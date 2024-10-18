‘Yes’ bikers lead Alex Salmond’s body through north-east in tribute to former first minister

Alex Salmond was met by his family and a piper at Aberdeen Airport as his body returned home to the north-east region he loved.

The former first minister died suddenly on Saturday from a heart attack while speaking at a conference in the city of Ohrid in the country’s south west.

The chartered flight – which was paid for by businessman Sir Tom Hunter – took off from Ohrid St Paul the Apostle Airport just before 10.30am UK time.

It landed at Aberdeen Airport at around 1.55pm as piper Connor Sinclair from Crieff played Freedom Come All Ye – a favourite of Mr Salmond’s.

Flight lands at Aberdeen Airport

Members of Mr Salmond’s family and acting Alba Party leader Kenny MacAskill were there to greet the coffin on arrival.

The cortege then departed for the Buchan village of Strichen, where the former SNP leader lived with wife Moira.

A group of pro-independence bikers led the convoy through the north-east to a funeral home in Fraserburgh.

Jim Eadie, former SNP MSP and Alba Party candidate at the last general election, has been friends with Mr Salmond for 35 years.

Speaking to the P&J at Aberdeen Airport, he said: “This is a very sad day, particularly for Alec’s wife Moira and the family who are here who are here to receive Alec on his return.

“It’s important to acknowledge it’s a very sad day but they will be relieved that at last Alec has been returned home and reunited with his loved ones.”

Plans for private funeral in north-east

Mr Eadie said plans are being made for a small family funeral in the north-east.

He added: “In the fullness of time, there will be a memorial service to allow as many people as possible to pay their own respects and to honour his life and legacy.”

Crowds gathered in Fraserburgh and Strichen to pay tribute to Mr Salmond.

The ex-SNP politician represented Aberdeenshire constituencies at both Westminster and Holyrood over three decades.

Speaking to The Stooshie – the DC Thomson politics podcast – SNP MP Pete Wishart said Mr Salmond became “synonymous” with the north-east.

“He had no obvious links to the area – a Linlithgow boy – but he took to the north-east like a duck to water”, he added.

“He did have a fantastic relationship with the people of Aberdeenshire and he loved the place.”

‘Kindness, generosity and respect’

Alba Party chairwoman Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh was among those who draped a Saltire over Mr Salmond’s coffin before it was loaded onto the plane in North Macedonia.

His body was carried by six members of the North Macedonian military to the flight, along a red carpet which was flanked by eight other soldiers standing at attention, to the sound of a trumpet.

The soldiers, flight and ground crew observed a moment’s silence before the coffin was moved onto the jet.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh thanked the Macedonian government and Sir Tom Hunter for their “kindness, generosity and respect”.

In a post on X, she said: “Scotland’s son, hero and true patriot, Alex Salmond, is on his way home.”

A spokeswoman for Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister’s thoughts are with Mr Salmond’s friends and family.