North-east oil workers are warming to Green way of thinking, says Patrick Harvie

North Sea oil and gas workers are starting to agree with calls to move away from relying on fossil fuels, according to Green party co-leader Patrick Harvie.

Speaking on the weekend of his party conference, Mr Harvie claims many of those employed in the sector want to see a rapid shift to renewables in the coming years – despite what more conservative voices say.

He said they know lucrative jobs on oil rigs available today will no longer be around by the time their children have grown up as the industry declines.

The Greens are often cast by political rivals as being out of touch with voters in Aberdeen, the wider north-east and Highlands.

Their opposition to future oil and gas drilling projects is controversial given the sector remains a huge employer.

But speaking to the P&J, Mr Harvie says his rivals will oppose anything which aims to rein in the fossil fuels industry.

“I know there will still be people who think that anything that harms the oil and gas industry is bad,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to people who are working in that industry now who know those jobs, no matter what government does, those jobs are not going to be there for their kids, for their grandkids, when they’re growing up.

“They know that Scotland has a huge positive potential in the transition to net zero, from renewables and all of the other industries that will flow from it.

“They want to see that investment happening, and it’s not happening yet.”

The Greens can point to evidence of regional support.

MSP Maggie Chapman won a seat in the North East region at the 2021 Holyrood election, while Ariane Burgess represents the party in the Highlands and Islands.

Mr Havie and co-leader Lorna Slater already have one eye on the the next Scottish Parliament vote and are aiming for a record haul.

‘We’ve got more to do’

The Greens will hope to pick up disillusioned SNP voters frustrated with the party’s renewed support for oil and gas.

But can Mr Harvie’s party really count on support from oil and gas workers when they want to wind down production?

How can they win over voters who are sceptical?

Mr Harvie admits the Greens are having to “continually learn” about how to gain support in areas like the north-east.

“We’ve got more to do to learn,” he added.

North East MSP Ms Chapman also spoke to The Press and Journal about negatives perceptions of her party in the region she represents.

“What those criticisms speak to is the work we as Greens need to do to communicate how we are we going to deliver on promises around jobs,” she said.

She added: “We need to get out and talk to people, and that’s what I and my party colleagues do.”