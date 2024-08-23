Euan McColm: Creative Scotland exists to wreck rather than support the dreams of creative people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Euan McColm: Creative Scotland exists to wreck rather than support the dreams of creative people

Supporting Happy Mondays' at the Music Hall in Aberdeen made me realise creative act - whether it’s writing, making music, baking - is good for us and should be supported.

Creative Scotland?s first responsibility is to support and nurture artists, writes Euan McColm. It has failed to achieve that objective.
Creative Scotland?s first responsibility is to support and nurture artists, writes Euan McColm. It has failed to achieve that objective.
By Euan McColm

At 7.45pm on the evening of October 24, 2019, trembling with terror, I and five others took to the stage in Aberdeen’s Music Hall.

The lights were blinding and the crowd sparse. As I strapped my guitar over my shoulder, I fought the urge to throw up.

And then the drummer clicked his sticks and I was off, playing the opening riff to a song by the name of “Hot Tub” by my then band, Fat Cops.

Our frontman – my fellow Press and Journal columnist Chris Deerin – began singing our hymn of midlife crisis and, to my astonishment, people started moving forward.

I’d used a music business contact to blag us a place as the opening act on Happy Mondays’ greatest hits tour and now it was real. And it was absolutely thrilling.

We were so lucky. A bunch of ageing music fans finally living a teenage dream, connecting with strangers through the racket we were making.

Happy Mondays at the Music Hall, Aberdeen.

The creative act – whether it’s writing, making music, baking – is good for us.

We don’t have to be any good at it to enjoy it. Simply engaging with a creative act is, in itself, a wonderful thing. And it doesn’t have to be difficult for us to benefit. Feeling stressed? Bang a drum. See?

But for some – the truly gifted, the strangely talented – the creative impulse isn’t just positive, it’s overwhelming.

Having known a few artists over the years, I’m not certain they’d have chosen their talents.

Their lives are generally insecure. If they could suppress their creative urges, they might, especially after a particularly lean year.

Thank goodness, however, that they have found ways of living while making their art.

After all, supporting an artist in his or her work is not only beneficial to that individual but to all of us.

I have always been supportive of public funding of the arts

That’s why I’ve always been completely behind public-funding of the arts. Not all great art is commercially successful. Indeed, once you apply financial value as a metric of artistic success, you’re not really talking about art.

Whenever I feel the urge to sneer or snipe at a grant-funded project, I remind myself that’s a good thing. Imagine a world where the only art funded by governments was that approved by the majority.

Art doesn’t exist in isolation. Indeed, it is at its most powerful when it connects us all, whether that’s a bunch of slightly breathless men on a stage in Aberdeen or a lone teenager in a bedroom in Banchory, discovering a favourite novelist, musician or painter and, through an emotional connection trying to understand their place in the world.

Youngsters took part in Chalk Don’t Chalk at Marischal College qaudrangle.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Art is good for us. It lifts and consoles and once we accept it is neither foolish nor pretentious to feel those are things of real value, the idea of public funding of creative work becomes all the more appealing.

Ensuring there is space for creative people to try – regardless of whether they might succeed or fail – to achieve something new is the mental health equivalent of putting fluoride in the water. It does us all good.

Creative Scotland’s first responsibility is to support artists

So the decision by the leadership team at Creative Scotland to cut £6.6million in funding for new arts projects is devastating.

The organisation blames the Scottish Government and it is certainly true that ministers released a smaller grant this year but it was the decision of management at Creative Scotland not to absorb a red cent of that money (those pension funds won’t protect themselves).

And so while the talentless, puffed-up gatekeepers retain their lifestyles, struggling new artists are abandoned.

Right now, across Scotland, there are countless young people, vibrating with creativity eager to explore their talents. Those artists may never realise their ambition to make a living out of art. That will be a tragedy for us all.

For creative people in isolated areas, life is even harder. Without strong support networks, trying to make a life in the arts is doubly difficult.

The practical support of small grants allows them to create – and us to experience – art that would otherwise never have escaped the walls of their minds.

Creative Scotland’s first responsibility is to support and nurture artists. The organisation has failed to achieve that simple and clear objective.

Across the north of Scotland, there are artists struggling to get by. It is in all of our good to support them.

Sadly, Creative Scotland increasingly looks like it exists to wreck rather than support the dreams of talented creative people.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

Conversation