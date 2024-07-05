Conservatives take Gordon and Buchan from SNP and buck UK trend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conservatives take Gordon and Buchan from SNP and buck UK trend

Harriet Cross is the new MP for the Aberdeenshire constituency.

By Chris Cromar
Harriet Cross.
Harriet Cross is the new MP for Gordon and Buchan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Conservatives have taken the knife-edge Gordon and Buchan in Aberdeenshire, as Harriet Cross bucked the national trend to take the constituency.

In what was a nightmare night for the party nationally, which will see Labour take power for the first time in 14 years, they held onto a seat the SNP hoped to win.

The SNP’s Richard Thomson was ousted from the seat – now with changed boundaries – that he won from the Conservatives back in 2019, with a majority of just 819.

On winning, with a slender majority of 878 – Harriet said: “Thank you so much for putting your faith in me. I know that politics has not been in the best place and a lot of people are disillusioned. And it’s up to me, and everyone now elected in this new parliament, to put this right.”

She also thanked Richard Thomson for his service to Gordon and told The P&J that she is “just really excited to get going”.

Conservatives buck national trend in Gordon and Buchan

Bridge of Don and Dyce, suburbs in the north of Aberdeen were removed from the constituency to Aberdeen North, while it has gained the central Buchan and Turriff areas from the Gordon constituency.

Richard Thomson.
Richard Thomson has lost his seat. Image: Adele Merson/DC Thomson.

Inverurie and Ellon remain the main population centres in this rural seat, now solely in Aberdeenshire, which had a turnout of 63.23%.

Who is Harriet Cross?

Harriet Cross is the new MP for the area and her new role at Westminster will be her first in elected politics, although she was her party’s candidate for Aberdeen Donside at the 2021 Scottish Parliament election.

Described as a “rising star”, Ms Cross, who is 33-years-old, was seen as one of the Conservatives’ best hopes of gaining a seat at the general election and so it proved to be.

Last week, she was joined by former Scottish Tory party leader and party favourite Ruth Davidson on the doors in Oldmeldrum.

Ruth Davidson, Harriet Cross and Conservative activists in Gordon and Buchan.
Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson campaigned for Harriet Cross last week. Image: Scottish Conservatives.

Born in Yorkshire, the new Gordon and Buchan MP moved to Ireland, where her mother is from, when she was about five years old.

It was in her mid-teens that her family moved to the north-east, residing in Aberdeenshire, before she studied zoology at Imperial College London.

After this, Ms Cross completed her masters in rural land economy at Reading University, before she worked in Cambridge for a few years, before returning to the north-east in 2018, to take on a rural surveyor role.

The other candidates that stood in this seat were Nurul Hoque Ali (Labour), Kris Callander (Reform) and Conrad Wood (Liberal Democrats).

Harriet Cross wins the Gordon and Buchan seat for the Conservatives with 14,418 votes.

Voting breakdown

Harriet Cross (Con) 14,418
Richard Thomson (SNP) 13,540
Conrad Wood (Lib) 7,307
Nurque Hoque Ali (Lab) 4,686
Kris Callander (Reform) 3,897

Conversation