‘They saved my life’: Moray SNP minster Richard Lochhead opens up on battle with sepsis and heart surgery

Moray SNP minister Richard Lochhead has opened up on his harrowing battle with sepsis and heart surgery – saying he first thought he was coming down with flu.

But he quickly deteriorated and had to undergo an emergency procedure due to a blood infection, and spent time in intensive care while recovering.

Mr Lochhead was admitted to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin at first after collapsing, before medics transferred him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for the major operation.

He thanked NHS staff for their heroic efforts and will now recuperate at home in a bid to return to full fitness.

‘They saved my life’

He explained: “It’s difficult to find the words to adequately express my gratitude and admiration for the NHS.

“For my consultant who operated on me and the many doctors, nurses and so many other staff who cared for me during my time in hospital.

“Their kindness, patience, compassion and professionalism blew me away and I will forever be grateful. They saved my life.”

Mr Lochhead said it was “humbling” to witness the day-to-day work of health staff up close while he was hospitalised.

The Moray MSP, who is his party’s business minister in Holyrood, will temporarily remain off work while his recovery continues.

Mr Lochhead also thanked his staff for their efforts in dealing with constituents over the past month while he was ill.

He said: “I now have six weeks of rehabilitation ahead of me and I look forward to returning to my constituency and ministerial duties in due course and enjoying life to the full.”

Mr Lochhead was first elected as a regional North East MSP in 1999, and has served as Moray’s constituency representative since 2006.

SNP MSPs and politicians from rival parties sent Mr Lochhead their best wishes following the news he had been discharged.

First Minister John Swinney and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross both sent messages of support when he first shared his ordeal.