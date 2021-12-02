Video exclusive: Aberdeen police mount dawn raids in England targeting major county lines drugs gang

Aberdeen police mounted a series of dawn raids 350 miles away in England targeting a county-lines gang said to be flooding the north-east of Scotland with drugs.

Detectives have spent months investigating the organised crime group which, from its base in Greater Manchester, was suspected of being behind a heroin and cocaine-dealing operation in Aberdeen.

The Press and Journal’s Impact investigation team joined police as they launched Operation Decoder.

Aberdeen police warn drug gangs ‘you’re next’

In a series of co-ordinated dawn raids across the English city, police made three arrests.

After seizing Class A drugs and a five-figure sum of cash, detectives warned other county lines gangs: “You’re next”.

“Today’s operation sends out a clear message that north-east police officers will reach beyond geographical boundaries to pursue those who harm communities,” said Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson, of the North East Division’s CID.

He added: “It shows that if you deal drugs, we’ll come for you – wherever you are.”

Our journalists were given exclusive access to the raids, joining a 10-strong team of north-east officers who travelled from Aberdeen to Greater Manchester especially for Operation Decoder.

Drug raids at dawn

The drugs squad was joined by dozens of colleagues from Greater Manchester Police, who took part in a morning briefing at Openshaw Police Complex, three miles east of Manchester city centre.

Led by local officers, teams of police headed out in convoy under the cover of darkness to four linked addresses across the city.

On what was a freezing, wind-swept morning, one team headed to a block of multi-storey flats on Alexandra Road in Moss Side, while another headed to an address on Oxford Road in Oldham.

Another policing team drove to Border Mill Fold in Mossley, while a fourth headed for Ashworth Road in Rochdale.

The operation was being monitored by senior north-east detectives from a control room at Greater Manchester Police’s headquarters at Central Park.

At one of the addresses, The Press and Journal looked on as a tactical unit made up of 12 officers donning riot gear descended on a home address and, at exactly 6am, smashed their way in using a battering ram.

Officers shouted at the residents inside that they were police and ordered them to stay where they were after the crash of the door being pummelled out of its frame reverberated down a corridor.

Police made one arrest at the property and carried out a forensic search involving sniffer dogs.

A vehicle was also searched outside the address.

It is understood scores of mobile phones were recovered from the four addresses that police believe were used to keep in contact with street dealers in Aberdeen.

The three suspects – who were arrested under Scottish law – are to be driven to Aberdeen.

They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in the coming days.

‘Significant arrests’ in Manchester drug raids

Det Ins Thomson hailed the success of today’s operation into county lines crime, which occurs where gangsters from cities at the centre of major drug empires such as Manchester and Birmingham send recruits to take over drug-dealing markets in cities with fewer gang problems, such as Aberdeen.

He said: “Operation Decoder is a protracted investigation led by the North East Division’s organised crime group unit, into an organised crime group operating a county line from Manchester, who were supplying Class A drugs in Aberdeen.

“Today’s significant arrests in Manchester demonstrate that we will reach far and wide and pursue those who bring harm to vulnerable people in the north-east of Scotland.

“Significant quantities of Class A drugs and a five-figure sum of cash have been seized during this operation.

“I would like to thank the public of the north-east and Greater Manchester Police for their support.”

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Buchan, of the North East Division CID, said: “This latest operation targeting those involved in county lines operating within the north-east of Scotland forms part of a much broader and significant piece of ongoing work to target, disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups who bring misery to those most vulnerable within our local communities.

“Strong partnerships have been formed – and continue to develop – with constabularies and other law-enforcement agencies throughout the UK.

The overarching objective of these partnerships is to pursue and arrest those involved in county lines drug dealing activity – regardless of where they live or flee to, be it within the UK or overseas.”

“This has been demonstrated by today’s arrests and other recent arrests in UK and mainland Europe.

“I wish to thank the public of the north-east for their continued contribution to our efforts and particularly for the part they played in the success of today’s operation in Greater Manchester.

“Anyone with concerns or information relating to the misuse of drugs is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

