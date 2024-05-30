7 times Douglas Ross hit the headlines as he bows out of Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

7 times Douglas Ross hit the headlines as he bows out of Westminster

The Scottish Conservative leader described his time as Moray MP as an "incredible honour".

Boris Johnson and Douglas Ross
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said goodbye to his Moray constituency at Westminster, describing it as one of “proudest moments” of his life.

His time as MP has come to an end, even though he continues as a Highlands and Islands MSP.

We’ve taken a look back at some of his headline-grabbing moments since entering the Commons:

1. Shock election victory

SNP veteran Angus Robertson spent 16 years as Moray MP until being toppled by Mr Ross in a surprise victory in 2017.

It was one of the biggest scalps in UK politics to see the SNP’s then Westminster leader lose out as the Tories swept to victory across the north-east.

Mr Ross stunned pundits when he overtook Mr Robertson with a swing of 13,000 votes – more than a quarter of the turnout.

Douglas Ross (left) and Angus Robertson at the Moray count

The Scottish Tory leader previously said he believed his opponent had been punished for focusing on Westminster grandstanding instead of local concerns.

“The SNP just assumed that people would vote for them regardless, in what used to be their heartlands”, he said.

2. Fury over Gypsy/Traveller comments

It didn’t take long for Mr Ross to find himself in hot water after the election.

He sparked fury after saying he would impose “tougher enforcement against against Gypsy Travellers” if he was prime minister for the day.

He later tweeted that he wanted action against those who “flout local planning procedures with illegal encampments”.

But Traveller and human rights groups said Mr Ross had chosen to attack an already persecuted minority.

3.Scottish Tory election ‘stitch-up’

There were shockwaves at Holyrood after Jackson Carlaw suddenly announced he was quitting as party leader in July 2020.

Less than six months into the job, he said the party needed a “younger and fresher voice” to take it forward.

Mr Ross immediately emerged as the front-runner in the race to succeed Mr Carlaw.

Former Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw quit in July 2020. Image: PA.

He was later named the new leader of the party in August 2020.

Seen as a close ally of then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he was forced to deny Mr Carlaw’s departure had been  a “stitch up”.

Almost four years on, he has managed to hold the party together, despite occasional rumours of in-fighting from MSPs.

4.’Triple jobs Ross’

In 2021, Mr Ross returned to Holyrood as MSP for the Highlands and Islands, while still serving as MP for Moray and a part-time linesman.

He faced criticism from political opponents over juggling the three roles.

In November 2021, Mr Ross was forced to refer himself to the Standards Commissioner in November for failing to declare £28,218.57 in outside earnings from his role as an MSP and football linesman.

Douglas Ross is also a professional referee and linesman. Pictured in 2018. Image: Shutterstock.

But he avoided sanctions after the ruling found he did not intend to deliberately mislead the public by his omission.

Mr Ross has donated his MSP salary to local charities in Moray since being elected to Holyrood three years ago.

5.Maternity horrors

Mr Ross has long campaigned for maternity services to be restored in Moray.

Most women in the area must travel to either Aberdeen or Inverness to give birth.

This follows the “temporary” downgrading of the maternity unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin in summer 2018.

He experienced the situation first hand in July 2021 after the decision was made to rush his wife Krystle from Elgin to Aberdeen due to their baby’s heart rate “dipping”.

Douglas Ross, wife Krystle, son Alistair and one week old son James.

In an exclusive interview with the P&J, he shared how medics told him his wife may have to give birth in a lay-by.

Luckily, the couple’s second son James was born safely at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Mr Ross spoke up about the family’s plight – and those of others across the region – at Holyrood, and has repeatedly called for action.

6.’Flip flopping’ over Boris Johnson

The Scottish Conservative chief was one of the first senior Tories to stick his head above the parapet when it became clear Mr Johnson had repeatedly broken lockdown rules.

In a significant intervention in January 2022, he said with regret that his leader should step down. 

But Mr Johnson had no plans to bow out gracefully and the Tories were left with the prospect of entering the local elections opposing their own leader at Westminster.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross at the Scottish Conservative Conference at P&J Live in Aberdeen on March 18, 2022. Image: PA.

Focus shifted away from the so-called ‘partygate’ scandal near the end of February 2022, after Vladimir Putin launched his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Events saw Mr Ross U-turn on his original stance, instead arguing he should remain in power while a major war in Europe raged on.

He faced accusations of “flip flopping” over his position, and was accused of having the “backbone of a jellyfish”.

7.Humza Yousaf’s downfall

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf made the shock decision to suddenly ditch the Scottish Greens from government last month.

But it was Mr Ross who triggered a weekend of political chaos after deciding it presented the perfect opportunity to see the back of Mr Yousaf as well.

He tabled a no confidence vote in his leadership, which would have received backing from the furious Scottish Greens.

First Minister Humza Yousaf announces his resignation. Image: PA.

Seeing that he had no way out of the mess, Mr Yousaf chose to tender his resignation, with Mr Ross crowing about his party’s influence.

But it remains to be seen whether the move has instead strengthened the SNP and made the task more difficult for the Scottish Conservatives at the election.

More from Politics

Conor Murphy said it was not an ‘easy decision’ for Sinn Fein to stand aside in four constituencies (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein not fielding candidates in four Northern Ireland seats at election
Mark Logan has quit the Tories and plans to join the Labour party (UK Parliament/PA)
Former Tory MP Mark Logan quits party to back Labour at election
Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner has defended Diane Abbott (Joe Giddens/PA)
Election campaign day eight: Rayner backs Abbott to run for Labour
Holyrood has passed legislation to exonerate subpostmasters wrongly convicted in the Post Office Horizon scandal (PA)
Holyrood passes Bill to quash convictions of Horizon subpostmasters
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was confronted over the partygate scandal during a campaign event (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sunak challenged over partygate by worker whose mother died during pandemic
Rishi Sunak (Aaron Chown/PA)
National service could lead to renewed sense of pride in Britain, claims Sunak
Ben Wallace was defence secretary until last year (Ben Birchall/PA)
Fact check: Former defence minister voiced support for national service plan
The deal will now expire on September 30 next year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
CalMac contract extended as Government continues to consider direct award
Army numbers have dropped to 72,510, according to figures (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Labour attacks Tories for ‘allowing soldier numbers to slump below their target’
New train performance figures demonstrate ‘the Tories’ total failure on the railways’, Labour has claimed (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Performance figures show Tories’ total failure on railways, says Labour

Conversation