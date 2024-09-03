North-east jobs warning as SNP raids ScotWind fund in emergency £1bn spending cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

North-east jobs warning as SNP raids ScotWind fund in emergency £1bn spending cut

It was hoped the revenue would help the shift from fossil fuel reliance in the vital energy industry.

By Andy Philip
Shona Robison announced where the axe will fall.
Shona Robison announced where the axe will fall.

The Scottish Government is raiding a multimillion-pound fund which was hoped to protect north-east energy jobs as part of a massive cut in spending announced today.

As much as £460million could be wiped from the ScotWind revenue to pay for some of the emergency measures set out by Finance Secretary Shona Robison in Holyrood.

It was hoped the revenue from leasing parts of the seabed for wind developments would help the shift from fossil fuel reliance in the crucial energy industry, based in Aberdeen.

Ms Robison said she was using the cash “reluctantly”, along with another £23.4million in cuts from the government’s wider Net Zero and Energy portfolios.

Reluctant

“As the financial year progresses, and through our emergency spend controls and continued robust forecasting I am seeking to protect as far as possible that ScotWind revenue – just as I was able to in 2023-24,” she said.

If the ScotWind money is used in full, it would add to around £500m in planned cuts elsewhere.

Ms Robison said much of the pain was due to the new Labour government’s choices at Westminster.

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra said the SNP is to blame for mismanagement.

Michael Marra, a Labour MSP, criticsed the raid on finances: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

This money was meant to support the retraining of energy workers for the renewables economy and bring jobs to the north-east through supply chain investment,” he said.

“Instead of investing the proceeds in our future the SNP have poured the money into the black hole created by their mismanagement of the Scottish budget.

“Instead of securing north-east jobs for the next three decades it will, ludicrously, paper over the cracks for the next three months.”

Cuts across Scotland

Elsewhere, Ms Robison announced cutbacks in energy efficiency spending, and she told parliament some industry spending has been revised down.

Cuts were also imposed on health services by up to £115.8m, including a £18.8m from mental health.

Rural affairs spending including land reform are scaled back.

Transport spending is being cut by £23.7m, including a return to peak train fares.

