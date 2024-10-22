Alex Salmond’s Strichen funeral date and time confirmed for family ceremony

Alex Salmond’s funeral will be held in his home village of Strichen next Tuesday.

The former first minister will be laid to rest in a private ceremony for family and close friends at the local parish church at 1pm.

Mr Salmond died suddenly from a heart attack, aged 69, on October 12 during a visit to North Macedonia where he attended a political conference.

The funeral service will be carried out by Reverend Ian McEwan, a close family friend.

It will be followed by a private burial at Strichen cemetery.

Mr Salmond had lived in Strichen for years with his wife Moira, who he married in 1981.

He represented villagers as an Aberdeenshire MSP and MP during his long career in politics.

Residents paid tribute to him as a “local hero” who was “friendly” and “charming” following his shock death.

Flowers were left outside his home by mourners in the area.

Tributes also poured in from friends and foes across the political spectrum.

Mr Salmond’s body was flown home to Aberdeen Airport from North Macedonia last Friday.

His homecoming was met by a piper, before pro-independence bikers led a convoy through the north-east to a funeral host in Fraserburgh.

Billionaire philantrophist Sir Tom Hunter paid for a privately chartered flight to repatriate his body.

Kenny McAskill, a close political ally, previously said the funeral would take place on the week beginning October 28, but the day had not been decided yet.

He said there were some “procedural issues” being worked through because Mr Salmond’s body had been flown from a foreign country.

A separate larger memorial for the former first minister is expected to be held at a later date, either in Linlithgow or Edinburgh.

Mr Salmond led the Scottish Government from 2007 and 2014.