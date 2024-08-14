Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart’s anger as SNP colleague meets Israeli deputy ambassador

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart’s anger as SNP colleague meets Israeli deputy ambassador

Former government minister Kevin Stewart is one of several pro-indy MSPs to criticise the meeting involving SNP minister Angus Robertson.

By Adele Merson
SNP Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart wants Aberdeen City Council and Scottish Government to form a taskforce to find someone to take on the Marks and Spencer shop when it closes. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA Wire
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart spoke out. Image: PA.

Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart says his SNP government colleague’s decision to meet Israel’s deputy ambassador to the UK was a mistake.

He is one of several pro-indy MSPs to hit out at the meeting between SNP minister and former Moray MP Angus Robertson, and Daniela Grudsky Ekstein.

Mr Stewart, Aberdeen Central MSP, first made his view know on social media.

He told the P&J he was “disappointed” to see Mr Robertson engaging with the Israeli deputy ambassador.

First Minister John Swinney waded into the row on Wednesday, saying the talks were “necessary” and gave his government the chance to push for a ceasefire.

‘Carnage’

“I trust that he will have made clear that the SNP firmly believe in an immediate ceasefire and the expansion of aid access into Palestine,” he added.

“The carnage unfolding in Gaza  at the moment is horrific to witness and everyone must come together to provide humanitarian aid, to stop arms sales and to demand an end to the brutality and barbarity that is taking place in Gaza.”

The meeting took place on August 8.

Angus Robertson is a government minister and former Moray MP. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Ms Grudsky Ekstein had posted a photo of the encounter in which she said the pair “discussed the unique commonalities” between Scotland and Israel, as well as the “urgent need to bring back our 115 hostages”.

But Mr Stewart posted: “I hope Angus Robertson also demanded an immediate ceasefire, castigated the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) for bombing hospitals and schools and told you that Israel should comply with all of the UN resolutions that have been passed over for decades.”

In response to a post from another X user who said the meeting was a “mistake”, Mr Stewart said: “In my opinion, it was.”

‘Shameful’

The meeting also sparked a backlash from the SNP’s former government colleagues with Green party co-leader Lorna Slater describing it as a “disgrace”.

Meanwhile, Green MSP Ross Greer called the meeting “shameful” and claimed it was “bordering on complicity” with the Israeli government.

Palestinians survey the damage following the Israeli military bombardment of a school building, turned shelter, for internally displaced Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in Gaza on July 14. Image: Shutterstock.

Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza strip overnight and into Wednesday killed at least 17 people, including five children and their parents, Palestinian health officials say.

The latest strikes came on the eve of talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the 10-month-long war, and freeing the hostages still in Gaza.

Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames their deaths on Hamas because the militants operate in residential areas.

The army rarely comments on individual strikes.

A Scottish Government spokesman said it has been “consistently clear that an immediate and sustained ceasefire by all sides is required”.

He added that this must include the “immediate and unconditional release of hostages, to prevent further loss of innocent life and end the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza”.

“The cabinet secretary made this position directly and explicitly clear to the deputy ambassador of Israel”, the spokesman added.

More from Politics

Behind the scenes at Cardhu Distillery on Speyside.
100 jobs for Speyside in £3.1m boost for whisky industry
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart spoke out. Image: PA.
A96 dualling: Will we finally get an answer on Inverness-Aberdeen promise after summer?
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart spoke out. Image: PA.
NHS Grampian shortchanged by more than £262m while Glasgow gets millions more
6
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart spoke out. Image: PA.
'Do they respect us?' Moray's Conservative council boss lays down challenge to absent Scottish…
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart spoke out. Image: PA.
Tory leader candidate admits windfall tax extension was mistake in Aberdeen visit - and…
North East Tory Maurice Golden rules out leadership bid - and backs Liam Kerr
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart spoke out. Image: PA.
North-east Tory leadership candidate says he can win back Reform voters
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart spoke out. Image: PA.
North-east MSP Liam Kerr enters Tory leadership race to replace Douglas Ross
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson CRELECTIONPJ Andrew Bowie.
Sitting on the same side as the SNP in Westminster still feels strange, says…
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart spoke out. Image: PA.
What next for outgoing Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross?
3

Conversation