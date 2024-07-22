John Swinney unveils £2m for north-east carbon capture – years after £80m promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney unveils £2m for north-east carbon capture – years after £80m promise

The first minister, at St Fergus, said the rest of the cash depends on Sir Keir Starmer's next moves on the long-awaited scheme.

By Adele Merson
First Minister John Swinney at the site of the Acorn Project at the St Fergus Gas Terminal in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
First Minister John Swinney has awarded £2 million to a major north-east “carbon capture” project – but says more funding depends on what the new Labour government does next.

The first minister, at the Acorn Project in St Fergus, near Peterhead, said the funding will be used to explore how a pipeline could transport carbon dioxide from the central belt to the north-east.

In January 2022, the Scottish Government put £80 million on the table with the aim of accelerating the Aberdeenshire-based project.

But the funding never materialised with ministers saying the cash was “reprofiled”, following delays from the Tory-run UK Government in the process.

‘Stand willing and ready’

Asked by the P&J where the rest of the promised cash had gone, Mr Swinney said Labour must first make  “crucial decisions” on next steps for the project.

He added: “The Scottish Government is investing today in the pipeline element of the project and we stand willing and ready to support other aspects of the project as the necessity and as the arguments and case for that develops.”

He told journalists at St Fergus on Monday that the carbon capture project was one of the topics discussed during a meeting with new Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Edinburgh on July 7.

The project team is working with industrial, power, hydrogen, bioenergy and waste-to-energy businesses, including firms in firms in Peterhead, Grangemouth and Mossmorran. They hope to capture carbon dioxide emissions and send them to geological storage under the North Sea.

The UK Government under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak already committed funding to the project as part of a £20 billion package across four sites.

Meanwhile, opponents of carbon capture and storage technology, argue the technology has not properly been demonstrated to work at commercial scale.

The UK Government says it will invest in technologies, such as carbon capture and storage, through its National Wealth Fund.

Details of funds for the Aberdeenshire project, known as Acorn, are in the queue behind earlier commitments in the north of England.

Nic Braley, managing director of Acorn, said it would “certainly be helpful” to see more of the promised Scottish Government funding.

He added: “There’s no reason why we can’t do it. It’s well understood, it’s safe, it uses the skills and capabilities that we have developed here in the north-east of Scotland through the oil and gas sector and it leverages a means to the industries of the future.”

Conversation