Douglas Ross demands Boris Johnson quits as police probe parties

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross renewed his call for Boris Johnson to resign as prime minister after the Metropolitan Police announced an investigation into lockdown parties.

The UK Tory leader faces being questioned by officers after it emerged civil servant Sue Gray had handed vital evidence over as part of her ongoing inquiry.

On Monday night, it was claimed the prime minister had a lockdown birthday bash in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020.

Downing Street denied further claims that the Tory boss later hosted a party that same night in his residency.

Mr Ross, MP for Moray, said he had made his position “very clear” despite the PM refusing to budge.

‘I believe the prime minister should resign’

On Tuesday Mr Ross said: “I have made my position very clear on breaking Covid guidance and potentially, the law.

“Unfortunately, with regret, I believe the prime minister should resign.”

However, some of his Scottish party colleague continue to withhold judgement.

Aberdeenshire Tory Andrew Bowie said he still wants to wait for the findings of the Sue Grey report before confirming his view.

We need to wait and see what the report as written by Sue Gray actually says.” – Andrew Bowie MP

Mr Bowie said: “The Met Police taking the decision to investigate is obviously a matter for the Met Police. We need to wait and see what the report as written by Sue Gray actually says.

“We still do not have all the facts in front of us. I said last week he should be considering his position as the rest of us are considering his position.

“I’ve said before I’m disgusted, sad, disappointed, angry, as so many people out there in the country are.”

Meanwhile, ex-Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson again took aim at Mr Johnson as she condemned him for allowing the birthday party to take place.

She wrote: “By coincidence, my partner shares a birthday with the Prime Minister (19th June).

“We marked it in 2020 by inviting one other household to sit outside, socially distanced, in our garden. It didn’t occur to us – literally couldn’t conceive – that we would act outside the rules.”

PM ‘welcomes’ police probe

Speaking in Westminster on Tuesday afternoon, the prime minister said he “welcomed” the Met Police’s decision to launch an investigation as the scandal rumbled on.

The Tory leader said a police probe would “help give the public clarity” to “draw a line” under the crisis.

He added: “I want to reassure the country that I and the whole government are focused on dealing with people’s priorities.”

‘In the name of God, go!’

SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford earlier accused the PM of “sticking two fingers up” at the public.

Mr Blackford said: “It’s more of the same. The public reaction to this has been staggering.

“This is a massive failure of leadership. Somewhere along the line the prime minister’s got to accept responsibility. He’s stuck two fingers up at the rest of us.”

Last week Mr Johnson faced calls from every party to resign during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Ex-Brexit minister David Davis urged him to go and compared him to Second World War leader Neville Chamberlain who resigned shortly after the conflict began.

Keir Starmer and other political rivals are expected to heap further pressure on the Tory leader on Wednesday in the House of Commons after the latest revelations.

Boris Johnson's position is completely untenable. The Prime Minister has admitted he broke the rules, he has lied to parliament, and he is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police. — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) January 25, 2022