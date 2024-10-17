Alex Salmond’s body to be flown home to north-east on Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Salmond’s body to be flown home to north-east on Friday

The flight will land at Aberdeen Airport on Friday - the closest airport to the former first minister's Strichen home.

By Adele Merson
Ex-Gordon MP Alex Salmond in his former Ellon office in 2017. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Ex-Gordon MP Alex Salmond in his former Ellon office in 2017. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A privately chartered flight to return Alex Salmond’s body to Scotland is expected to land at Aberdeen Airport on Friday afternoon, the Alba Party has  confirmed.

The former first minister died on Saturday afternoon, aged 69, from a heart attack shortly after giving a speech at an event in North Macedonia.

The UK and Scottish governments were locked in discussions for several days over the travel plan for the repatriation of Mr Salmond.

It later emerged a mystery private donor would pay for a privately chartered jet – who was revealed on Thursday to be billionaire philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter.

Flower tributes at Strichen following Alex Salmond’s death. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Alba Party confirmed the jet is expected to arrive at Aberdeen Airport at around 1.45pm on Friday afternoon.

Members of the family and Acting Alba Party Leader Kenny MacAskill will greet the coffin on its arrival before the cortege departs to Strichen, where Mr Salmond lived with wife Moira.

Funeral plans and mystery donor revealed

It is understood a small family funeral will be held in the north-east, potentially in the Aberdeenshire village he called home.

A separate larger memorial is expected to take place at a later date, with either Edinburgh or Linlithgow thought to be likely locations.

Sir David Davis, a Conservative MP and close friend of Mr Salmond, had called for the Foreign Office to use an RAF plane to return his body.

But Sir Tom later stepped in and paid personally for the privately chartered flight.

Sir Tom Hunter. Image: Big Partnership.
Sir Tom Hunter. Image: Supplied. 

In a statement, Scotland’s first self-made billionaire, said: “Whilst he and I disagreed on some of his ambitions, Alex Salmond devoted his life to Scotland and the Scottish people and as such he, and importantly his family, deserved the dignity and privacy of a private return to the home of his birth.

“Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with his family at this time. To be clear I remain resolutely apolitical.”

The former first minister’s family thanked both governments for their efforts to put in place “swift arrangements” to bring Alex Salmond home to Scotland.

A statement released on Wednesday by Mr MacAskill, on behalf of the family, said: “It brings a great deal of comfort to Moira and other members of the family to know that he will soon be home with them.”

