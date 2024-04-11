Leonardo DiCaprio wants SNP to declare Scotland a ‘rewilding nation’ in boost for Highland campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leonardo DiCaprio wants SNP to declare Scotland a ‘rewilding nation’ in boost for Highland campaigners

The Hollywood star has been invited to the world-first rewilding centre near Loch Ness which opened a year ago.

By Justin Bowie
Leonardo DiCaprio has backed rewilding in Scotland.
Leonardo DiCaprio has backed calls for Scotland to be declared a “rewilding nation” in a major boost for Highland wildlife campaigners.

The Hollywood star endorsed work being done by nature groups on conservation across the country to his 62 million Instagram followers.

The Scottish Rewilding Alliance hailed his support and even invited the top actor to visit the world-first rewilding centre which opened near Loch Ness a year ago.

The alliance – a collection of more than 20 nature groups – wants the Scottish Government to commit to rewilding 30% of the country’s land and seas.

Rewilding is described as returning animals, trees and ecosystems to areas where they have been eradicated as a consequence of human activity.

‘Scotland could be a world leader’

Urging the SNP to take action, Mr DiCaprio wrote: “With this campaign, Scotland could be a world leader in rewilding its landscapes, ensuring clean air and water, storing carbon, reducing flooding, restoring wildlife, and improving the lives of locals.”

The A-list film star has long campaigned in the fight against climate change, and paid a visit to Scotland in 2021 during the COP26 climate event in Glasgow.

Nature groups said Mr DiCaprio’s support was gratefully appreciated, especially in areas like the Highlands where rewilding is a particularly important topic.

Richard Bunting, spokesperson for the Scottish Rewilding Alliance and Highlands-based charity Trees for Life, said: “This backing for our campaign from a Hollywood star like Leonardo DiCaprio is hugely welcome.

The Highlands is a major focus of rewilding campaingers in Scotland.

“Nature – our life-support system – is in trouble, and Scotland is one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries. But it’s not too late to act.

“In areas such as the Highlands, rewilding could help with re-peopling, thanks to new nature-based economic opportunities.

“We’re extending Leo an open invitation to visit the Highlands to see rewilding in action here, and we would love to host him at Dundreggan Rewilding Centre near Loch Ness.”

Despite strong support from nature groups, aspects of rewilding have proven controversial.

Reintroducing wolves in Scotland has been a divisive topic.

Some campaigners have suggested reintroducing wild predators such as wolves and the Eurasian lynx to Scotland.

But opponents of this – such as farming groups – have warned that doing so would risk harming their livestock.

A Scottish Government spokesperson: “We are working hard to unlock the full potential that nature restoration projects can bring to rural communities through our £65 million nature restoration fund, which has already committed nearly £40 million since 2021.

“The fund has supported local businesses to boost nature tourism, helped landowners with pollinator projects to boost food production and supported projects that have improved access to both green spaces and our marine environment throughout Scotland.

“These projects have brought a myriad of benefits to rural communities such as creating new jobs, providing natural flood defences, and helping to support the recovery of vulnerable species, such as the wild salmon.”

