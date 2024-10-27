GB Energy chair will NOT be based in Aberdeen

The chair of Labour’s new publicly owned energy firm will NOT be moving to Aberdeen and will remain in England instead.

Juergen Maier will continue to stay in Manchester even though the company is being headquartered in the north-east.

Leaked emails revealed by The Scottish Sun say he will be primarily working from UK Government offices in Salford.

But officials stress he will be travelling regularly to Scotland and the rest of Britain to meet businesses as part of the role.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer finally confirmed GB Energy would be based in Aberdeen last month after prolonged speculation.

Mr Maier has guaranteed the publicly owned company will create “hundreds” of jobs, and “may eventually” even reach 1,000 or more.

That would come as a major boost to the region given the gradual decline of the oil and gas sector.

Top businessman Mr Maier was appointed to run GB Energy in July and previously served as the CEO for the UK branch of renewables giant Siemens.

But Labour’s political rivals were critical that he will be living more than 300 miles away from the firm’s Aberdeen base.

SNP MP Dave Doogan said: “To be completely plain about it, this just sums up UK energy policy up – command and miscontrol of Scotland’s resources from hundreds of miles away.

“Quite frankly people still don’t understand what GB Energy is, but it speaks volumes about the priorities of GB Energy that the CEO doesn’t see the need to base himself at the epicentre of our energy sector.”

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lusmden said: “It is an insult to the North East that the chair of GB Energy will be based hundreds of miles away.

“Common sense should have told Keir Starmer that the person running one of his flagship policies should be on the ground in Aberdeen.”

Mr Maier has previously said Aberdeen will be at the “centre” of all GB Energy’s operations.

The company is currently scouting for office space in the city.

A UK Government energy spokesperson said: “GB Energy will help make Britain a clean energy superpower, accelerating our journey to net zero through cheap, homegrown energy that will bring down bills and boost energy independence.

“It will be headquartered in Aberdeen, recognising the expertise, skilled workforce and diversity of projects already in place.

“The chair and board will also regularly spend time in the city, including with the local community and businesses.”