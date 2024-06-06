Douglas Ross WILL stand to be MP for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East in late U-turn

Douglas Ross WILL stand to be an MP in the new Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat in a remarkable U-turn.

The Scottish Tory leader picked himself to run in the north-seat constituency after David Duguid was blocked due to major health problems.

Mr Duguid announced on Wednesday night he would not be allowed to fight the election as he recovers after spending weeks in intensive care.

Mr Ross has said for three years he would step down from Westminster at the next election to focus on his duties at Holyrood.

But the Conservative chief emulated Reform UK leader Nigel Farage with a dramatic late entry into the election.

“I have decided I need to lead from the front,” he said, speaking to journalists at a surprise press conference in Edinburgh.

He added: “Over the last 12 hours, I have thought long and hard about this. This new seat contains parts of my former Moray constituency.

“I know the stakes in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.”

Mr Ross warned the SNP will pour heavy resources into the constituency and says it is crucial for the Conservatives to win.

Scottish Tory sources say the party hoped Mr Duguid would have still been able to contest the election on July 4 as late as last week.

But a decision was eventually taken to drop him due to the severity of his ongoing health difficulties.

The party believed the decision was best for his health, and said they had a duty to subject their candidates to scrutiny from voters.

Mr Duguid admitted he would have been unable to get out and knock doors during the election contest while he remains in hospital.

A Tory spokesperson said the party was “very sympathetic” to Mr Duguid’s position given he was still determined to stand.

They hope he can make a return to frontline politics in future.

‘Mixed’ reaction from Tories

A senior Tory source told The Press and Journal that there was a “mixed” reaction to the bombshell decision.

Some MSPs fear it is “not tenable” for Mr Ross to continue working at both Holyrood and Westminster, if he wins.

Others were concerned about how it will look to voters in the constituency given Mr Duguid was determined to run.

Party sources said Mr Ross deemed himself to be the “best person” for the candidacy given his seven years of experience as an MP.

They say the Tory leader felt he had no choice other than to step into the void just over 24 hours before nominations close.

But his decision to run leaves questions over why the party was unable to find any suitable local councillors or activists.

Mr Ross told The Press and Journal the timing was “crucial” to his late U-turn.