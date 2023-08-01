‘No firm opening dates’ for two new Aberdeen hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No firm opening dates’ for two new Aberdeen hospitals

A review is under way after problems with the ventilation and water systems at Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital were identified. 

By Adele Merson
Construction of the Baird Family Hospital is underway. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Construction of the Baird Family Hospital is underway. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian claims it is unable to provide firm opening dates for two new delayed and over-budget Aberdeen hospitals.

A review is under way after problems with the ventilation and water systems at Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital emerged.

The two major construction projects at Foresterhill were first expected to open in 2020 but have faced delays and soaring costs.

It was hoped the Anchor Centre would open in October, while the Baird Family Hospital could be delayed until September next year.

But in an update to the health board, which meets on Thursday, NHS Grampian revealed the review had left it “not yet in a position to give firm opening dates”.

The Anchor Centre, a new cancer and haematology facility that is under construction at Foresterhill in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Covid pandemic and inflation in the instruction industry had already driven the price up. The total bill now stands at £261 million – up another £16m.

This is more than double the original £120m estimate for the two facilities.

The Scottish Government confirmed it will provide the additional £16m.

There are concerns it could rise higher if any issues with ventilation and water systems require parts of the hospitals to be stripped out and replaced.

The Anchor Centre will offer treatment for cancer and blood disorders.

The Baird Family Hospital will bring together maternity services, as well as breast screening and gynaecology services.

They are the biggest capital projects NHS Grampian has ever undertaken.

No firm opening dates

The board papers said: “Pending agreement on any further changes that may be identified from the design review and which we hope will conclude in the near future, we are not yet in a position to give firm opening dates.

“The project team are committed to ensuring that the design review process concludes as soon as possible, future proofing both buildings to ensure they are fit of purpose at point of opening and providing contemporary healthcare services for many years to come.”

Former project director Jackie Bremner told the board in April that the projects have been hit with “several challenges”, including the Covid pandemic and global market turmoil.

Project director Jackie Bremner has laid out the reasons for the latest delays to the Baird and Anchor hospitals in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns
Project director Jackie Bremner has laid out the reasons for the latest delays. Image: Darrell Benns

A review process was set up in 2021 after a string of problems with hospitals in Edinburgh and Glasgow led to a public inquiry.

Ms Bremner said NHS Grampian is having this review process applied to them while mid-construction, but it will be applied to all construction projects across Scotland before work begins in future.

North-east MSP Tess White described the dates admission as “deeply concerning” and “yet another blow to patients”.

She said: “The Scottish Government needs to support NHS Grampian while the reasons and solutions behind this disruption are in their sights.

“Years late and almost £100 million over budget, this vital development can’t be allowed to falter further – the Health Secretary needs to step forward and take ownership.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

