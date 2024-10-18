‘Yes’ bikers lead Alex Salmond’s body through north-east in tribute to former first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Yes’ bikers lead Alex Salmond’s body through north-east in tribute to former first minister

The former first minister's coffin has been taken to a funeral home in Fraserburgh, near his home of Strichen, Aberdeenshire.

By Adele Merson

Alex Salmond was met by his family and a piper at Aberdeen Airport as his body returned home to the north-east region he loved.

The former first minister died suddenly on Saturday from a heart attack while speaking at a conference in the city of Ohrid in the country’s south west.

The chartered flight – which was paid for by businessman Sir Tom Hunter – took off from Ohrid St Paul the Apostle Airport just before 10.30am UK time.

It landed at Aberdeen Airport at around 1.55pm as piper Connor Sinclair from Crieff played Freedom Come All Ye – a favourite of Mr Salmond’s.

Mr Salmond’s family as his coffin arrives at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.

Flight lands at Aberdeen Airport

Members of Mr Salmond’s family and acting Alba Party leader Kenny MacAskill were there to greet the coffin on arrival.

The cortege then departed for the Buchan village of Strichen, where the former SNP leader lived with wife Moira.

A group of pro-independence bikers led the convoy through the north-east to a funeral home in Fraserburgh.

The hearse carrying the body of former First Minister Alex Salmond heads down the A90 towards Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

Jim Eadie, former SNP MSP and Alba Party candidate at the last general election, has been friends with Mr Salmond for 35 years.

Speaking to the P&J at Aberdeen Airport, he said: “This is a very sad day, particularly for Alec’s wife Moira and the family who are here who are here to receive Alec on his return.

“It’s important to acknowledge it’s a very sad day but they will be relieved that at last Alec has been returned home and reunited with his loved ones.”

Plans for private funeral in north-east

Mr Eadie said plans are being made for a small family funeral in the north-east.

He added: “In the fullness of time, there will be a memorial service to allow as many people as possible to pay their own respects and to honour his life and legacy.”

Crowds gathered in Fraserburgh and Strichen to pay tribute to Mr Salmond.

Alex Salmond’s body arriving in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The ex-SNP politician represented Aberdeenshire constituencies at both Westminster and Holyrood over three decades.

Speaking to The Stooshie – the DC Thomson politics podcast – SNP MP Pete Wishart said Mr Salmond became “synonymous” with the north-east.

“He had no obvious links to the area – a Linlithgow boy – but he took to the north-east like a duck to water”, he added.

“He did have a fantastic relationship with the people of Aberdeenshire and he loved the place.”

‘Kindness, generosity and respect’

Alba Party chairwoman Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh was among those who draped a Saltire over Mr Salmond’s coffin before it was loaded onto the plane in North Macedonia.

His body was carried by six members of the North Macedonian military to the flight, along a red carpet which was flanked by eight other soldiers standing at attention, to the sound of a trumpet.

A crowd gathers in Strichen, Aberdeenshire, where Mr Salmond lived with wife Moira. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The soldiers, flight and ground crew observed a moment’s silence before the coffin was moved onto the jet.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh thanked the Macedonian government and Sir Tom Hunter for their “kindness, generosity and respect”.

In a post on X, she said: “Scotland’s son, hero and true patriot, Alex Salmond, is on his way home.”

A spokeswoman for Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister’s thoughts are with Mr Salmond’s friends and family.

