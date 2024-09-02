Labour’s oil and gas windfall tax increase will cost sector up to £13 billion, energy body warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour’s oil and gas windfall tax increase will cost sector up to £13 billion, energy body warns

Offshore Energies UK claim the harsher levy will cause investment in the North Sea to fall significantly.

By Justin Bowie
Labour's windfall tax could cost the energy sector up to £13 billion, it was warned.
Labour’s oil and gas windfall tax rise will cost the sector around £13 billion instead of bringing in more money, a leading energy body has warned.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) claim the harsher levy will result in investment in the North Sea falling from an expected £14.1 billion to just £2.3 billion between 2025 and 2029.

Sir Keir Starmer controversially announced earlier this year Labour intended to up the tax on energy profits from 75% to 78% once taking power.

Hundreds of industry leaders in the north-east, including business tycoon Sir Ian Wood, warned against the move.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during an event in Edinburgh. Image: PA.

But Labour has defended the policy by arguing multinational companies have reaped in huge profits during the cost-of-living crisis.

The UK Government hopes the tax rise will bring in more money for the economy.

David Whitehouse, OEUK chief executive, believes it will instead have the opposite effect following the publication of new data.

He said: “The prime minister has said that the budget will be painful. This industry recognises that difficult decisions will need to be made.

“This is a government that has made economic growth its main priority and yet our analysis shows that its policy will ultimately reduce this sector’s contribution to the UK economy.

David Whitehouse, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“This paper shows that proposals to go further will trigger an accelerated decline of domestic production, and a corresponding reduction in taxes paid, jobs supported and wider economic value generated.”

The report also warns oil and gas projects being cancelled or pushed back would place 35,000 jobs at risk over the next five years.

Labour hopes to create thousands of new jobs in Scotland with the launch of GB Energy, a publicly owned firm which will be based north of the border.

The government has not revealed exactly where the company will be headquartered – but Aberdeen is a leading contender.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We are committed to maintaining a constructive dialogue with the oil and gas sector to finalise changes to strengthen the windfall tax, ensuring a phased and responsible transition for the North Sea.

“Our plans for a new National Wealth Fund and Great British Energy will unlock investment and create thousands of new jobs in the industries of the future.”

