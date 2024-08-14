Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart’s anger as SNP colleague meets Israeli deputy ambassador

Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart says his SNP government colleague’s decision to meet Israel’s deputy ambassador to the UK was a mistake.

He is one of several pro-indy MSPs to hit out at the meeting between SNP minister and former Moray MP Angus Robertson, and Daniela Grudsky Ekstein.

Mr Stewart, Aberdeen Central MSP, first made his view know on social media.

He told the P&J he was “disappointed” to see Mr Robertson engaging with the Israeli deputy ambassador.

First Minister John Swinney waded into the row on Wednesday, saying the talks were “necessary” and gave his government the chance to push for a ceasefire.

‘Carnage’

“I trust that he will have made clear that the SNP firmly believe in an immediate ceasefire and the expansion of aid access into Palestine,” he added.

“The carnage unfolding in Gaza at the moment is horrific to witness and everyone must come together to provide humanitarian aid, to stop arms sales and to demand an end to the brutality and barbarity that is taking place in Gaza.”

The meeting took place on August 8.

Ms Grudsky Ekstein had posted a photo of the encounter in which she said the pair “discussed the unique commonalities” between Scotland and Israel, as well as the “urgent need to bring back our 115 hostages”.

But Mr Stewart posted: “I hope Angus Robertson also demanded an immediate ceasefire, castigated the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) for bombing hospitals and schools and told you that Israel should comply with all of the UN resolutions that have been passed over for decades.”

In response to a post from another X user who said the meeting was a “mistake”, Mr Stewart said: “In my opinion, it was.”

‘Shameful’

The meeting also sparked a backlash from the SNP’s former government colleagues with Green party co-leader Lorna Slater describing it as a “disgrace”.

Meanwhile, Green MSP Ross Greer called the meeting “shameful” and claimed it was “bordering on complicity” with the Israeli government.

Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza strip overnight and into Wednesday killed at least 17 people, including five children and their parents, Palestinian health officials say.

The latest strikes came on the eve of talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the 10-month-long war, and freeing the hostages still in Gaza.

Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames their deaths on Hamas because the militants operate in residential areas.

The army rarely comments on individual strikes.

A Scottish Government spokesman said it has been “consistently clear that an immediate and sustained ceasefire by all sides is required”.

He added that this must include the “immediate and unconditional release of hostages, to prevent further loss of innocent life and end the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza”.

“The cabinet secretary made this position directly and explicitly clear to the deputy ambassador of Israel”, the spokesman added.