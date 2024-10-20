Early plans for Alex Salmond’s north-east funeral revealed

Alex Salmond’s funeral is expected to be scheduled in the north-east of Scotland but will not be held for at least another week.

A private ceremony for the former first minister to be attended by family and close friends will take place on the week starting October 28, according to Kenny MacAskill, the interim leader of the Alba Party.

He told us: “It will be the week of October 28 but the day has not yet been decided.

“It will be in the north-east and it will be a private ceremony for family and close friends.

“There are some procedural issues because of the body coming back in a sudden death from a foreign jurisdiction but all organisations involved have been outstanding, including Aberdeen Airport.

“Everybody who has been involved, we have the highest regard for.”

Public’s ‘heartening’ reaction

Salmond died suddenly last Saturday from a heart attack while attending a conference in North Macedonia.

His body was met by his family and a piper at Aberdeen Airport on Friday.

The cortege then departed for the Buchan village of Strichen, where the former SNP leader lived with wife Moira.

A group of pro-independence bikers led the convoy through the north-east to a funeral home in Fraserburgh.

MacAskill said: “The outpouring of grief and respect as we travelled from Aberdeen back to Strichen was heartening as well as consoling for the family.

“Every town and village had crowds out. Individuals were standing outside their homes. Every layby was rammed.”

The chartered flight which carried Salmond’s body back to Scotland was paid for by businessman Sir Tom Hunter.

It is understood those close to the former first minister were not upset by the decision to bring him home on a private flight rather than one provided by the RAF, and that the Foreign Office had provided an explanation to his family.

Private charters are easier to arrange than an RAF flight as these require states to be notified of an intended flyover.