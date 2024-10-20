Early plans for Alex Salmond’s north-east funeral revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Early plans for Alex Salmond’s north-east funeral revealed

A private ceremony for the former first minister to be attended by family and close friends will take place on the week starting October 28.

By Derek Healey
Alex Salmond: Image: PA
Alex Salmond: Image: PA

Alex Salmond’s funeral is expected to be scheduled in the north-east of Scotland but will not be held for at least another week.

A private ceremony for the former first minister to be attended by family and close friends will take place on the week starting October 28, according to Kenny MacAskill, the interim leader of the Alba Party.

He told us: “It will be the week of October 28 but the day has not yet been decided.

“It will be in the north-east and it will be a private ceremony for family and close friends.

“There are some procedural issues because of the body coming back in a sudden death from a foreign jurisdiction but all organisations involved have been outstanding, including Aberdeen Airport.

“Everybody who has been involved, we have the highest regard for.”

Public’s ‘heartening’ reaction

Salmond died suddenly last Saturday from a heart attack while attending a conference in North Macedonia.

His body was met by his family and a piper at Aberdeen Airport on Friday.

The cortege then departed for the Buchan village of Strichen, where the former SNP leader lived with wife Moira.

A group of pro-independence bikers led the convoy through the north-east to a funeral home in Fraserburgh.

Kenny MacAskill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

MacAskill said: “The outpouring of grief and respect as we travelled from Aberdeen back to Strichen was heartening as well as consoling for the family.

“Every town and village had crowds out. Individuals were standing outside their homes. Every layby was rammed.”

The chartered flight which carried Salmond’s body back to Scotland was paid for by businessman Sir Tom Hunter.

It is understood those close to the former first minister were not upset by the decision to bring him home on a private flight rather than one provided by the RAF, and that the Foreign Office had provided an explanation to his family.

Private charters are easier to arrange than an RAF flight as these require states to be notified of an intended flyover.

