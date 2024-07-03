‘The only way to invest in NHS is to raise taxes’: Aberdeen South hopeful Stephen Flynn appears on Loose Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘The only way to invest in NHS is to raise taxes’: Aberdeen South hopeful Stephen Flynn appears on Loose Women

The SNP Westminster leader revealed his views on income tax on the ITV panel show.

By Michelle Henderson
Stephen Flynn on Loose Women. Image: STV/Loose Women.
Stephen Flynn on Loose Women. Image: STV/Loose Women.

Aberdeen South candidate Stephen Flynn has spoken candidly about the party’s solution to safeguarding the NHS during an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women.

The north-east representative joined hosts Kaye Adams, Sally Dynevor, Janet Street-Porter, and Denise Welch on today’s show for their last pre-election interview.

His appearance comes less than 24 hours before voting for the General Election begins.

The presiding SNP Westminster leader was quizzed on his promises to bolster the NHS both in Scotland and across the border.

The SNP party have pledged to increase NHS pay by six billion and give one billion to NHS Scotland as well as increase maternity pay.

Janet raised concerns about how they were going to pay for and if increasing income tax was the scenario.

Stephen Flynn appears on Loose Women. Image: STV Loose Women.

In response, Stephen said: “It’s essentially progressive taxation. What that means is in Scotland, you get your free prescription, you get your free university care, we have a Scottish child payment.”

Janet interjected, to ask, “Do you think that everybody in the United Kingdom should be paying more income tax?

He replied, “I do believe that to fund the public services that we have, the NHS isn’t going to get better by cutting it. We need to invest in it and the only way to invest in it is to raise taxes.

“What we should also be doing is looking to join the European single market.”

SNP on Scottish Independence: ‘People in Scotland have the ability to make their own decisions’

The SNP Westminster leader addressed his views on Independence and the European Union, before saying the ‘right wing’ should be tackled head on.

Touching on Scottish Independence and the UK’s place within the EU, Stephen added: “I, on a basic level, genuinely believe that people in Scotland have the ability to make their own decisions, that we have industry and the ingenuity to decide out own future and determine our own path.”

Janet questions Stephen Flynn on the show. Image STV/Loose Women.

“When you are within the European Union, you are there as a partner, you are there working in tandem with others.

“I would like to see a situation where all the UK nations are back in the EU. I think it would be beneficial.

“What you do when there is a more to the far right, is you don’t run away from it, you challenge it and you take it head on and you say, “These are my views, these are my values.”

“I think migration is a good thing. It adds a lot to our public sector and our NHS wouldn’t survive without the migrants who work within it.”

Stephen Flynn tries not to be ‘Disney’ dad

On a lighter note, he spoke of how he tries not to be a ‘Disney’ dad as he juggles family life with his role as an MP.

Addressing the Loose Women audience, he admits they haven’t quite “nailed it” when it comes to the work-life balance.

“It puts a huge amount of pressure on us and honestly, I wouldn’t get by without my wife’s help and the help of my parents and her parents who travel up to provide a little bit of extra childcare.

“My wife makes huge sacrifices in her life in order to make sure the boys get to everything they need to be at. I then come home and try not to be the ‘Disney’ dad who wants to go and take them to all the fun things, and she’s got to be the good cop and the bad cop, as opposed to me being just the good cop.

Stephen Flynn on Loose Women.
Stephen Flynn admits juggling the work life balance has been tricky for the family of four. Image: STV/Loose Women.

“We try and manage it the best we can. I don’t think we have quite managed to nail it, but we are doing our best.

The Loose Women panel tried to tease out an answer from Stephen Flynn on whether he sees himself as the SNP’s next leader.

Although he played down his ambitions the panel joked that he would be up for the job.

Stephen said: “I think in general, politicians always want to aim for the highest place that they possibly can but it’s not something I give a huge amount of consideration to.

“I’ve got young kids and that’s always in the back of my mind, for sure.”

More from Politics

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will have visited 57 different constituencies by the end of the election campaign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Which seats have the major party leaders visited during the campaign?
A British government with a majority of 10 MPs is no different from one with a majority of 100 MPs in theory (Alamy/PA)
How powerful is a supermajority in the House of Commons?
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has said the party has ‘grounds’ to be confident about its chances in the election (/PA)
Plaid have ‘grounds to be confident’ about election chances, party leader says
Millions of people will cast their votes across the UK on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)
What should and should I not do on election day?
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed his favourite meal is sandwiches (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals his favourite meal is sandwiches
Irish comedian Ed Byrne has pushed back the start of his stand-up show in Middlesbrough on Thursday to allow ticket-holders more time to vote in the General Election (Ian West/PA)
Ed Byrne delays show start to give ticket-holders more time to vote in election
Cathy Newman, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Emily Maitlis, Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart will be among those on Channel 4’s coverage (Rob Parfitt/ Matt McQuillan/Channel 4/PA)
Krishnan Guru-Murthy: Hosting Channel 4’s election night was a big ambition
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey vowed to knock down the Conservatives’ Blue Wall as he embarked on his latest General Election campaign stunt (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ed Davey drives tractor in new Lib Dem stunt as he vows to knock…
Rishi Sunak responded to Tory criticism of Sir Keir Starmer’s claim he does not work after 6pm on a Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer ‘watching cheerleading’ rather than having Friday night dinner – Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech in central London, while on the General Election campaign trail (James Manning/PA)
Sunak still ‘fighting hard’ as ally Stride says ‘highly likely’ Labour will win