Tory Aberdeen South candidate admits Brexit ‘clearly not working’ for businesses

The Tory candidate for Aberdeen South says Brexit is “clearly not working” and needs to change for businesses across the north-east.

John Wheeler made the admission during an election hustings event organised by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce at Robert Gordon University on Friday.

His comment jars with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pro-Brexit line particularly in England where Nigel Farage’s Reform party is causing him trouble.

In an interview with the Sunday Times this month, Mr Sunak styled himself “the original Brexiteer” and backed leaving the EU as good for business.

Brexit ‘difficulties’

In a question over EU membership and access to the single market, Mr Wheeler said he respects the outcome of the referendum, despite campaigning to remain.

But he has spoken to businesses across the north-east over the last few months, who were “loud and clear about some of the difficulties it has presented”.

The chamber’s own business manifesto says the promises of Brexit have “not materialised” for the food and drink industry.

It adds that “huge barriers” now exist in getting products across borders to markets across the world and accessing the workforce the sector needs.

Earlier this year, Scottish Salmon warned Brexit has cost Scotland up to £100 million a year in ‘lost’ exports

They said farming companies have faced increased red tape and costs triggered by the UK exiting the EU in January 2020.

Mr Wheeler was asked whether the UK should consider taking a position like Norway and being part of the single market but not a fully fledged member of the EU.

In response, he said: “I think we need to look at what’s going to work for local businesses and what’s going to work for the UK as a whole.

“But clearly, it is not working for multiple businesses across Aberdeen and the north-east in its current form and that needs to change.”

He was joined on the hustings panel by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, and Liberal Democrat candidate Jeff Goodhall, who are both standing in Aberdeen South.

Lynn Thomson, Labour’s candidate in Aberdeen North, completed the line-up.

Mr Flynn hit back on the “damage” caused to Scotland since leaving the EU.

He added: “John’s just accepted that that damage exists but the Labour party and the Conservative party don’t want Scotland to re-join the EU.”

He added that politicians should be pushing for the UK to re-join the EU, as it’s in the “interests of businesses and the public sector”.

Members of the chamber got the chance to grill candidates from the main parties aspiring to become the region’s MP at the breakfast event.

Other topics under discussion included Labour’s policy to charge VAT on private school fees, plans for GB Energy and the windfall tax on oil and gas profits.

Ms Thomson and Mr Flynn didn’t see eye to eye over plans for the publicly-owned energy generation company.

The Labour candidate said GB Energy would provide a “stable policy landscape” for firms to invest in renewables.

She said it would both generate energy and be an investment vehicle but stressed it would “evolve” over time.

But Mr Flynn said: “We don’t really know what GB energy is going to be”.

He added it sounds like it will merely be an “investment arm” of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Ms Thomson said: “If I am fortunate enough to be elected as a representative for Aberdeen North, I will ensure that Aberdeen’s claim to be the centre for GB Energy is heard loud and clear at the heart of the next government.”

