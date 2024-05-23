Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid in intensive care at hospital – but wants to stand in election

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has been in intensive care for a spinal illness and pneumonia, but says he is now recovering and intends to stand again for election on July 4.

The Conservative has been unable to work and stay in touch with constituents for six weeks.

The 53-year-old was taken to hospital on April 11.

“Having spent four weeks in the Intensive Care Unit in ARI being treated for an illness affecting my spine (during which time I acquired pneumonia) I am now in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Glasgow to complete my recovery,” he wrote in a message on his Facebook site.

His period away from public duties comes just as prime minister Rishi Sunak announced a general election to be held on July 4.

Mr Duguid’s seat is one of the top targets for the Conservatives in the north-east, against the nearest rivals the SNP.

“The snap election announcement has come as a surprise but it is my intention to stand again for Parliament and if elected I will continue to serve you all with the same commitment and dedication as always,” he added.

“In the meantime I would like to thank the elected colleagues who have stood in for me as required.

“And a very huge thank you to my office team who have ensured and will continue to ensure that it is business as usual in the service of the constituency.”

He also thanked his party, activists and volunteers in the constituency, which is being redrawn as Aberdeen North and Moray East.

“Finally and importantly, to everyone who has sent their well wishes and supported me during this time, I want to say a huge thank you,” he continued. “Your kindness means the world to me.”

Mr Duguid lives with his wife Rose and two young children.