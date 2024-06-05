Portree health scandal: Skye campaigners furious as NHS chiefs cancel crucial talks over 24/7 care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portree health scandal: Skye campaigners furious as NHS chiefs cancel crucial talks over 24/7 care

Local MSP Kate Forbes warned health bosses must reschedule the meeting - but residents are also angry at the SNP.

By Justin Bowie
Campaigners want the A7E in Portree to be open 24 hours. Pictured is a campaign banner as it makde its way through Portree.
Campaigners have been fighting for 24/7 urgent care at Portree Hospital for years. Image: Save Portree Hospital.

Skye campaigners are “angry and upset” after NHS bosses cancelled crucial talks to bring back 24/7 care to Portree Hospital at the last minute.

Residents have warned “lives are at stake” less than a month after  one woman nearly died while waiting for an ambulance, even though she was minutes from the hospital.

SNP ministers said overnight care should be reinstated at Portree hospital as a matter of urgency, six years after it was recommended in a major report.

Fed-up campaigners hoped years of frustration might finally come to an end after the local crisis gained national attention, even headlining First Minister’s Questions.

But on Tuesday NHS Highland bosses postponed a key meeting with local residents, leaving them completely in the dark and fearing for the future.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes. Image Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.

Speaking to The Press and Journal at an SNP campaign event, local MSP and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said the meeting should be rescheduled as soon as possible.

She said: “I’ve been involved with his campaign for years, and have been engaging with the chief executive and campaigners to make sure they were one of the first groups to be briefed.

“They need to be briefed on the comprehensive plans. I want to see that meeting reinstated as soon as possible.”

But campaigners were not reassured by Ms Forbes.

Portree hospital campaigner Fay Thomson.

“We’re extremely angry,” said campaigner Fay Thomson. “We’re extremely upset. We’re exhausted.”

The latest row comes as the SNP fight for votes at the upcoming Westminster election.

Fay told us: “Successive health secretaries have allowed this to happen.

“I don’t know how the electorate will judge that performance, but it doesn’t impress me.”

What happened in Skye last month?

Teacher Eilidh Beaton, 27, nearly died on May 11 as she was left waiting nearly an hour for an ambulance.

Ms Beaton, who was attending Portree music festival, used five epi-pens to stay alive when she went into anaphylactic shock and drifted in and out of consciousness.

Skye tracher Eilidh Beaton and her partner Michael Matheson.

In a separate incident at the festival, a woman named Heather Aird died as the emergency care system on the island completely collapsed.

First Minister John Swinney publicly apologised to Eilidh days later and said: “This should never have happened.”

Why was the meeting with campaigners cancelled?

NHS Highland said the meeting was postponed since the health board’s plan to bring back 24-hour care could still be changed.

A spokesperson said the Scottish Government had requested “further engagement” before the blueprint is finalised.

Portree campaigners say they were not given permission to see any draft plans prior to the cancelled meeting.

A spokesperson said: “We have proposed that this meeting is rescheduled, to ensure the discussion relates to the most up to date proposals.”

‘Typical’

Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “After initial progress seemed to have been made, it is disappointing that timescales and commitments have been allowed to slip again which has rightly angered the community.”

Furious Portree campaigners, including Fay, say complex and detailed plans are unnecessary since residents simply want to see urgent care reinstalled.

She told us: “That’s not what was asked for.

“It’s so typical of NHS Highland’s tactics over the last six years: complicate it to the point where people don’t know what they’re talking about.

“Lives are at stake. We very nearly lost a precious member of our community.”

She added: “My simple message would be to reinstate 24/7 urgent care in Portree before someone else loses their life.”

Conversation