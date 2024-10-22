Alex Salmond’s Strichen funeral date and time confirmed for family ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Salmond’s Strichen funeral date and time confirmed for family ceremony

The former first minister, who died on October 12, will be laid to rest in his Aberdeenshire home village.

By Justin Bowie
Alex Salmond's funeral date has been confirmed. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond's funeral date has been confirmed. Image: PA.

Alex Salmond’s funeral will be held in his home village of Strichen next Tuesday.

The former first minister will be laid to rest in a private ceremony for family and close friends at the local parish church at 1pm.

Mr Salmond died suddenly from a heart attack, aged 69, on October 12 during a visit to North Macedonia where he attended a political conference.

The funeral service will be carried out by Reverend Ian McEwan, a close family friend.

It will be followed by a private burial at Strichen cemetery.

The former first minister represented Aberdeenshire as an MSP and MP.

Mr Salmond had lived in Strichen for years with his wife Moira, who he married in 1981.

He represented villagers as an Aberdeenshire MSP and MP during his long career in politics.

Residents paid tribute to him as a “local hero” who was “friendly” and “charming” following his shock death.

Flowers were left outside his home by mourners in the area.

Floral tributes outside Alex Salmond’s Strichen home. Image: DC Thomson.

Tributes also poured in from friends and foes across the political spectrum.

Mr Salmond’s body was flown home to Aberdeen Airport from North Macedonia last Friday.

His homecoming was met by a piper, before pro-independence bikers led a convoy through the north-east to a funeral host in Fraserburgh.

Pro-independence bikers led Alex Salmond’s body to Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson

Billionaire philantrophist Sir Tom Hunter paid for a privately chartered flight to repatriate his body.

Kenny McAskill, a close political ally, previously said the funeral would take place on the week beginning October 28, but the day had not been decided yet.

He said there were some “procedural issues” being worked through because Mr Salmond’s body had been flown from a foreign country.

A separate larger memorial for the former first minister is expected to be held at a later date, either in Linlithgow or Edinburgh.

Mr Salmond led the Scottish Government from 2007 and 2014.

Conversation