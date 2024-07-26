VIDEO: ‘I had to learn to walk again’ – Moray MSP Richard Lochhead describes life-threatening sepsis battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: ‘I had to learn to walk again’ – Moray MSP Richard Lochhead describes life-threatening sepsis battle

The dad-of-two opened up to the Press and Journal at his Elgin home where he is recovering from a gruelling heart operation and weeks of intensive care.

By Adele Merson

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead says he was unable to talk and had to learn to walk again after a harrowing sepsis battle which led to life-saving heart surgery.

Speaking to the Press and Journal at his Elgin home, he admits he is “lucky to be here” and credits the NHS with saving his life.

And he describes the intense emotion in hospital trying to find the words to explain how grateful he was to the doctors and nurses who cared for him between Elgin and Aberdeen.

‘I thought it was flu – I ended up with heart surgery’

The SNP government minister thought he was coming down with the flu when he fell ill during a function in Edinburgh in May.

But days later, he ended up on the bathroom floor at home unable to get up.

Richard Lochhead says he is “lucky to be alive” after undergoing life-saving heart surgery. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

He was rushed to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin where he was diagnosed with sepsis.

The 55-year-old was soon transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to get his heart valve replaced in emergency surgery. It had been badly affected by the infection.

This “didn’t go too smoothly”, he says. Doctors encountered problems which meant the operation went on a lot longer than expected.

‘I’m lucky to be here’

“It was very serious and the doctors briefed my family that at that particular fragile point, it was serious”, the dad-of-two told the P&J.

“There’s no doubt that I’m lucky to be here.”

Mr Lochhead says he felt “totally vulnerable” after coming out of intensive care and while on the high dependency ward after his surgery.

“I couldn’t do anything,” he says.

“I had to learn to walk again. I’d lost my voice.

“It took two to three weeks to get my voice back.”

Richard Lochhead relaxing with his dogs Ash and Cinder. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

But the prognosis is good and the SNP minister is on course to return to the Scottish Parliament after the summer recess ends in September.

He found it “humbling” how supportive his parliamentary colleagues have been from across the political spectrum.

First Minister John Swinney visited him at ARI soon after he was admitted.

The MSP also has immense gratitude for all the many doctors, nurses and dozens of other health care professionals who cared for him at hospital.

Looking visibly emotional, Mr Lochhead said: “When you’re lying in a hospital bed, particularly in the early days of operation, and you’re totally dependent on the nurses and support workers to help you get through the day.

“Sometimes in hospital you get emotional and what I found was getting me emotional was I was struggling for the words to express my gratitude for those who were looking after me.”

Name-checking ARI consultant Keith Buchan, he added: “The NHS saved my life.

“And it reminds you in this country how lucky we are to have the NHS and it was there for me in my hour of need.

“I’m eternally grateful.”

