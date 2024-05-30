Greens drop north-east election candidate after tweet calling JK Rowling a ‘torn faced cow’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greens drop north-east election candidate after tweet calling JK Rowling a ‘torn faced cow’

Sophie Molly's comments came to light after an exchange on social media with the Harry Potter author.

By Adele Merson
Sophie Molly has been deselected as Scottish Green candidate for Gordon and Buchan. Image: Supplied.
Sophie Molly has been deselected as Scottish Green candidate for Gordon and Buchan. Image: Supplied.

The Scottish Greens have de-selected their general election candidate for Gordon and Buchan after a tweet calling JK Rowling a “torn-faced cow”.

Sophie Molly’s comments came to light after an exchange on social media with the Harry Potter author and were brought to the attention of the party.

The party’s executive committee met on Wednesday and took the decision to block Molly from being their general election candidate.

Molly entered into an exchange with Rowling about a book called The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht, which includes essays by those behind the five-year campaign to protect women’s sex-based rights in Scotland.

Rowling highlighted previous comments posted by Molly including: “JK Rowling is a man larping as a woman. Pass it on!! Let’s shame the torn faced cow.”

Larping refers to role playing, when game participants dress up and act out scenarios.

JK Rowling. Image: Shutterstock.

Rowling said: “I’m just interested in the language you use about women you don’t like, Sophie. ‘Torn-faced’, ‘bitch’ etc.”

In a post to Twitter/X on Thursday, the former Green candidate, who is a trans woman, confirmed resigning from the party and said she plans to join the SNP.

Molly added: “They will afford me the respect and dignity that a proud trans woman like me deserves. I will no longer be voting Scottish Greens.”

Ex-candidate promises to form new party

But Molly later told the P&J she is forming her own political party which is “provisionally called the Rainbow Party”.

The statement added: “Other ex Scottish Green members have expressed interest in forming the party with me.

“A party that will stand up for the rights and freedoms of marginalised people in the UK.

“A party that will defend trans people against transphobic hatred and discrimination.”

North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman
The former Green candidate said North East MSP Maggie Chapman has provided support. Image: Supplied.

In a video posted earlier online, Molly said she felt she had been “let down” by the party but claimed North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman had been a “great support”.

“I cannot believe they’ve done this to me”, the former candidate added.

Earlier this week, Molly apologised for the language directed at Rowling and said: “Last year I used inappropriate language towards JK Rowling. This was recently picked up. I do retract what I said about her. It was not professional conduct.”

A Scottish Greens spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Sophie Molly will not be standing as a candidate for the Scottish Greens.”

Conversation