Aberdeen was first stop for Scottish Tory leadership hopeful Russell Findlay- what did he say?

Scottish Tory leadership contender Russell Findlay slammed Labour and the SNP for launching a “full frontal attack” on the oil and gas sector.

The MSP made Aberdeen the first stop of his campaign to lead the party at Holyrood.

Speaking exclusively to the P&J on Tuesday, he vowed to champion the sector if he becomes the next party leader.

And he hit out at rival parties for their position around the future of the North Sea.

He also extended the hand of friendship to former Banff and Buchan Tory MP David Duguid who was blocked by his own party from standing at the general election.

Party bosses made the decision after he was hospitalised for a spinal illness.

Mr Findlay, a former investigative journalist who was the victim of a gang-related acid attack on his doorstep in 2015, also reacted to recent death threats.

The West of Scotland MSP threw his hat in the ring for the leadership bid last week after quickly emerging as the frontrunner.

But former Olympic sprinter Brian Whittle, a fellow West of Scotland MSP, became the second candidate to declare in the race on Monday.Â

‘Full frontal attack’

Speaking in Aberdeen, Mr Findlay said he doesn’t need to represent the region to understand its critical importance to Scotland’s economy.

“I think what we’ve seen from Labour and the SNP in respect of the oil and gas sector is a full frontal attack,” he said.

“The short-sightedness is what confuses most people because if you deter investment, if you make it a hostile environment for these businesses in this global world we live in, where’s the incentive to stay?”

Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed on Monday that the windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies will rise 3% from November.

The decision sparked outrage in the industry.Â

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, wrote to Ms Reeves on Tuesday inviting her and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to Aberdeen to explain why they believe “they are right and the energy industry experts are wrong” on job losses.

The Treasury says it will work with the sector to ensure the transition over the next decades does not jeopardise workers.

Decision to de-select David Duguid

Mr Findlay was also asked about party leader Douglas Ross’ controversial decision to stand in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East in place of his own colleague, Mr Duguid.

Mr Ross lost the gamble but had already agreed to stand down as leader.

Mr Findlay said he believes the decision was taken by the party management board for the “right decisions”.

“Iâ€™ve already said to David that first and foremost his recovery has to be paramount,” he said.

“And I would like nothing more than for him to stay within the Conservative family and perhaps consider if his health is in the right place sometime down the line to consider standing in future.”

Meanwhile, Mr Findlay has in the past week been contacted by police to advise him that a “known criminal” was behind a new potential threat to his life.

The 51-year-old has been told the threat could be linked to the case of William Burns, who was convicted of attacking the former journalist with acid at his home in 2015.

His attacker was jailed for 10 years, but is understood to have an upcoming parole hearing on Wednesday.

But Mr Findlay said threats won’t stop his bid for the top job and said although he takes his safety seriously, he will not – and never has – “lived in fear”.

He added: “You cannot run away from threats.”