Election hopefuls told to make Aberdeen and north-east the ‘place to be’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Election hopefuls told to make Aberdeen and north-east the ‘place to be’

The list of priorities includes demands for continued investment in Union Street, as well as towns and villages across Aberdeenshire.

The next government is being encouraged to offer more investment in Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The next government is being encouraged to offer more investment in Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Union Street investment, new Buchan rail links, funding for new air routes and the region’s universities are among the key asks from an influential business organisation ahead of the general election.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce set out their list of priorities they want every election candidate to endorse by July 4.

The organisation represents 1,300 businesses of every size, from a range of sectors, and is the biggest chamber by membership in Scotland.

Their policy priorities for the next UK government include:

1. City centre investment

The Our Union Street initiative, first set up in March 2023, is seen as crucial for the future whoever wins local constituencies in the election.

The projects range from filling empty Union Street units and sprucing up unsightly buildings, to a campaign marketing Aberdeen as the “place to be”.

Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Ian Yuill and Alex Nicoll with Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove in April 2023. Image: Supplied.

The UK Government put £20 million towards the regeneration of the former British Homes Stores site into a potentially game-changing new food market.

As those efforts start to bear fruit, the chamber wants Westminster to continue investing in the future of the city centre and towns across the region.

They also said they want to see local MPs “beating the drum” and “talking up the success” of the region.

2. Buchan rail links

All politicians elected to represent the region are being asked to get behind the Campaign for North East Rail.

This is working to reinstate rail links from Aberdeen to Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

These are the two largest towns in the UK furthest from the rail network, following the success of the Borders railway and the recent reopening of the Levenmouth rail link in Fife.

Jordan Jack and Craig Leuchars from Campaign for North East Rail. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The chamber said a new rail link to Buchan would deliver a “huge economic boost” to the region for passengers and for freight, and reduce traffic, and road accidents.

The campaign secured £250,000 from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund to carry out a major feasibility study, which was recently completed.

3. Funding for new air routes

Many European nations support their regional airports through the provision of route development funding – an “early priority”, according to the business group.

They say major investors in offshore renewables from Scandinavia, mainland Europe and further afield will require “reliable and regular services” direct to Aberdeen.

4. Support food and drink sector

The promises of Brexit have “not materialised” for the agriculture, fisheries and food and drink industries, the group claims.

They report “huge barriers” in getting products across borders to markets across the world and accessing the labour force the sector needs.

Brewdog co-founders Martin Dickie and James Watt. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Businesses in the region are “beginning to fail” as a result despite the north-east boasting global success stories like Brewdog and Walkers shortbread.

The chamber’s manifesto says food security is fast becoming a “major challenge” for the UK and an “urgent focus” is required from government.

5. University funding

International student numbers have “fallen dramatically”, the group adds.

They want to reverse the decision to end dependants’ visas for most international students, which has had a “significant” impact.

Aberdeen University Principal George Boyne. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

6. GB Energy in Aberdeen

Should Labour win the keys to Number 10, the north-east business community want their new publicly-owned energy generation firm to be headquartered in Aberdeen.

The chamber is also calling for personnel from other major UK government departments to be based in a new civil service hub in Aberdeen city centre.

These would represent the Treasury, Business and Trade, Skills, and other key departments.

More from Politics

The next government is being encouraged to offer more investment in Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Meet the SNP candidate thrown into surprise north-east election battle with Douglas Ross
Business investment in the UK the lowest of any G7 countries, analysis finds (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Business investment in the UK the lowest of any G7 countries, analysis finds
More than 60% of people said Labour’s manifesto represented a positive change, but 50% expressed scepticism the party could afford it (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Half of voters doubt parties can afford their manifestos – poll
Rishi Sunak claimed Labour’s plan to lower the voting age to 16 was designed to ‘entrench’ the party in power (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tories step up attacks on tax and ‘supermajority’ in face of stubborn poll gap
The report revealed sexist and misogynistic behaviour among pupils and male staff at schools (David Cheskin/PA)
Sexual harassment and sexism rife in schools, report finds
A Holyrood committee has raised concerns over electoral reform legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)
MSPs’ concern at ‘significant’ secondary legislation for electoral reform Bill
Sir Keir Starmer has been praised by a former head of GCHQ for saying he would support the nuclear deterrent as prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former spy chief backs Labour on defence
Banking hubs allow staff from several banks to share the same space (Vicky Shaw/PA)
Labour sets out plans for hundreds of new banking hubs
Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives have sought to make tax a key dividing line during the election. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tories urge Labour to rule out scrapping council tax referenda
Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said Labour’s manifesto showed Sir Keir Starmer ‘doesn’t care about farmers’ (James Manning/PA)
Tories claim Labour treating farmers with ‘contempt’

Conversation