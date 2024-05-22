The Stooshie: Aberdeen surgeon warns against ‘mission creep’ as physician associates take on more medical roles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

The Stooshie: Aberdeen surgeon warns against ‘mission creep’ as physician associates take on more medical roles

Dr Simon Barker, who works in NHS Grampian, told our Stooshie politics podcast about concerns these roles are being relied on too heavily in the over-burdened health service.

The Stooshie: Listen to our weekly Scottish politics podcast. Image: DC Thomson.
By Andy Philip & Alasdair Clark

A senior doctor in Aberdeen says patients must not be “hoodwinked” into seeing new “physician associates” in place of fully qualified medical professionals.

Simon Barker, who works in NHS Grampian, told our Stooshie politics podcast about wider concerns with “mission creep” in the over-burdened health service.

He explained concerns around the growing use of the associates, who are often in place with general science backgrounds and two years training.

The podcast follows a report in the P&J last week on NHS recruitment for a physician associate at Aberdeen maternity hospital.

The £46,000 a year role is based at the neonatal unit where babies requiring medical intervention are cared for.

Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.
British Medical Association concerns

Dr Barker, of the British Medical Association, says PAs are effective in the role they were designed for, but a lack of boundaries is cause for concern.

“There are lots of things where it’s appropriate for a PA to help you,” he says.

“But if it’s a complicated problem or you think you are seeing a doctor, then you really ought to be seeing a doctor.

“It’s not fair to expect people to be sort of hoodwinked into something else.”

Dr Simon Barker. Image supplied.

Dr Barker, a consultant orthopaedic children’s surgeon, says a tighter definition of the role will help doctors and associates.

The BMA has written to the Scottish Parliament with its concerns.

At present, the lack of boundaries is blurring the lines.

The role of PA is “not a bad one” but there must be boundaries like all other medical professionals, Dr Barker says.

Aberdeen University is one of a handful of universities offering the post-graduate course, but the increasing use of PAs across the UK has proved controversial.

NHS Grampian has defended the recent job advert, saying they are a “long-standing” part of their workforce.

Listen to the full podcast interview here today.

You can read more on the background to this subject here.

