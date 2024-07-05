‘We need to stop talking about independence’: North-east Tory MSP warns party must move on

Going on about independence is not a “credible core message” any more, a north-east Tory warned as the party starts looking towards a new leader.

Maurice Golden highlighted a need to spend political capital on solid policies if they have a chance to rebuild for a Holyrood election in two years under a new leader.

Douglas Ross is stepping down from the post and lost his bid to win in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East on Thursday night.

The Tories had framed their election campaign in Scotland as a fight directly against John Swinney’s push for another referendum.

But the chances of a second vote on independence already looked doomed. And after the election result look slimmer than ever as Labour took dozens of seats from the SNP across the country.

That leaves the Scottish Conservatives at a crossroads as the party begins its search for a new leader to replace Mr Ross.

On what must come next, Mr Golden said: “It’s about going beyond saying no to IndyRef2.

“It’s about developing and selling policies that we believe in and are attractive to the public.”

He added: “Independence is very much off the table in my view.

“I don’t think it’s a credible core message for Holyrood 2026.”

Who can we expect to run for the top Tory job?

Mr Golden refused to rule himself out, saying he is still thinking about whether he fancies putting his hat in the ring.

Glasgow MSP Russell Findlay, a former journalist, has been touted as one of the frontrunners for the post.

Tory insiders say he is likely to run, one describing him as “well-rounded and experienced”.

One source said: “The push for Russell Findlay is very evident.”

Party chairman Craig Hoy has also been named as a possible contender.

But Tory insiders indicated he may be unlikely to run if Mr Findlay goes for the job, since the two men would both be seen as establishment choices.

Central Scotland MSP Meghan Gallacher and West Scotland MSP Jamie Greene have also been floated as possible candidates.

Yet the Conservatives may need more than fresh leadership to rebuild in Scotland given the party’s historic defeat across the UK.

Major party figures, including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, lost their seats on an disastrous night.

Mr Ross was the party’s only Conservative casualty in Scotland – but the party still bled votes to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Could a wider split from the Westminster Tory Party be what is needed?

Mid Scotland and Fife veteran Murdo Fraser suggested just that when he last ran for the leadership in 2011.

He was beaten on that occasion by Ruth Davidson.

But Tory MSP Liz Smith, who represents the same region as Mr Fraser, said it could be time for her party to think again.

She told us: “We can’t go on as we are.

“I supported Murdo Fraser back in 2011 – I’d still be attracted by the idea of a distinctive Conservative Party that is affiliated but not of the same standing.

“That might appeal to me.

“I want to hear from all the candidates and what they stand for.”

But above all else, she said the Tories need to consider why things have gone so wrong.

Ms Smith added: “There’s a big lesson for us. Our vote share is considerably reduced.

“We have to ask, why is that? Why are we unattractive to the electorate?”