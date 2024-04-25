A96 dualling: Humza Yousaf sticks with climate review pause despite ditching Greens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A96 dualling: Humza Yousaf sticks with climate review pause despite ditching Greens

The SNP leader was asked if losing the Green party from government means he can get on with the overdue promise to build the dual carriageway between Aberdeen and Inverness.

By Andy Philip
Humza Yousaf is under pressure from his own party and opposition to dual the A96. Image: Jason Hedges.
Humza Yousaf is standing by the climate review which paused the promised A96 dualling project, despite losing the Green party from his government.

The review was a key part of the deal between the two parties.

That coalition was abruptly cut short in a surprise statement on Thursday morning.

Asked if that means the road can now be built, Mr Yousaf told the P&J it remains an important consideration.

But he said “watch this space” about a review of government plans in the coming weeks.

Losing the Greens does not diminish the focus on a climate emergency “one bit”.

‘Nowhere to hide’

Some Greens in the region have been calling for an end to the SNP-Green deal specifically to speed up progress on policies such as the A96.

Earlier this week, Moray SNP councillor Jeremie Fernandes, in Elgin City North, said the road will be looked at “more pragmatically”.

However, the loss of Greens also means the SNP has no one to hide behind when money is tight.

North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr also pushed for progress during first minsiter’s questions, two hours after the SNP-Green coalition was ended.

Liam Kerr MSP.
Liam Kerr MSP  backs the A96 programme. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “Humza Yousaf now has nowhere to hide on the dualling of the A96 following the announcement that his coalition with the Greens has ended.

“If he had any backbone, he would have admitted that spending £5 million of taxpayers’ money on reviewing the project was a mistake and that he would rectify it by pushing ahead with the promised plans in full.”

‘Climate deniers’

In Holyrood, Mr Yousaf blamed Tory cuts from Westminster for making spending decisions even harder.

And he criticised suggestions the climate emergency is no longer important, given record temperatures and weather disruption.

“Liam Kerr talks about an unnecessary climate review in the face of all that evidence,” he said.

“That is why the Conservative Party is fast turning into a party of climate deniers, when what we need is further climate action, which we will promise to bring forward.

“The reality of the situation is that, in real terms, there will be a £1.3 billion cut to our capital budget over the coming year.”

