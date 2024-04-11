Leonardo DiCaprio wants SNP to declare Scotland a ‘rewilding nation’ in boost for Highland campaigners

Leonardo DiCaprio has backed calls for Scotland to be declared a “rewilding nation” in a major boost for Highland wildlife campaigners.

The Hollywood star endorsed work being done by nature groups on conservation across the country to his 62 million Instagram followers.

The Scottish Rewilding Alliance hailed his support and even invited the top actor to visit the world-first rewilding centre which opened near Loch Ness a year ago.

The alliance – a collection of more than 20 nature groups – wants the Scottish Government to commit to rewilding 30% of the country’s land and seas.

Rewilding is described as returning animals, trees and ecosystems to areas where they have been eradicated as a consequence of human activity.

‘Scotland could be a world leader’

Urging the SNP to take action, Mr DiCaprio wrote: “With this campaign, Scotland could be a world leader in rewilding its landscapes, ensuring clean air and water, storing carbon, reducing flooding, restoring wildlife, and improving the lives of locals.”

The A-list film star has long campaigned in the fight against climate change, and paid a visit to Scotland in 2021 during the COP26 climate event in Glasgow.

Nature groups said Mr DiCaprio’s support was gratefully appreciated, especially in areas like the Highlands where rewilding is a particularly important topic.

Richard Bunting, spokesperson for the Scottish Rewilding Alliance and Highlands-based charity Trees for Life, said: “This backing for our campaign from a Hollywood star like Leonardo DiCaprio is hugely welcome.

“Nature – our life-support system – is in trouble, and Scotland is one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries. But it’s not too late to act.

“In areas such as the Highlands, rewilding could help with re-peopling, thanks to new nature-based economic opportunities.

“We’re extending Leo an open invitation to visit the Highlands to see rewilding in action here, and we would love to host him at Dundreggan Rewilding Centre near Loch Ness.”

Despite strong support from nature groups, aspects of rewilding have proven controversial.

Some campaigners have suggested reintroducing wild predators such as wolves and the Eurasian lynx to Scotland.

But opponents of this – such as farming groups – have warned that doing so would risk harming their livestock.

A Scottish Government spokesperson: “We are working hard to unlock the full potential that nature restoration projects can bring to rural communities through our £65 million nature restoration fund, which has already committed nearly £40 million since 2021.

“The fund has supported local businesses to boost nature tourism, helped landowners with pollinator projects to boost food production and supported projects that have improved access to both green spaces and our marine environment throughout Scotland.

“These projects have brought a myriad of benefits to rural communities such as creating new jobs, providing natural flood defences, and helping to support the recovery of vulnerable species, such as the wild salmon.”