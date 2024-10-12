From railway to retail: The complex planning saga to bring Union Square to life 15 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From railway to retail: The complex planning saga to bring Union Square to life 15 years ago

Plans for Union Square were first mooted in 1997, but the development was beset by delays. As progress slowed, costs only increased. We look back at the drawn-out saga to make Scotland's biggest integrated transport, leisure and retail centre a reality. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Disused railway sheds at Aberdeen Station in the 1990s, now the site of Union Square. Image: DC Thomson
Disused railway sheds at Aberdeen Station in the 1990s, now the site of Union Square. Image: DC Thomson

As Union Square celebrates its 15th birthday, it’s easy to forget the hurdles planners faced when developing the run-down Guild Street site.

Far from being a straight-forward build on an industrial wasteland, developers faced a decade-long battle to make their ‘retail paradise’ a reality.

Plans were first unveiled for a multi-million-pound retail and transport terminal in the heart of Aberdeen in 1997.

An artist’s impression of how Union Square might look when plans were submitted. Image: DC Thomson

But read on to find out :

  • Why it would be another 12 years before the doors of Union Square opened
  • What was there before
  • And which Gothenburg Great almost had his name enshrined as the name of the shopping centre…

What did Guild Street look like before Union Square development?

It was proposed to link the Guild Street bus and railway stations with restaurants, bars and a covered shopping arcade.

Most of the land was owned by the council and Railtrack, who teamed up with Glasgow-based Stannifer Developments.

Home to Railtrack’s freightliner depot, it was dubbed “Britain’s most undeveloped city-centre site”.

An aerial view of Guild Street showing the extensive freight yard before development. Image: DC Thomson

But the depot was a huge obstacle to overcome. It was to be split and moved to two centres – Raith’s Farm, Dyce, and Craiginches.

Guild Street Goods Yard opened in 1850 as part of the original Aberdeen Guild Street Railway Station, before the Joint Station opened in 1867.

Previously, trains from the south terminated at Guild Street, while trains from the north terminated at Waterloo Quay.

The original station at Guild Street-pre 1867. After the Joint station was opened it remained in use for goods traffic and railway offices for about 40 years. Image: Great North of Scotland Railway Association

Passengers were transported between stations to make connections.

The Joint Station opened in 1867, replacing Guild Street and Waterloo Quay, making Aberdeen a through and terminus station.

Historically, the railway goods yard connected the station with the docks.

1975: A striking view of Aberdeen Joint Station from December 1974 with the busy Freightliner terminal on the right. The Freightliner terminal is now the site of the Union Square shopping complex. Image: DC Thomson

Horses pulled wagons of fish along harbour rails to the freight depot, where they’d be loaded onto trains at the old sidings.

A hive of industry, to keep up with commercial and passenger demand, the station was rebuilt circa 1915, incorporating the original train shed with a new facade at Guild Street.

It was the last major Scottish railway station to be built, and was to be retained as part of the Union Square blueprint.

1981: Aberdeen Railway Station, centre right, as viewed from St Nicolas House with South Market Street on the left of the image. Image: DC Thomson

But the dilapidated freight depot, which was closed by British Rail in the 1970s, would disappear under the plans.

Guild Street site played important role in Aberdeen’s transport history

Guild Street was a major railway site, but was also home to Aberdeen’s busy bus station for 45 years.

When the bus station opened by the Joint Station in 1963, it was said road and rail were brought together “harmoniously” on one site.

Aberdeen’s busy bus station on Guild Street in 1977. Image: DC Thomson

But to make way for it, historic infrastructure was removed including the old weigh house for the fish-loading at the Joint Station.

As well as the city and regional services, the bus station was a terminus for coaches from the north and south of Scotland.

Just a stone’s throw from the harbour, the bus stances felt like the coldest place on Earth in winter.

1974: Bus drivers pictured at Guild Street bus station after the pickets had stopped them taking their buses out. Image: DC Thomson

But the bus station did have a waiting room and left-luggage store, with offices and canteens for staff above.

It was also to be demolished to make way for the new shopping complex.

Guild Street, already populated by transport and offices, was described as “the last decent bit of land in Aberdeen city centre”.

1961: Dismantling the weigh house at the entrance to the fish-loading bank at Aberdeen Joint Station to make way for the building of a bus station. Image: DC Thomson

1997: Shopping centre plans would make Aberdeen a ‘showcase station’

Part of the desire to build Union Square was to create a “showcase” station in Aberdeen, according to Railtrack, the successor of British Rail.

Railtrack was a group of companies which owned much of the railway infrastructure, before it fell into financial difficulty in 2002.

Overhauling the station was a top priority for the group in 1997.

Aberdeen Railway Station concourse pictured in 1999. Image: DC Thomson

A spokesman explained: “In most cities we have a large showcase station which welcomes travellers and shoppers but that is not really the case in Aberdeen.”

He added the development would “give the city one of the very best transport terminals in Britain”.

Proposals took a step forward in 1998 when plans were submitted to create a railhead and industrial-use complex at Raith’s Farm.

Waste land next to Aberdeen’s Railway Station, which was to be redeveloped. Image: DC Thomson

Railtrack spokesman Simon McMillan said freeing up the Guild Street freight yard would make room for “a civic square with shops and pedestrianised areas”.

1998: Costs rose before plans were finally lodged with council

One of the major considerations for council planners was traffic flow on what was already one of Aberdeen’s most congested streets.

In 1998, the estimated cost was up to £100 million and the opening date was pushed back to 2002.

Stannifer director Campbell Whyte, right, and development consultant Michael Robertson view the Guild Street site. Image: DC Thomson

But with the development of this vast, 19.4-acre site came the tantalising promise of city-centre regeneration and 1500 new jobs.

It was to be a state-of-the-art leisure, retail, hotel, superstore and restaurant development, complete with a multiplex cinema.

The ambitious plans were the jewel in the crown of a wider revival to “kick-start” the local economy.

Disused freight sheds at Aberdeen Station in the 1990s. Image: DC Thomson

And Christmas came early for stakeholders in December 1998, when plans were finally lodged with the council for “Scotland’s biggest transport, retail and leisure development”.

By now, predicted costs had crept up to £120m.

At the heart of the complex was to be a “breathtaking public square” linking the Victorian station with its modern bus counterpart.

The Aberdeen Railway Station facade before the Union Square development. Image: DC Thomson

Councillors duly approved the plans in March 1999, making Aberdeen the first UK city to provide a fully integrated combination of travel, retail and leisure services on one site.

1999: Further delays as key organisations raised concerns

But come August 1999, as disagreements raged and progress stalled, Union Square was hit by rival plans.

Councillors approved a large retail park off Aberdeen Beach Boulevard; a Premier Inn off West North Street, and a £12m multi-screen cinema called The Lighthouse on Shiprow.

Railway buildings to being demolished for the new development at Guild street. Image: DC Thomson

Before a single spade even touched the ground, key organisations began to raise concerns.

Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce felt Guild Street could not cope with more traffic.

While the Harbour Board said removing rail freight was detrimental to the harbour “at a time when many harbours, including Aberdeen, are seeking to improve rail links”.

A shunting locomotive is guided across the road at Waterloo Quay, Aberdeen, by Davy Warrander, of Nigg, on its way to the nearby Waterloo goods station in 1975. Even then you could consider yourself lucky to catch sight of a train on the Aberdeen harbour rail network. Image: DC Thomson

The Bon Accord Centre and John Lewis both raised grave concerns the complex would draw trade from the city centre.

A development plan departure hearing was called in November to further scrutinise proposals before it passed to the Scottish Government to have its say.

When the Scottish Executive delayed making a decision on Union Square for a third time, serious doubts began to set in.

1977: Looking down on Aberdeen Joint Station and the railway goods yard and Aberdeen Harbour’s Albert Basin, foreground, and the Upper Dock on the right. Market Street runs from the bottom left corner towards Guild Street. Image: DC Thomson

2000: First Minister Donald Dewar finally rubber-stamped Union Square

But there was relief in 2000 when the ambitious Guild Street development overcame its last major hurdle and First Minister Donald Dewar approved.

Stannifer could now proceed with its “shoppers’ paradise” – as long as Historic Scotland signed off on alterations to the Victorian station.

Then council leader Len Ironside described it as “super news for the city”.

Councillor Len Ironside opposite the Guild Street bus station site earmarked for re-development. Image: DC Thomson

But there was a further setback in 2001 when Aberdeen Harbour Board disputed land behind the station.

The site was sold by the harbour board more than 100 years before, with a sell-out clause stipulating ground must only be used for rail purposes.

It was only when the case went to the Scottish Land Tribunal that developers were finally given permission to proceed.

An aerial photo of the replacement freight yard at Raith’s Farm, Dyce. Image: DC Thomson

And soon thoughts were turning to what the new complex could be called.

Some Aberdonians suggested it could be named after King Robert the Bruce to reflect his gift to Aberdeen.

Others felt it should have been named after Donald Dewar who died suddenly in October 2002 in a nod to his time as an MP in Aberdeen.

An aerial image showing the College Street car park, station, bus station and the Union Square development taking shape in 2003. Image: DC Thomson

Another suggestion was Willie Miller Square after the Dons star.

2003: Demolition began on historic railway sheds ahead of development

But in the end, Union Square was chosen, although it was not popular.

One reader’s scathing letter to the Evening Express said: “Union Square is an entirely inappropriate name for the new development, which has nothing to do with Union Street, except possibly to make it even less viable than it is at present.”

Stakeholders as demolition of old railway buildings got under way in 2002. Image: DC Thomson

But the name stuck, and finally on November 28 2003 demolition began on the old railway sheds.

Councillor Ironside welcomed progress to transform Aberdeen’s last city-centre brownfield site.

He added: “If Guild Street is the first impression you get of Aberdeen when you come off the train, it’s disgraceful.”

Clearing the site behind St Magnus House in 2003. Image: DC Thomson

By 2004, excitement was building as retailers like Zara and TK Maxx signed up for vacant units.

But although demolition had been ongoing, construction had not started.

2007: Foundations finally started going down as costs soared

By April 2005, work still hadn’t begun on Union Square and costs had crept up to £160m.

The rubble of the old freight sheds in 2005. Image: DC Thomson

Developers still hoped to complete the build by 2007, but said 2008 was more likely.

Director of property Alan Bell said: “We realise that seeing is believing. We would be the first to admit it’s taken longer than anticipated – it’s been quite difficult getting through the morass of railway regulations.”

Stannifer was bought over by a new backer, Multiplex Developments, and spring 2006 was agreed as the new start date.

An overview of the demolition work with the new bus station in the background in March 2008. Image: DC Thomson

But it would be 2007 before work began – five years behind schedule – because of problems clearing the freight yard at Aberdeen Station.

The foundations of the 700,000sq ft retail and leisure complex were laid in March, but as the building’s bones went up, so did the costs.

The bus station was finished first, with Stagecoach taking ownership from February 2008.

The old Guild Street Bus Station being demolished in march 2008. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But there was a last-minute curveball in June when the council decided the development should be renamed Guild Square after the city academic Dr William Guild.

He was a former principal of the city’s King’s College whom Guild Street was named after.

But that didn’t curry favour with EE readers either, with others suggesting St Magnus Square was more appropriate to “raise memories of the ferries to the Orkney and Shetland Isles”.

Union Square beginning to take shape in June 2008. Image: DC Thomson

2009: Delight as 58,000 eager shoppers swarmed Union Square on opening day

Ultimately Union Square stuck, and on October 29 2009 when eager shoppers queued up to get a first glimpse of the long-awaited mall, nobody cared what it was called.

In fact, anticipation built so much, police were concerned roads wouldn’t cope and Aberdonians were urged to leave cars at home.

More than 40 extra police officers were drafted in to monitor traffic levels and control the crowds.

Union Square nearing completion in August 2009. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Free shuttle buses were even put on between Union Square and other parts of the city.

Some shoppers had been queuing since 8am to get in – four hours ahead of its noon opening.

At one point security staff and police intervened to stop a crush as shoppers surged towards the premises.

The opening of Union Square on October 29 2009. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When operator Hammerson’s chief executive David Atkins cut the ribbon at the entrance of the £275 million mall, thousands “swarmed” in.

And it was revealed 58,000 shoppers passed through its doors in the first eight hours of trading – the 11-year wait had apparently been worth it.

