress. Image: DC Thomson
An unusual choice of prom headgear for Richard Smith, flanked by fellow Westhill Academy pupils Graeme Reid, left, and Charlie Denham, right. Image: DC Thomson
A packed dancefloor at the Westhill prom at the Queens Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
Dancing the Gay Gordons at Westhill Academy prom. Image: DC Thomson
Stewart Kennedy and Catherine Lynch outside the Queens Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
Lads at the 2005 prom, from left, Steven Nicol, Ross Fulton and Daryl Anderson. Image: DC Thomson
Westhill’s class of 2005 dancing the night away Westhill Academy Prom at the Queens Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
Then-depute head of Westhill Academy David Innes, left, and Mark Paterson, right, at the 2005 prom. Image: DC Thomson
Putting those Scottish Country Dancing PE lessons to the test. Image: DC Thomson
The glamourous girls outside the Queens Hotel ready for Westhill Academy’s prom in 2005. Image: DC Thomson
A packed dancefloor at Westhill Academy prom at the Queens Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
Stewart Kennedy and Catherine Lynch ready for prom. Image: DC Thomson
Dancing the night away at the Queens Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
A fun farewell before leaving school for the Westhill Academy class of 2005. Image: DC Thomson
Enjoying a dance at Westhill Academy prom. Image: DC Thomson
There were plenty of laughs at the S6 leavers’ final fling. Image: DC Thomson
Westhill Academy staff keeping an eye on proceedings. Image: DC Thomson
Kelly Cumming, Jennifer Yeats and Joanne Steed looking glam. Image: DC Thomson
Westhill’s class of 2005 enjoying their leavers’ prom. Image: DC Thomson
Looking elegant in monochrome, from left, Kayleigh McAllan, Ashleigh Ross and Jennifer Yeats. Image: DC Thomson
Putting those Scottish Country Dancing skills to use with a Strip the Willow. Image: DC Thomson
Sophisticated style for Jenni Hay, left, and Joanne Steed. Image: DC Thomson
Westhill Academy Prom at the Queens Hotel.<br />Picture by GORDON LENNOX 12/06/2005.
All smiles for their leavers’ celebration in 2005. Image: DC Thomson

Conversation