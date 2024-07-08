Alex Cole-Hamilton wants to emulate Ed Davey’s crazy election stunts – starting by surfing in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Cole-Hamilton wants to emulate Ed Davey’s crazy election stunts – starting by surfing in Aberdeen

The UK leader’s bizarre campaign got headlines and helped him win more than 70 seats - now the Scottish Lib Dem leader is eyeing the same approach in Holyrood.

Sir Ed Davey went surfing as one of several campaign stunts - now Mr Cole-Hamilton wants to emulate him. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey fell off a paddleboard, screamed on a rollercoaster, and zipped down a waterslide in a bizarre election campaign full of dramatic, headline-grabbing stunts.

It ended up working for him too – he generated constant headlines due to his antics and his party ended up winning more than 70 seats.

Now Scottish leader Alex Cole-Hamilton wants to surf that wave by taking to his board at Aberdeen beach when the next Holyrood election comes around in 2026.

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson,
“I’m better on a paddleboard than Ed Davey is”, he jokes. “I love being in wetsuits. I love scuba diving. I love surfing.”

“I was at Aberdeen University. I used to go and watch the surfers from the beach, and I miss that.

“I’ve learned to surf since then. It’s always been a dream of mine to go back to the beautiful sandy beaches of Aberdeen.”

There was plenty for Mr Cole-Hamilton to celebrate in Scotland too.

Jamie Stone held his seat. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In the Highlands, Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross MP Jamie Stone not only won but massively increased his majority.

The 2021 Holyrood election was disappointing for the Lib Dems as the party fell to a record low of just four MSPs.

And despite successes on July 4, the party actually saw a small share in its Westminster vote in Scotland compared to the last election.

But Mr Cole-Hamilton reckons it will be a very different story in 2026.

Crucially, if Labour repeats Thursday’s Westminster successes to become the biggest party in Holyrood again, the Lib Dems could be kingmakers in Holyrood.

Could Mr Cole-Hamilton’s party end up in a coalition – and if so, is there a dream role he would like in any cabinet?

“First minister,” is his ambitious answer.

Alex Cole-Hamilton on the campaign trail with Ed Davey.

He says: “We make the reality we find ourselves in.

“We’re starting from a very low base. But there’s always been polling that shows if people thought we could win, we’d do far better.

“It would be a privilege to be considered in the context of having power.

He adds: “I don’t leap out of bed every morning thinking I want to be a minister.”

The Lib Dems have come a long way since the party was trounced at the 2015 Westminster election, in Scotland across the UK.

Party heavyweights such as former leader Charles Kennedy and coalition cabinet minister Danny Alexander were swept aside by the SNP in the Highlands.

At times the party’s very future existence was even questioned.

But Mr Cole-Hamilton appears to have always been confident a brighter future lay ahead.

“I never thought the party would die,” he tells us.

