Ruth Davidson set for new radio presenting job

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is taking on a regular politics and news presenter job, on top of her House of Lords role.

Ms Davidson will be on the Times Radio airwaves every Friday from 1pm-4pm for the station from February 18.

She previously worked as a BBC journalist after leaving university before her entry into politics.

Ms Davidson became an MSP at the 2011 Holyrood election and was elected leader of the Scottish Conservatives just months later.

The former Tory boss stepped down from her post in 2019 and was later given a peerage, entering the House of Lords last July.

‘Excited’

Ms Davidson said she was “excited” to be taking on the role and added it would help combine her “love” of politics and live broadcasting.

Describing her new role, she said: “Its mantra of conversation not confrontation is an incredibly important one in our polarised times.”

Programme director Tim Levell said: “Ruth is well-known as one of the most liked and respected politicians of her generation.

“Ruth will dive into politics, as they’d expect, but also culture, entertainment and sport – plus all the breaking news of the day.”

Consultancy job controversy

In 2019 Ms Davidson came under fire over her plans to take on a part-time role with a consultancy firm.

The ex-MSP – who was still in Holyrood at the time – later decided not to take the senior adviser job with Tulchan Communications with fears over a conflict of interest.

The former Tory chief would have been paid £50,000 for just 25 days work had she taken on the position.

Five months ago the new radio host was appointed as a director of north-east food group Baxters.

Last week Ms Davidson slammed Boris Johnson over the ongoing Westminster party scandal, branding the Downing Street bash he attended “indefensible”.