7 times Douglas Ross hit the headlines as he bows out of Westminster

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said goodbye to his Moray constituency at Westminster, describing it as one of “proudest moments” of his life.

His time as MP has come to an end, even though he continues as a Highlands and Islands MSP.

We’ve taken a look back at some of his headline-grabbing moments since entering the Commons:

1. Shock election victory

SNP veteran Angus Robertson spent 16 years as Moray MP until being toppled by Mr Ross in a surprise victory in 2017.

It was one of the biggest scalps in UK politics to see the SNP’s then Westminster leader lose out as the Tories swept to victory across the north-east.

Mr Ross stunned pundits when he overtook Mr Robertson with a swing of 13,000 votes – more than a quarter of the turnout.

The Scottish Tory leader previously said he believed his opponent had been punished for focusing on Westminster grandstanding instead of local concerns.

“The SNP just assumed that people would vote for them regardless, in what used to be their heartlands”, he said.

2. Fury over Gypsy/Traveller comments

It didn’t take long for Mr Ross to find himself in hot water after the election.

He sparked fury after saying he would impose “tougher enforcement against against Gypsy Travellers” if he was prime minister for the day.

He later tweeted that he wanted action against those who “flout local planning procedures with illegal encampments”.

But Traveller and human rights groups said Mr Ross had chosen to attack an already persecuted minority.

3.Scottish Tory election ‘stitch-up’

There were shockwaves at Holyrood after Jackson Carlaw suddenly announced he was quitting as party leader in July 2020.

Less than six months into the job, he said the party needed a “younger and fresher voice” to take it forward.

Mr Ross immediately emerged as the front-runner in the race to succeed Mr Carlaw.

He was later named the new leader of the party in August 2020.

Seen as a close ally of then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he was forced to deny Mr Carlaw’s departure had been a “stitch up”.

Almost four years on, he has managed to hold the party together, despite occasional rumours of in-fighting from MSPs.

4.’Triple jobs Ross’

In 2021, Mr Ross returned to Holyrood as MSP for the Highlands and Islands, while still serving as MP for Moray and a part-time linesman.

He faced criticism from political opponents over juggling the three roles.

In November 2021, Mr Ross was forced to refer himself to the Standards Commissioner in November for failing to declare £28,218.57 in outside earnings from his role as an MSP and football linesman.

But he avoided sanctions after the ruling found he did not intend to deliberately mislead the public by his omission.

Mr Ross has donated his MSP salary to local charities in Moray since being elected to Holyrood three years ago.

5.Maternity horrors

Mr Ross has long campaigned for maternity services to be restored in Moray.

Most women in the area must travel to either Aberdeen or Inverness to give birth.

This follows the “temporary” downgrading of the maternity unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin in summer 2018.

He experienced the situation first hand in July 2021 after the decision was made to rush his wife Krystle from Elgin to Aberdeen due to their baby’s heart rate “dipping”.

In an exclusive interview with the P&J, he shared how medics told him his wife may have to give birth in a lay-by.

Luckily, the couple’s second son James was born safely at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Mr Ross spoke up about the family’s plight – and those of others across the region – at Holyrood, and has repeatedly called for action.

6.’Flip flopping’ over Boris Johnson

The Scottish Conservative chief was one of the first senior Tories to stick his head above the parapet when it became clear Mr Johnson had repeatedly broken lockdown rules.

In a significant intervention in January 2022, he said with regret that his leader should step down.

But Mr Johnson had no plans to bow out gracefully and the Tories were left with the prospect of entering the local elections opposing their own leader at Westminster.

Focus shifted away from the so-called ‘partygate’ scandal near the end of February 2022, after Vladimir Putin launched his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Events saw Mr Ross U-turn on his original stance, instead arguing he should remain in power while a major war in Europe raged on.

He faced accusations of “flip flopping” over his position, and was accused of having the “backbone of a jellyfish”.

7.Humza Yousaf’s downfall

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf made the shock decision to suddenly ditch the Scottish Greens from government last month.

But it was Mr Ross who triggered a weekend of political chaos after deciding it presented the perfect opportunity to see the back of Mr Yousaf as well.

He tabled a no confidence vote in his leadership, which would have received backing from the furious Scottish Greens.

Seeing that he had no way out of the mess, Mr Yousaf chose to tender his resignation, with Mr Ross crowing about his party’s influence.

But it remains to be seen whether the move has instead strengthened the SNP and made the task more difficult for the Scottish Conservatives at the election.