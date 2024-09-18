How the north-east turned against Alex Salmond’s Yes campaign 10 years ago today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How the north-east turned against Alex Salmond’s Yes campaign 10 years ago today

Voters in Mr Salmond's backyard kept sending him to parliament, so why did they stop short of backing independence on September 18 2014?

Alex Salmond in hometown Strichen on the day of the referendum. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond in hometown Strichen on the day of the referendum. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Aberdeenshire voters gave Alex Salmond his springboard for election success and paved the way for the independence referendum, held 10 years ago today.

But when it came to the crunch, the north-east stopped well short of backing his dream of taking Scotland out of the UK.

In the end 60% of voters in the region backed the union, one of the most decisive rejections of independence on the night.

Why was the Yes campaign unable to convince locals despite having a strong base of support for the SNP?

‘The silent majority’

Campaigners on both side of the divide point to socially conservative attitudes.

Alastair Forsyth, an SNP Councillor in Turiff and District, said he wasn’t shocked on the night.

Turriff councillor Alastair Forsyth. Image: DC Thomson,

“I don’t think I could be surprised, simply because Aberdeenshire has been a very conservative area for a good number of years,” he said.

“The sense on the doors was it was very polarised.

“You had one group absolutely for it, and you had others vehemently opposed.

“You could bridge that into two camps, Tory and SNP. It’s a Tory-SNP battle up here.”

Aberdeenshire Yes campaigner Andy Oliver.

Andy Oliver, a pro-independence campaigner who lives in Laurencekirk, agrees. He said: “What got it was the fear, the small C conservatism.

Unionist activists say a lot of anti-independence voters in the north-east were quiet about their views.

“The silent majority, a lot of people who were pro-union, didn’t want to come out publicly and say too much,” says Ian Lakin, who headed the pro-UK Better Together group in Aberdeenshire.

Ian Lakin, who headed up Better Together in Aberdeenshire. Image: DC Thomson.

He added: “People in the north-east are conservatives with a small C. They don’t say much about it.”

He claims a lot of rural residents in Aberdeenshire, such as farmers and small business owners, prioritisied “stability”.

He believes voters in the region were sceptical of the Yes campaign’s bold promises.

“If I had to put my finger on one thing, people were not convinced by the arguments the SNP were coming out with,” he told us.

Mr Salmond resigned the day after the vote. Image: PA.

“They needed convincing arguments, and they didn’t get it, particularly on the economy.

“You’re telling us utopia is round the corner? Well, explain. They couldn’t.”

‘People were not convinced’

Ex-SNP leader Mr Salmond, a former oil economist at the Bank of Scotland, hoped to win over voters in the north-east by talking up Scotland’s energy sector.

“It’s Scotland oil,” had been a common nationalist refrain since the North Sea boom in the 1970s.

Oil rig and boat in North Sea.
The oil and gas sector entered a downturn after the referendum.

Yet the independence movement stumbled when it came to convincing voters on economic topics such as currency, pensions, and EU membership.

Oil prices spiralled shortly after the referendum and sent the North Sea industry into a prolonged downturn, harming the north-east economy.

Mr Salmond still insists an independent Scotland would have reaped the rewards of the north-east’s energy resources had the country voted Yes.

The former first minister on polling day with two first time voters. Image: PA.

But unionists have always believed they were vindicated in opting against a split from the UK as a consequence of the dire change in fortunes for the sector.

Allan Sutherland, from Stonehaven, campaigned against independence and said the SNP’s arguments failed to convince him.

Aberdeenshire unionist campaigner Allan Sutherland.

He told the Press and Journal: “I’m not against independence, I just always had reservations about Alex Salmond’s way of going about it.

“The SNP has trashed the concept of Scottish independence. They’ve not proven they could run a country.”

Councillor Forsyth, who has himself worked in the energy sector, says the message “didn’t quite gel with folks around here”.

He adds: “That battle is still to be won.

“A lot of people had doubts about things like pensions.”

Conversation