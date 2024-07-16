‘Everybody was flabbergasted’: New Inverness Lib Dem MP relives nail-biting election recount

None of Scotland’s newest MPs had to wait as long as Lib Dem Angus MacDonald to find out for sure they had been elected to Westminster.

The Lochaber businessman had to endure two separate recounts before the result was finally declared on Saturday, two days after the vote.

By that point former SNP MP Drew Hendry had already conceded to his rival as it became apparent the Lib Dems had pulled off a huge upset.

In the end, Mr MacDonald managed to defeat the nationalists by more than 2,000 votes to win the Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire constituency.

Nail-biting election count

Reliving the dramatic count, the new Lib Dem MP said everyone was stunned at how long it took before the votes were announced.

Hours after the polls closed he was feeling confident about his chances.

He said: “I got a call from my agent about 2.30am, and things were looking good.

“The SNP were looking miserable.

“Everybody was very surprised the process was drawn to a halt, and a recount was called. It wasn’t clear why.

“I think everybody was flabbergasted when the returning officer wanted a second recount.”

The surprise victory was particularly sweet for the Lib Dems given the seat covers much of the patch once represented by former leader Charles Kennedy.

Ian Blackford’s successful campaign against him in 2015 was controversial due to perceived digs at Mr Kennedy’s struggles with alcohol.

Mr MacDonald had looked forward to running against the ex-SNP Westminster chief, until he announced he was retiring from Westminster.

The new Lib Dem MP said: “A lot of people have memories of how badly Charles Kennedy was treated.

“He was seen as representing Highlanders. There’s still enormous affection for him.”

The millionaire entrepreneur, who served in the army and is also a published author, created the Highland Cinema and Highland Bookshop in Fort William.

He reckons the “biggest issue” facing his new constituency is a lack of infrastructure spending, particularly on transport.

He is also concerned by overcrowding at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, and wants to see more powers devolved to Highland communities.

Mr MacDonald said: “I’m really in favour of mayors.

“I think if you had a mayor of Fort William with powers and budgets, their love of the area and their drive could be transformational.”

He also thinks more needs to be done to help struggling high streets.

He said: “Business rates are too high. The hospitality industry is completely on its knees.

“Our towns are dirty. We are suffering from overtourism.”

Mr MacDonald came under scrutiny during the election campaign when it emerged he had previously donated more than £20,000 to Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

The Lib Dem MP said he had given money to a variety of pro-union causes – and stopped backing the Tories decades ago.

He told us: “I helped fund Charles Kennedy’s campaign in 2015, and I funded the Labour-run Better Together campaign in 2014.

“I would say I was conservative 20 years ago, but I’ve moved left-of-centre socially.”

‘Bewildering experience’

Mr MacDonald said he was taken aback by the grandeur of Westminster during his visit to be sworn in as an MP.

He said: “When you walk in and you see the tens of thousands of people that line the building, your heart swells with pride, and you think how privileged you are to be here.

“It’s a bewildering experience, but enormously pleasing in so many ways.”