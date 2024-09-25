Western Isles MP slams ‘Dundee-centred’ Andrew Marr in row over Gaelic signs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Western Isles MP slams ‘Dundee-centred’ Andrew Marr in row over Gaelic signs

Labour’s Torcuil Crichton is fluent in Gaelic and represents a constituenty where the language remains widely spoken.

By Justin Bowie
Andrew Marr criticised the number of Gaelic signs in Scotland. Image: PA.
Western Isles MP Torcuil Crichton has criticised veteran broadcaster Andrew Marr for claiming there are too many Gaelic signs in Scotland.

The Labour politician – who is fluent in the language – claimed the ex-BBC journalist had a “Dundee-centred world view”.

Mr Crichton’s Western Isles constituency is Scotland’s Gaelic stronghold and the majority of residents have an understanding of the language.

Former BBC political editor Mr Marr said it was “offensive” that there were so many translated signs in parts of the country where Gaelic is not widely spoken.

He used the example of Haymarket train station in Edinburgh, branding its alternative Gaelic sign “ridiculous”.

A recent study at Edinburgh university stated the language has been present in the capital for more than a thousand years.

His comments came during an event at the Labour Party’s conference in Liverpool

Western Isles Labour MP Torcuil Crichton.

Mr Marr said: “Why does Haymarket have to have the Gaelic for Haymarket under it? It’s ridiculous.

“The Scots are made up of many different peoples historically.

“Many different groups of people have come to Scotland and they brought different languages and I think we should let languages rest and prosper where they come from.”

But Mr Crichton pointed out thousands of Scots in major cities such as the capital and Dundee still speak the language.

He said: “Andrew Marr is a fellow journalist and highly respected Scot who has just the slight disadvantage of having a Dundee-centred world view.”

Mr Marr was born in Glasgow, but went to school in Dundee.

Mr Crichton pointed out the east coast city’s name is of Gaelic origin.

He added: “About 1,000 Gaelic speakers live there, almost the same as the Isle of Barra.”

The Western Isles is the heart of the Gaelic language. Image: Shutterstock

The Highland region is the second most proficient area in Scotland when it comes to Gaelic speakers.

Around 8% of residents across the local authority had some level of proficiency in the language.

Roughly 6% of people living in Argyll and Bute are able to understand Gaelic.

Both regions contain several island communities, such as Skye, where the language remains prominent.

Last year residents on the Western Isles spoke of their hopes for Gaelic’s future as they said it’s “in the very DNA of Scotland”.

The number of Scots who could speak the language as of the latest census had jumped by more than 40,000 compared to 2011.

The language has incidentally been spoken in Edinburgh for more than 1,000 years.

