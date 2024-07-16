‘Everybody was flabbergasted’: New Inverness Lib Dem MP relives nail-biting election recount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Everybody was flabbergasted’: New Inverness Lib Dem MP relives nail-biting election recount

Lochaber businessman Angus MacDonald talks about his priorities for the Highlands after inflicting a shock defeat on the SNP in dramatic circumstances.

By Justin Bowie
New Inverness Lib Dem MP Angus MacDonald. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
New Inverness Lib Dem MP Angus MacDonald. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

None of Scotland’s newest MPs had to wait as long as Lib Dem Angus MacDonald to find out for sure they had been elected to Westminster.

The Lochaber businessman had to endure two separate recounts before the result was finally declared on Saturday, two days after the vote.

By that point former SNP MP Drew Hendry had already conceded to his rival as it became apparent the Lib Dems had pulled off a huge upset.

In the end, Mr MacDonald managed to defeat the nationalists by more than 2,000 votes to win the Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire constituency.

Nail-biting election count

Reliving the dramatic count, the new Lib Dem MP said everyone was stunned at how long it took before the votes were announced.

Mr MacDonald won the Highland seat after two recounts. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Hours after the polls closed he was feeling confident about his chances.

He said: “I got a call from my agent about 2.30am, and things were looking good.

“The SNP were looking miserable.

“Everybody was very surprised the process was drawn to a halt, and a recount was called. It wasn’t clear why.

“I think everybody was flabbergasted when the returning officer wanted a second recount.”

The surprise victory was particularly sweet for the Lib Dems given the seat covers much of the patch once represented by former leader Charles Kennedy.

Former Lib Dem leader Charles Kennedy. Image: PA.

Ian Blackford’s successful campaign against him in 2015 was controversial due to perceived digs at Mr Kennedy’s struggles with alcohol.

Mr MacDonald had looked forward to running against the ex-SNP Westminster chief, until he announced he was retiring from Westminster.

The new Lib Dem MP said: “A lot of people have memories of how badly Charles Kennedy was treated.

“He was seen as representing Highlanders. There’s still enormous affection for him.”

The millionaire entrepreneur, who served in the army and is also a published author, created the Highland Cinema and Highland Bookshop in Fort William.

He reckons the “biggest issue” facing his new constituency is a lack of infrastructure spending, particularly on transport.

Mr MacDonald’s new constituency was previously represented by the SNP’s Ian Blackford and Drew Hendry.

He is also concerned by overcrowding at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, and wants to see more powers devolved to Highland communities.

Mr MacDonald said: “I’m really in favour of mayors.

“I think if you had a mayor of Fort William with powers and budgets, their love of the area and their drive could be transformational.”

He also thinks more needs to be done to help struggling high streets.

He said: “Business rates are too high. The hospitality industry is completely on its knees.

“Our towns are dirty. We are suffering from overtourism.”

Mr MacDonald came under scrutiny during the election campaign when it emerged he had previously donated more than £20,000 to Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

The Lib Dem MP said he had given money to a variety of pro-union causes – and stopped backing the Tories decades ago.

He told us: “I helped fund Charles Kennedy’s campaign in 2015, and I funded the Labour-run Better Together campaign in 2014.

“I would say I was conservative 20 years ago, but I’ve moved left-of-centre socially.”

‘Bewildering experience’

Mr MacDonald said he was taken aback by the grandeur of Westminster during his visit to be sworn in as an MP.

He said: “When you walk in and you see the tens of thousands of people that line the building, your heart swells with pride, and you think how privileged you are to be here.

“It’s a bewildering experience, but enormously pleasing in so many ways.”

More from Politics

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn taunts England fans after Euros heartbreak
Could the north-east benefit from the central belt abandoning the SNP?
Will central belt abandoning the SNP benefit the north-east?
3
Labour's oil and gas policies have proven controversial. Image: Michal Wachucik/Equinor
Debate: Should there be an immediate ban on new North Sea oil and gas…
13
Prime Minister Keir Starmer (left) with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, during a visit to St Fergus Gas Terminal, a clean power facility in Aberdeenshire. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
GB Energy ‘must be located in Aberdeen’ - business leaders demand
Labour is facing demands to base GB Energy in Aberdeen. Image: PA.
Has Labour just announced an immediate ban on new North Sea oil and gas…
9
MP Angus MacNeil.
‘I feel 34 again’: Ex-Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil upbeat on life after Westminster
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar in Edinburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Euan McColm: Labour must make amends for neglect of the north to win at…
Some 18 countries are likely to spend the equivalent of 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defence in 2024, including the UK and US (Victoria Jones/PA)
Defence spending: How Nato countries compare
There have been warnings from former military chiefs that Britain is unprepared for the threat of war (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Defence review should be done in a year, minister says amid pressure on spending
Sir Keir Starmer and Arsenal executive vice-chairman Tim Lewis (left) in the stands at Amex Stadium, Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Starmer hoping for England score updates during Nato summit

Conversation