Aberdeenshire Tory candidate David Duguid dropped by party due to major health problems

The Conservative, who first became the MP for Banff and Buchan in 2017, is recovering in hospital after four weeks in intensive care.

By Justin Bowie
David Duguid MP
David Duguid has been dropped as a candidate by the Tories. Image: Scottish Conservatives

Aberdeenshire Tory candidate David Duguid has been told by his party he will no longer be able to stand after he spent four weeks in intensive care.

The Conservative, who first became the MP for Banff and Buchan in 2017, has been recovering following treatment for a spinal illness and pneumonia.

Less than 24 hours after Rishi Sunak announced the election in July Mr Duguid went public with his health struggles – but said he still planned to stand.

But 13 days on, he announced on Facebook that he had been dropped even though his recovery was progressing well and he had been picked as the candidate by party members.

He said he was looking forward to campaigning in the election – but admitted he would have been unable to get out and knock doors.

‘Very unfortunate’

A party source told the Press and Journal it was hoped he would still be able to stand in the new Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat a week ago.

But a decision was eventually taken by the party that it was no longer viable for him to run.

A Tory said it was “very unfortunate”.

They added: “He understandably wanted to stand, and we wanted him to stand as well.”

A Conservative spokesperson said: “David has been an excellent MP and great local representative for the last seven years.

David Duguid
Mr Duguid first became an MP in 2017. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

“We thank David for all his hard work for the party, we look forward to his recovery to full health, and hope that he will want to rejoin frontline politics in the future.”

Aberdeenshire North and Moray East will be a key target for the Tories on July 4, even though the party faces a heavy defeat south of the border.

Mr Duguid retained his old Banff and Buchan, being replaced in boundary changes at this election, by more than 4,000 votes in 2019.

The Tory candidate for the new Aberdeenshire constituency will be selected by Friday.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Tory candidate Andrew Bowie, who has served along Mr Duguid as an MP, said: “I’m so dreadfully sad to learn that my friend David is unable to stand in the election.”

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “So sad to hear that my colleague and friend David Duguid is unable to stand for re-election.”

Conversation