Photos: A throwback to Westhill Academy prom 20 years on

Looking back at these fresh-faced school leavers enjoying Westhill Academy prom in 2005, it’s hard to believe these photos are 20 years old.

These young S6 leavers on the cusp of leaving education are now fully-fledged adults with degrees, careers and kids of their own.

The class of 2005 enjoyed their final, farewell fling at the Queens Hotel to celebrate the end of their school days with fellow pupils and staff.

Dressed to the nines in gowns and kilts, the Scottish country dancing lessons from PE finally came in handy on the dancefloor.

In the days before smartphones, the Evening Express was invited along to capture the occasion for posterity.

Perhaps you’ll see some familiar faces if you were part of the Westhill class of 2005?

