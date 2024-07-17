Business leaders drive home message GB Energy should be in Aberdeen as plans laid out in Commons

North-east business leaders have taken their campaign to bring GB Energy to Aberdeen directly to Westminster on the state opening of parliament.

The Kings Speech on Wednesday laid out the new Labour government’s priorities for the parliamentary year ahead – including plans for GB Energy.

King Charles confirmed a bill will be introduced to set up a “publicly-owned clean power company headquartered in Scotland”.

This will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion over the new parliament.

While there was still no announcement on where it will be based, business leaders drove home the message it should be in the Granite City.

The Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce had an eye-catching advertising van driving around Westminster on the day the plans were laid before parliament.

‘Hugely exciting’

Russell Borthwick, chief executive at the chamber, said: “We want to drive home the message that Great British Energy should be located in Aberdeen, the home of the UK’s energy sector, its world class eco-system and supply chain.

“To achieve the ambition set-out today, this new state-owned company must be co-created with the energy sector– and that industry is largely based here in the north-east of Scotland.

“If we can only bring one thing home this summer, let it be Great British Energy…to Aberdeen.”

He added: “The scale of the ambition set out today is hugely exciting, and the intention to develop, operate and own assets alongside the private sector is going to help unlock the investment we need to become a global clean energy superpower.”

GB Energy: What did we learn?

The exact location of GB Energy’s headquarters is not expected to be revealed until later in the process.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said further details would be confirmed in due course.

He said that while the government wanted to move quickly, it was yet to make a decision on the headquarters.

In documents released alongside the King’s Speech, the government said the firm would “facilitate, encourage and participate in the production, distribution, storage and supply of clean energy”.

The King said the legislation “will help accelerate investment in renewable energy such as offshore wind”.

But SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn claimed there was no plan to “properly invest in green energy”.

Other announcements in the King’s Speech that apply to Scotland included a gradual phasing out of smoking, workers rights reforms and an end to VAT exemptions for private schools.

