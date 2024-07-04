General election 2024: Track Scotland’s results live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
General election 2024: Track Scotland’s results live

Charts and maps show results of the 2024 general election live with focus on Scotland, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highlands, Moray, Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.

Follow live updates on the general election results throughout the night with detailed charts and maps. Image by Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Follow live updates on the general election results throughout the night with detailed charts and maps. Image by Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
By Lesley-Anne Kelly, Emma Morrice & Ema Sabljak

People have gone to the polls to decide who will represent them as an MP in the UK Parliament.

A total of 57 seats are up for grabs in Scotland from 650 across the UK.

Yet the boundaries of the constituencies have changed since the last election bringing the number of seats in Scotland down by two.

MPs are elected using a first-past-the-post electoral system with voters only casting one vote. The candidate with the majority of votes wins.

This page will track the 2024 general election results live after the polls close.

Keep up to date as parliamentary seats are called throughout the night.

Jump to a result

Scotland constituency live results

Hold or gain

Seats to watch in north and north-east

UK-wide results and race to majority

Scotland constituency live results

The map below will bring you results as they are called as well as how the 2019 votes would have been distributed under the new constituency boundaries.

The Boundary Commission draws the constituencies based on population sizes. Therefore voters may find themselves in different areas for this election.

For the sake of comparison, the 2019 results are estimates of the votes or notional results under the new boundaries.

You will also be able to find details such as the name of the elected MP and turnout.

To use the map, click on a constituency you are interested in for further information.

As general election outcomes get confirmed the constituencies will show the party colours of the winning candidate.

Alternatively, you can also search for you constituency in the below table.

Hold or gain

Our election map below shows Scotland’s constituencies as hexagons of the same size.

It helps illustrate that each area only receives one representative despite geographical differences in size.

This map will help you track seats which have changed control as a result of the 2024 election. It will be shown with a dot of a different colour in the middle of the hexagon.

Meanwhile, the below chart shows the overall flow in seats between parties from 2019 to 2024.

As the general election results are confirmed overnight, it will show how seats have been claimed by different parties.

Seats to watch in Scotland

There are a few seats to watch in our area as the 2024 general election results pour in for Scotland.

Some big names on the ballot papers place the spotlight on Aberdeenshire North and Moray East as well as Aberdeen South.

We have highlighted the estimated 2019 majority percentages to show the swing needed for a new party to gain control.

To see the extra detail click on the constituency map.

Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

The area was won by the Conservative party in 2019. According to our political editor, it is one to watch.

Aberdeen South

SNP’s Stephen Flynn won the seat in 2019. Check the map of Aberdeen South for more information.

UK-wide results and race to majority

But what about across the UK?

The below chart shows the distribution of 650 UK seats to the most popular parties.

So a total of 326 seats is needed for a majority.

The squares will be coloured accordingly  as they are called.

