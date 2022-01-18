Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Ruth Davidson set for new radio presenting job

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is taking on a regular politics and news presenter job, on top of her House of Lords role.
By Justin Bowie
January 18, 2022, 10:14 am Updated: January 18, 2022, 11:00 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Ruth Davidson in Holyrood, when she led the Scottish Conservative Party

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is taking on a regular politics and news presenter job, on top of her House of Lords role.

Ms Davidson will be on the Times Radio airwaves every Friday from 1pm-4pm for the station from February 18.

She previously worked as a BBC journalist after leaving university before her entry into politics.

Ms Davidson became an MSP at the 2011 Holyrood election and was elected leader of the Scottish Conservatives just months later.

The former Tory boss stepped down from her post in 2019 and was later given a peerage, entering the House of Lords last July.

‘Excited’

Ms Davidson said she was “excited” to be taking on the role and added it would help combine her “love” of politics and live broadcasting.

Describing her new role, she said: “Its mantra of conversation not confrontation is an incredibly important one in our polarised times.”

Ruth Davidson is styled as Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links at the House of Lords.
Ruth Davidson is styled as Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links at the House of Lords.

Programme director Tim Levell said: “Ruth is well-known as one of the most liked and respected politicians of her generation.

“Ruth will dive into politics, as they’d expect, but also culture, entertainment and sport – plus all the breaking news of the day.”

Consultancy job controversy

In 2019 Ms Davidson came under fire over her plans to take on a part-time role with a consultancy firm.

The ex-MSP – who was still in Holyrood at the time – later decided not to take the senior adviser job with Tulchan Communications with fears over a conflict of interest.

The former Tory chief would have been paid £50,000 for just 25 days work had she taken on the position.

Five months ago the new radio host was appointed as a director of north-east food group Baxters.

Last week Ms Davidson slammed Boris Johnson over the ongoing Westminster party scandal, branding the Downing Street bash he attended “indefensible”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal