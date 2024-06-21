Tory Aberdeen South candidate admits Brexit ‘clearly not working’ for businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory Aberdeen South candidate admits Brexit ‘clearly not working’ for businesses

John Wheeler made the remarks during an election hustings with local candidates in the city on Friday.

By Adele Merson
John Wheeler, pictured, Scottish Conservative candidate for Aberdeen South. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
John Wheeler, pictured, Scottish Conservative candidate for Aberdeen South. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Tory candidate for Aberdeen South says Brexit is “clearly not working” and needs to change for businesses across the north-east.

John Wheeler made the admission during an election hustings event organised by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce at Robert Gordon University on Friday.

His comment jars with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pro-Brexit line particularly in England where Nigel Farage’s Reform party is causing him trouble.

In an interview with the Sunday Times this month, Mr Sunak styled himself “the original Brexiteer” and backed leaving the EU as good for business.

Brexit ‘difficulties’

In a question over EU membership and access to the single market, Mr Wheeler said he respects the outcome of the referendum, despite campaigning to remain.

But he has spoken to businesses across the north-east over the last few months, who were “loud and clear about some of the difficulties it has presented”.

The chamber’s own business manifesto says the promises of Brexit have “not materialised” for the food and drink industry.

It adds that “huge barriers” now exist in getting products across borders to markets across the world and accessing the workforce the sector needs.

From left to right: John Wheeler, Conservative candidate for Aberdeen South, Lynn Thomson, Labour candidate for Aberdeen North, Jeff Goodhall, Liberal Democrat candidate for Aberdeen South and Stephen Flynn, SNP candidate for Aberdeen South. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Earlier this year, Scottish Salmon warned Brexit has cost Scotland up to £100 million a year in ‘lost’ exports 

They said farming companies have faced increased red tape and costs triggered by the UK exiting the EU in January 2020.

Mr Wheeler was asked whether the UK should consider taking a position like Norway and being part of the single market but not a fully fledged member of the EU.

In response, he said: “I think we need to look at what’s going to work for local businesses and what’s going to work for the UK as a whole.

“But clearly, it is not working for multiple businesses across Aberdeen and the north-east in its current form and that needs to change.”

He was  joined on the hustings panel by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, and Liberal Democrat candidate Jeff Goodhall, who are both standing in Aberdeen South.

Lynn Thomson, Labour’s candidate in Aberdeen North, completed the line-up.

Mr Flynn hit back on the “damage” caused to Scotland since leaving the EU.

He added: “John’s just accepted that that damage exists but the Labour party and the Conservative party don’t want Scotland to re-join the EU.”

He added that politicians should be pushing for the UK to re-join the EU, as it’s in the “interests of businesses and the public sector”.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn took part in the hustings. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Members of the chamber got the chance to grill candidates from the main parties aspiring to become the region’s MP at the breakfast event.

Other topics under discussion included Labour’s policy to charge VAT on private school fees, plans for GB Energy and the windfall tax on oil and gas profits.

Ms Thomson and Mr Flynn didn’t see eye to eye over plans for the publicly-owned energy generation company.

The Labour candidate said GB Energy would provide a “stable policy landscape” for firms to invest in renewables.

Lynn Thomson, Labour’s candidate in Aberdeen North. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

She said it would both generate energy and be an investment vehicle but stressed it would “evolve” over time.

But Mr Flynn said: “We don’t really know what GB energy is going to be”.

He added it sounds like it will merely be an “investment arm” of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Ms Thomson said: “If I am fortunate enough to be elected as a representative for Aberdeen North, I will ensure that Aberdeen’s claim to be the centre for GB Energy is heard loud and clear at the heart of the next government.”

Read more: 

More from Politics

The company is switching to a greener form of steel production which requires fewer staff (Ben Birchall/PA)
Workers at steel giant Tata to strike in protest against job losses
Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib (on the bench, right) and TUV leader Jim Allister (on the bench centre) with parliamentary election candidates at the TUV manifesto launch (David Young/PA)
TUV’s General Election manifesto at a glance
The former Undertones singer has called for a public inquiry into the issue (Peter Byrne/PA)
Parents ‘worried about taking children to beach’ because of pollution – Sharkey
Labour is maintaining a strong lead in the opinion polls with less than two weeks to go until the General Election (Liam McBurney/PA)
Opinion poll round-up with 13 days to go until the General Election
A Windrush manifesto has been set out making demands of the next government for justice of victims of what they brand a Home Office scandal (John Sibley/PA)
Renewed call on ‘unwieldy’ Windrush compensation scheme as latest figures out
The Office for National Statistics has published fresh data about the state of the UK economy (Alamy/PA)
What is the state of the UK economy as the election looms?
Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib (left) and TUV leader Jim Allister during the TUV manifesto launch at Dunsilly Hotel in Co Antrim (David Young/PA)
Future of Union has never been more ‘perilous’, TUV leader Jim Allister claims
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks to journalists on board his campaign battle bus after visiting a bathroom supply company near Rhyl, Wales, while on the General Election campaign trail (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sunak tries to move on from betting row with plea not to ‘sleepwalk to…
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said the investigation should be allowed to take its course (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Those who break gambling rules should be ‘kicked out’ of Tories, minister insists
Inflationary pressures grew in the services sector last month (Victoria Jones/PA)
Private sector growth hits seven-month low as election puts pause on spending

Conversation