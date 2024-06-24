‘They saved my life’: Moray SNP minster Richard Lochhead opens up on battle with sepsis and heart surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘They saved my life’: Moray SNP minster Richard Lochhead opens up on battle with sepsis and heart surgery

The veteran politician has been discharged after six weeks as he thanked NHS staff for their heroic efforts.

By Justin Bowie
Moray MSP Richard Lochhead. Image: Fraser Bremner.
Moray MSP Richard Lochhead. Image: Fraser Bremner.

Moray SNP minister Richard Lochhead has opened up on his harrowing battle with sepsis and heart surgery – saying he first thought he was coming down with flu.

But he quickly deteriorated and had to undergo an emergency procedure due to a blood infection, and spent time in intensive care while recovering.

Mr Lochhead was admitted to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin at first after collapsing, before medics transferred him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for the major operation.

He thanked NHS staff for their heroic efforts and will now recuperate at home in a bid to return to full fitness.

‘They saved my life’

He explained: “It’s difficult to find the words to adequately express my gratitude and admiration for the NHS.

“For my consultant who operated on me and the many doctors, nurses and so many other staff who cared for me during my time in hospital.

“Their kindness, patience, compassion and professionalism blew me away and I will forever be grateful. They saved my life.”

Mr Lochhead said it was “humbling” to witness the day-to-day work of health staff up close while he was hospitalised.

Mr Lochhead is the SNP business minister. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The Moray MSP, who is his party’s business minister in Holyrood, will temporarily remain off work while his recovery continues.

Mr Lochhead also thanked his staff for their efforts in dealing with constituents over the past month while he was ill.

He said: “I now have six weeks of rehabilitation ahead of me and I look forward to returning to my constituency and ministerial duties in due course and enjoying life to the full.”

Mr Lochhead was first elected as a regional North East MSP in 1999, and has served as Moray’s constituency representative since 2006.

SNP MSPs and politicians from rival parties sent Mr Lochhead their best wishes following the news he had been discharged.

First Minister John Swinney and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross both sent messages of support when he first shared his ordeal.

More from Politics

Nigel Farage has criticised Boris Johnson (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Nigel Farage accuses Boris Johnson of being a ‘hypocrite’ in Ukraine row
The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel has hit a new record for the first six months of a calendar year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Record high migrant Channel crossings for first half of the year
Minecraft is a popular computer game (Niall Carson/PA)
Fact check: Videos of politicians playing Minecraft are likely AI-generated
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he would bet on individual seats if allowed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Heaton-Harris: I would place bets on seats if election betting was allowed
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (PA)
What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Monday
John Swinney, Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar will debate energy in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen election target as political leaders go head to head today on north-east jobs
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a meeting with representatives of the nighttime economy in central London, while on the General Election campaign trail (PA)
Sunak warns Labour government would be ‘disaster’ as he battles to save campaign
The party leaders were asked by the magazine how they would end poverty if elected on July 4 (Big Issue/PA)
Party leaders questioned by Big Issue over ending poverty
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (PA)
Labour beats Tories as green groups rank manifestos based on climate pledges
The Lib Dems have highlighted long waits for A&E admission (PA)
Davey warns ’10 days to save NHS’ as figures show long waits for A&E…

Conversation