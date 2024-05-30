Greens drop north-east election candidate after tweet calling JK Rowling a ‘torn faced cow’

The Scottish Greens have de-selected their general election candidate for Gordon and Buchan after a tweet calling JK Rowling a “torn-faced cow”.

Sophie Molly’s comments came to light after an exchange on social media with the Harry Potter author and were brought to the attention of the party.

The party’s executive committee met on Wednesday and took the decision to block Molly from being their general election candidate.

Molly entered into an exchange with Rowling about a book called The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht, which includes essays by those behind the five-year campaign to protect women’s sex-based rights in Scotland.

Rowling highlighted previous comments posted by Molly including: “JK Rowling is a man larping as a woman. Pass it on!! Let’s shame the torn faced cow.”

Larping refers to role playing, when game participants dress up and act out scenarios.

Rowling said: “I’m just interested in the language you use about women you don’t like, Sophie. ‘Torn-faced’, ‘bitch’ etc.”

In a post to Twitter/X on Thursday, the former Green candidate, who is a trans woman, confirmed resigning from the party and said she plans to join the SNP.

Molly added: “They will afford me the respect and dignity that a proud trans woman like me deserves. I will no longer be voting Scottish Greens.”

Ex-candidate promises to form new party

But Molly later told the P&J she is forming her own political party which is “provisionally called the Rainbow Party”.

The statement added: “Other ex Scottish Green members have expressed interest in forming the party with me.

“A party that will stand up for the rights and freedoms of marginalised people in the UK.

“A party that will defend trans people against transphobic hatred and discrimination.”

In a video posted earlier online, Molly said she felt she had been “let down” by the party but claimed North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman had been a “great support”.

“I cannot believe they’ve done this to me”, the former candidate added.

Earlier this week, Molly apologised for the language directed at Rowling and said: “Last year I used inappropriate language towards JK Rowling. This was recently picked up. I do retract what I said about her. It was not professional conduct.”

A Scottish Greens spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Sophie Molly will not be standing as a candidate for the Scottish Greens.”