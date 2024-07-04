5 things to watch from Aberdeen to the Western Isles as election results pour in tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to watch from Aberdeen to the Western Isles as election results pour in tonight

The P&J has identified the big shocks and small signs which will show who's up and down as the general election pans out across the region.

Polls close at 10pm but results won't be known for hours afterwards. Image: DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie & Andy Philip

Political careers will be won and lost in a general election with big implications across the north-east, Moray, Highlands and islands.

Big names including Douglas Ross and Stephen Flynn are in contests almost too close to call in advance, according to all the polls.

With constituencies on a knife-edge, regardless of who is destined for 10 Downing Street, here are the 5 results and dynamics we’ll be looking for as results come in.

1. Tory-SNP battle in Aberdeenshire

Conservatives hope they can buck UK-wide trends in three seats covering Aberdeenshire (and a bit of Moray).

But Douglas Ross’s late decision to stand, and the threat of Nigel Farage’s Reform party, made things harder.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA.

So watch for how that Reform vote is stacking up elsewhere to get an idea about Conservative fortunes in places such as Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

Elsewhere in the region, Tory candidate Andrew Bowie faces a similarly tough challenge against the SNP in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

Andrew Bowie is hoping to return to Westminster. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He defeated the nationalists by less than 1,000 votes in 2019.

In Gordon and Buchan, Conservative Harriet Cross hopes boundary changes will work in her favour as she takes on the SNP’s Richard Thomson.

Wipeout for either side in the north-east will have big repercussions nationally. Mr Ross will be out of a job, and facing the humiliating prospect of returning the Scottish Parliament he hoped to leave.

SNP failure means John Swinney will have a mountain to climb for the Holyrood elections in 2026.

Declarations are expected to all be after 4.45am.

2. Will Aberdeen keep the faith with Stephen Flynn’s SNP?

Stephen Flynn will have got a shock when he saw a Survation poll on the last day of campaigning project a Labour win in his Aberdeen South seat.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The SNP’s Westminster leader won the constituency from the Conservatives five years ago, but polling indicates Labour now poses the strongest challenge.

If Labour is having a belter of a night in early declarations, this will be a tense night for him.

Remember, Labour won just 8% of the vote there last time.

Both Aberdeen seats are to be declared at 3am.

3. Labour’s Western Isles ‘beacon’

Things are different in the Western Isles – described as a “beacon” for Labour by candidate Torcuil Crichton, a former Westminster journalist.

Labour held the Outer Hebrides until 2005, and have consistently picked up at least a quarter of the vote when trailing the SNP since then.

Labour candidate for the Western Isles, Torcuil Crichton.

Nationalist divisions, among other dynamics, make victory a near certainty.

Voters in the constituency expect to find out who has won the contest around 3am.

4. Will Lib Dem bounce reach the Highlands?

Westminster Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has made headlines with his campaign stunts – and it looks like his party will profit from the downfall of the Tories.

But there’s a long wait to find out if that translates to Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, and in Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire.

Both seats might not become clear until 5am onwards.

A suppressed SNP vote in Scotland, and a big Lib Dem bounce in earlier seats will give you a flavour of what’s coming.

5. Are fringe parties like Reform and Alba here to stay?

A YouGov poll last week indicated Reform could win as much as 8% of the vote north of the border – a much more impressive showing than the Brexit Party in 2019.

Any final result which comes close to that tonight could spell disaster for the Tories in the three vital north-east contests.

Meanwhile, Alex Salmond’s Alba Party is more focused on the 2026 Scottish Parliament election – but is still running more than a dozen candidates.

Alex Salmond’s priority is the 2026 Holyrood election. Image: DC Thomson.

How Aberdeen North hopeful Charlie Abel fares will be of interest to the ex-first minister, given his own plans to run in the Banff and Buchan Coast Holyrood constituency in two years.

Might the result put him off or give him a push?

You can follow all the results on our main election pages tonight, and keep up with all our dedicated coverage here.

