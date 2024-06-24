Scotland’s energy firms leave political leaders in no doubt over oil and gas challenge in Aberdeen – here’s what happened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scotland’s energy firms leave political leaders in no doubt over oil and gas challenge in Aberdeen – here’s what happened

Influential business figures put John Swinney, Anas Sarwar and Douglas Ross on the spot as the general election nears.

Anas Sarwar, John Swinney and Douglas Ross took part in the even on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges
Anas Sarwar, John Swinney and Douglas Ross took part in the even on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

“For many of us, this is personal”, Scotland’s political leaders heard at a long-awaited political showdown on the future of the crucial energy industry in Aberdeen.

The sector does after all support more than 84,000 jobs in the north-east and John Swinney, Anas Sarwar and Douglas Ross were left in no doubt to its impact.

In the city labeled the oil capital of Europe, industry leaders put Scotland’s political leaders on the spot over their energy plans.

There was clear concern around the future of North Sea jobs, and warnings windfall tax plans could cost investment.

Windfall tax anger

Martin Copeland, CFO of UK-based oil and gas firm Serica Energy, said Labour’s plans to extend and increase the levy, and the Tories move to extend it by a year, seem “designed to kill off the investment needed to keep the North Sea taps flowing”.

Mr Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, said his party wants to build a “genuine partnership” with the industry, even if there are disagreements over the tax.

He said the party’s green prosperity plan would benefit the economy of the north-east.

The energy debate hosted at the University of Aberdeen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

But leader of the Scottish Tories, Douglas Ross, said he “agreed with the criticism” of Conservative policy, and had “fought hard” against his party’s decision.

He said: “The one-year extension (to 2029) is the wrong approach.”

And SNP leader Mr Swinney said while there “was a case” for the energy profits levy, this should not be extended beyond March 2028 or increased.

He said: “I think it goes too far. I think it tips the balance of investment decision making. And some of those investment decisions will ultimately have an effect on many people in this sector to invest in renewables.”

Safeguarding jobs

Edward Obi, from HR Hub Plus Limited, said the North Sea sector supports around 200,000 jobs in the UK and is “crucial” to the economy.

He asked the political leaders to outline how they would balance the transition to renewables while also safeguarding those jobs.

Mr Ross hit out at the “continued negativity” against the oil and gas sector, which he said is turning people off working in the North Sea.

Edward Obi, from HR Hub Plus Limited, asked the leaders about safeguarding jobs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

He claimed the SNP, if it does back a presumption against oil and gas licences in its delayed energy strategy, and Labour, with its plans for no new licences, would force oil and gas workers to go overseas

But beyond suggesting those jobs are protected, he failed to offer many ideas for how that shift to renewables will happen.

Mr Sarwar said the next government has to work “in partnership” with the industry to attract investment – including through GB Energy.

This is Labour’s plan for a publicly-owned energy generation firm.

While he said Aberdeen has a “strong case” for the headquarters to be based, he wouldn’t be drawn further, and claimed the decision hadn’t been made.

The leaders of Scotland’s three main parties (John Swinney, Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar) before the debate. <br />Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mr Swinney said there has to be public sector investment in supporting the industry to make the transition it has to make, like the North Sea Transition Fund.

Mr Ross and Mr Swinney had some tense exchanges, perhaps a consequence of the two parties going head to head across the north-east.

The Scottish Conservative chief was keen to emphasise the SNP’s unclear stance around new oil and gas licences and put Mr Swinney on the spot.

First Minister John Swinney arriving at the debate. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Asked to clarify his stance, the SNP leader said: “Any new oil and gas licence has got to be considered against a climate compatibility test.”

The debate rehearsed many of the talking points we’ve heard from the main political parties during the election campaign so far.

But now politicians will come away with a sense that industry is losing patience with the soundbites and want them to get on with delivering on their promises.

Read more: Who are my local candidates in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands?

More from Politics

Sir Keir Starmer said the current system for changing gender was not ‘dignified’ (Dan Charity/The Sun/PA)
Gender transition process ‘not dignified’, says Keir Starmer
Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak claims migrants ‘queuing up in Calais’ for Labour government
Rishi Sunak faced further questions about the gambling scandal as he appeared on The Sun’s Never Mind The Ballots show. (Dan Charity/The Sun)
‘Proper’ to wait for result of betting probe, says Sunak amid ongoing scandal
Some Conservatives have said Labour could get a ‘supermajority’ (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Fact check: What a ‘supermajority’ is, and immigration returns
Green Party defends tax rises (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Green Party says it’s the only ‘honest’ party and defends proposed tax rises
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (PA)
Election campaign day 33: Sunak and Starmer rapped for spending pledges
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey washes an ambulance during a visit to Wimbledon Ambulance Station (Jeff Moore/PA)
In Pictures: Davey cleans up on campaign trail as manifesto launches continue
The IMF’s forecast for UK real GDP this year was upgraded in May (Victoria Jones/PA)
Fact check: IMF forecast UK to grow slower than the US in 2024 and…
Olympic rower-turned-Conservative candidate James Cracknell attacked his own party in a video on Facebook (Adam Davy/PA)
Abuse of trust by Tory figures is unforgiveable, says party candidate Cracknell
Paul Johnson, director of the IFS (James Manning/PA)
What is the IFS and what is its view of the General Election manifestos?

Conversation