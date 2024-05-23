Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid in intensive care at hospital – but wants to stand in election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid in intensive care at hospital – but wants to stand in election

The Conservative has been treated over four weeks for a spinal illness, and pneumonia, in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and is now recovering in Glasgow.

By Andy Philip
Banff and Buchan MP, David Duguid. Image: David Duguid MP.
Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has been in intensive care for a spinal illness and pneumonia, but says he is now recovering and intends to stand again for election on July 4.

The Conservative has been unable to work and stay in touch with constituents for six weeks.

The 53-year-old was taken to hospital on April 11.

“Having spent four weeks in the Intensive Care Unit in ARI being treated for an illness affecting my spine (during which time I acquired pneumonia) I am now in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Glasgow to complete my recovery,” he wrote in a message on his Facebook site.

David Duguid
David Duguid overturned an SNP majority to win the seat.. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

His period away from public duties comes just as prime minister Rishi Sunak announced a general election to be held on July 4.

Mr Duguid’s seat is one of the top targets for the Conservatives in the north-east, against the nearest rivals the SNP.

“The snap election announcement has come as a surprise but it is my intention to stand again for Parliament and if elected I will continue to serve you all with the same commitment and dedication as always,” he added.

“In the meantime I would like to thank the elected colleagues who have stood in for me as required.

“And a very huge thank you to my office team who have ensured and will continue to ensure that it is business as usual in the service of the constituency.”

He also thanked his party, activists and volunteers in the constituency, which is being redrawn as Aberdeen North and Moray East.

“Finally and importantly, to everyone who has sent their well wishes and supported me during this time, I want to say a huge thank you,” he continued. “Your kindness means the world to me.”

Mr Duguid lives with his wife Rose and two young children.

Conversation