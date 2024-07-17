Business leaders drive home message GB Energy should be in Aberdeen as plans laid out in Commons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Business leaders drive home message GB Energy should be in Aberdeen as plans laid out in Commons

The Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce had an advertising van driving around Westminster for the state opening of parliament.

By Adele Merson
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce advertising van outside Westminster. Image: Supplied.
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce advertising van outside Westminster. Image: Supplied.

North-east business leaders have taken their campaign to bring GB Energy to Aberdeen directly to Westminster on the state opening of parliament.

The Kings Speech on Wednesday laid out the new Labour government’s priorities for the parliamentary year ahead – including plans for GB Energy.

King Charles confirmed a bill will be introduced to set up a “publicly-owned clean power company headquartered in Scotland”.

This will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion over the new parliament.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Leaves Downing Street for the state opening of parliament. Image: Shutterstock.

While there was still no announcement on where it will be based, business leaders drove home the message it should be in the Granite City.

The Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce had an eye-catching advertising van driving around Westminster on the day the plans were laid before parliament.

‘Hugely exciting’

Russell Borthwick, chief executive at the chamber, said: “We want to drive home the message that Great British Energy should be located in Aberdeen, the home of the UK’s energy sector, its world class eco-system and supply chain.

“To achieve the ambition set-out today, this new state-owned company must be co-created with the energy sector– and that industry is largely based here in the north-east of Scotland.

Aberdeen and Grampian chief executive Russell Borthwick
Russell Borthwick, of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“If we can only bring one thing home this summer, let it be Great British Energy…to Aberdeen.”

He added: “The scale of the ambition set out today is hugely exciting, and the intention to develop, operate and own assets alongside the private sector is going to help unlock the investment we need to become a global clean energy superpower.”

GB Energy: What did we learn?

The exact location of GB Energy’s headquarters is not expected to be revealed until later in the process.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said further details would be confirmed in due course.

He said that while the government wanted to move quickly, it was yet to make a decision on the headquarters.

In documents released alongside the King’s Speech, the government said the firm would “facilitate, encourage and participate in the production, distribution, storage and supply of clean energy”.

King Charles III reads the King’s Speech in the House of Lords Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. Image: PA.

The King said the legislation “will help accelerate investment in renewable energy such as offshore wind”.

But SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn claimed there was no plan to “properly invest in green energy”.

Other announcements in the King’s Speech that apply to Scotland included a gradual phasing out of smoking, workers rights reforms and an end to VAT exemptions for private schools.

Read more: 

More from Politics

Stephen Flynn mocks England fans after their Euros heartbreak. He changed his profile picture on X to a photo of Spain’s Dani Carvajal taunting England with a crying gesture.
Debate: Would an MP's football 'banter' make you less likely to vote for them?
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce advertising van outside Westminster. Image: Supplied.
Geoff Aberdein: Only Aberdeen has the knowledge, skill and will to make GB Energy…
2
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce advertising van outside Westminster. Image: Supplied.
‘Everybody was flabbergasted’: New Inverness Lib Dem MP relives nail-biting election recount
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn taunts England fans after Euros heartbreak
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce advertising van outside Westminster. Image: Supplied.
Will central belt abandoning the SNP benefit the north-east?
3
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce advertising van outside Westminster. Image: Supplied.
Debate: Should there be an immediate ban on new North Sea oil and gas…
13
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce advertising van outside Westminster. Image: Supplied.
GB Energy ‘must be located in Aberdeen’ - business leaders demand
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce advertising van outside Westminster. Image: Supplied.
Has Labour just announced an immediate ban on new North Sea oil and gas…
9
MP Angus MacNeil.
‘I feel 34 again’: Ex-Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil upbeat on life after Westminster
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce advertising van outside Westminster. Image: Supplied.
Euan McColm: Labour must make amends for neglect of the north to win at…

Conversation