Aberdeen was first stop for Scottish Tory leadership hopeful Russell Findlay- what did he say?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Aberdeen was first stop for Scottish Tory leadership hopeful Russell Findlay- what did he say?

Speaking to the P&J, Russell Findlay set out his plans, attacked Labour's windfall tax plans and extended the hand of friendship to jilted former Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid.

By Adele Merson
Russell Findlay in Aberdeen as he takes his leadership campaign across the country. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Russell Findlay in Aberdeen as he takes his leadership campaign across the country. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Scottish Tory leadership contender Russell Findlay slammed Labour and the SNP for launching a “full frontal attack” on the oil and gas sector.

The MSP made Aberdeen the first stop of his campaign to lead the party at Holyrood.

Speaking exclusively to the P&J on Tuesday, he vowed to champion the sector if he becomes the next party leader.

And he hit out at rival parties for their position around the future of the North Sea.

He also extended the hand of friendship to former Banff and Buchan Tory MP David Duguid who was blocked by his own party from standing at the general election.

Party bosses made the decision after he was hospitalised for a spinal illness.

Mr Findlay, a former investigative journalist who was the victim of a gang-related acid attack on his doorstep in 2015, also reacted to recent death threats.

Russell Findlay speaking to the Press and Journal in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The West of Scotland MSP threw his hat in the ring for the leadership bid last week after quickly emerging as the frontrunner.

But former Olympic sprinter Brian Whittle, a fellow West of Scotland MSP, became the second candidate to declare in the race on Monday.Â 

‘Full frontal attack’

Speaking in Aberdeen, Mr Findlay said he doesn’t need to represent the region to understand its critical importance to Scotland’s economy.

“I think what we’ve seen from Labour and the SNP in respect of the oil and gas sector is a full frontal attack,” he said.

“The short-sightedness is what confuses most people because if you deter investment, if you make it a hostile environment for these businesses in this global world we live in, where’s the incentive to stay?”

Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed on Monday that the windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies will rise 3% from November.

The decision sparked outrage in the industry.Â 

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been criticised for the policy. Image: PA.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, wrote to Ms Reeves on Tuesday inviting her and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to Aberdeen to explain why they believe “they are right and the energy industry experts are wrong” on job losses.

The Treasury says it will work with the sector to ensure the transition over the next decades does not jeopardise workers.

Decision to de-select David Duguid

Mr Findlay was also asked about party leader Douglas Ross’ controversial decision to stand in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East in place of his own colleague, Mr Duguid.

Mr Ross lost the gamble but had already agreed to stand down as leader.

Mr Findlay said he believes the decision was taken by the party management board for the “right decisions”.

“Iâ€™ve already said to David that first and foremost his recovery has to be paramount,” he said.

“And I would like nothing more than for him to stay within the Conservative family and perhaps consider if his health is in the right place sometime down the line to consider standing in future.”

CR0049278. Adele Merson. Scottish Conservative leadership candidate Russell Findlay. July 30, 2024. Image: by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson 30/07/24

Meanwhile, Mr Findlay has in the past week been contacted by police to advise him that a “known criminal” was behind a new potential threat to his life.

The 51-year-old has been told the threat could be linked to the case of William Burns, who was convicted of attacking the former journalist with acid at his home in 2015.

His attacker was jailed for 10 years, but is understood to have an upcoming parole hearing on Wednesday.

But Mr Findlay said threats won’t stop his bid for the top job and said although he takes his safety seriously, he will not – and never has – “lived in fear”.

He added: “You cannot run away from threats.”

More from Politics

Russell Findlay in Aberdeen as he takes his leadership campaign across the country. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Winter fuel payment: What changes mean for pensioners from Aberdeen to Stornoway
Russell Findlay in Aberdeen as he takes his leadership campaign across the country. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Caithness cancer fighter backs assisted dying bill to avoid being left in 'unimaginable pain'
Is Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn primed to be the next SNP leader?
Russell Findlay in Aberdeen as he takes his leadership campaign across the country. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Joani Reid: Granddaughter of Jimmy Reid on building her own legacy at Westminster
Russell Findlay in Aberdeen as he takes his leadership campaign across the country. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
What would a Donald Trump victory mean for the UK - and can Kamala…
Russell Findlay in Aberdeen as he takes his leadership campaign across the country. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: 'I had to learn to walk again' - Moray MSP Richard Lochhead describes…
Russell Findlay in Aberdeen as he takes his leadership campaign across the country. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Scotland at forefront of GB Energy push - but lowering bills will 'take time',…
Russell Findlay in Aberdeen as he takes his leadership campaign across the country. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
'We ignored young voters - now we risk electoral oblivion'
Russell Findlay in Aberdeen as he takes his leadership campaign across the country. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Torry crumbling concrete cash appeal to new UK government housing boss Angela Rayner
2
Russell Findlay in Aberdeen as he takes his leadership campaign across the country. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Yet another election for Fraserburgh voters as SNP MP who beat Douglas Ross resigns…

Conversation