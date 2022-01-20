Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon accuses Labour of ‘throwing open the door’ to Tories after Christian Wakeford’s defection

Nicola Sturgeon accused Labour and the Tories of being "interchangeable" after Conservative MP Christian Wakeford defected to Keir Starmer's party.
By Justin Bowie
January 20, 2022, 1:15 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 1:30 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie

The first minister told Anas Sarwar his Westminster colleagues had “thrown open the door” to their rivals in a heated Holyrood row during First Minister’s Questions.

Bury South MP Mr Wakeford stunned the House of Commons with his shock departure from the Tories on Wednesday, as Boris Johnson refused to quit over the No10 party scandal.

Labour leader Mr Starmer hailed his decision to cross the floor – but came in for criticism from the SNP leader today.

Mr Sarwar slammed Ms Sturgeon over the £700 million ScotWind deal and accused her of ignoring human rights concerns for a quick profit like the Tories.

The Glasgow MSP alleged that major firms investing in Scotland’s seabeds had bribed officials and exploited low-paid workers.

‘Political desperation’

But he was blasted for “political desperation” by the First Minister who claimed there was now “little difference” between Westminster’s two biggest parties.

She said: “I’m just sitting here reflecting almost unbelievably actually that Anas Sarwar has just accused me of behaving like a Tory the day after his party threw open the doors to a Tory MP.

“There is now so little difference between Labour and the Tories that their MPs are just interchangeable.”

She added that Labour were “talking down” the country – but Mr Sarwar accused the SNP leader of a “brass neck” and said she had “sold out” Scottish jobs with the renewables auction.

‘Not fit for Labour’

Mr Wakeford’s defection to the opposition was met by criticism yesterday by one of Labour’s MSPs.

North-east politician Mercedes Villalba criticised his voting record and said he was “not fit” to be in the party.

The first minister also clashed with Scottish Tory boss Douglas Ross during this afternoon’s FMQs.

The Holyrood Conservative leader claimed the SNP leader had been “too gung ho” when introducing fresh Covid restrictions last month.

But Ms Sturgeon defended the Omicron curbs which are now to be scrapped and claimed caution was needed to stop infections from rising.

