Alex Salmond’s minister reveals fond memories as funeral takes place in Strichen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Alex Salmond’s minister reveals fond memories as funeral takes place in Strichen

From serious politics to 'Rev I. M. Jolly' impersonations, the family’s minister recalls serious and light-hearted discussions before the private family service in his Aberdeenshire home village today.

Reverend Ian McEwan will lead today's private service as Alex Salmond is laid to rest. Image: Supplied.
Reverend Ian McEwan will lead today's private service as Alex Salmond is laid to rest. Image: Supplied.
By Andy Philip

The church minister overseeing Alex Salmond’s funeral today said he will remember a political leader with a “rare gift” to connect with the public.

Reverend Ian McEwan has known the family for around 30 years and will lead the private service in Strichen, Aberdeenshire, at around 1pm.

Mr Salmond died at the age of 69 on October 12 after having a heart attack during a political conference in North Macedonia.

Supporters were out in force as the hearse took Mr Salmond’s body from Aberdeen airport. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The service will be attended by wife Moira, family and loyal political friends such as former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill, who will speak in church.

Rev McEwan said Mr Salmond gave people his full attention and was well-liked locally.

‘Rare gift’

“He had an incredible knack for given people his full attention, which is a rare gift,” he said.

“He listened, and had a remarkable common touch.

“He was a member of the community in Strichen, shopping in the local butchers, attending the local church – a kent face.

The coffin was flown home from North Macedonia to Aberdeen airport. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“There’s an earthiness in the north-east which sees through people who aren’t authentic or upfront. They’ll sniff that out quickly, and I think he was held in regard here despite political differences.”

‘Banter’

Mr Salmond was serious about politics – but also enjoyed poking fun during their conversations, Rev McEwan recalled.

The former MSP and MP would adopt the persona of Rev I M Jolly – a beloved character made famous by comedian Rikki Fulton on the BBC’s Hogmanay programmes.

Rikki Fulton played the morose minister Rev I M Jolly.

Dour and monotonous, wearing his dog collar in an armchair, the Kirk caricature was even reprised for a Children in Need TV special by Mr Salmond himself in 2008.

Rev McEwan said: “Alex loved that. We’d have a conversation about the state of the Kirk, the state of the nation, and it was good banter.

“I got to talk to the Rev I M Jolly as a friend and a colleague in full character.”

Rev McEwan knew Mr Salmond’s dad in his former parish at Bearsden near Glasgow. He now takes services in east Fife.

Looking to today’s service in Strichen, he added: “Hearing memories shared by his closest family and colleagues will be remarkable. I hope I can bring moments for everyone.”

More from Politics

Reverend Ian McEwan will lead today's private service as Alex Salmond is laid to rest. Image: Supplied.
John Erskine: 'My parents narrowly avoided A9 head-on crash'
Reverend Ian McEwan will lead today's private service as Alex Salmond is laid to rest. Image: Supplied.
Political opponents pay tribute to Alex Salmond ahead of his funeral
Reverend Ian McEwan will lead today's private service as Alex Salmond is laid to rest. Image: Supplied.
North-east oil workers are warming to Green way of thinking, says Patrick Harvie
9
Reverend Ian McEwan will lead today's private service as Alex Salmond is laid to rest. Image: Supplied.
GB Energy chair will NOT be based in Aberdeen
2
North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman
North East MSP Maggie Chapman calls Hamas the ‘democratically elected’ leaders of Gaza
4
Reverend Ian McEwan will lead today's private service as Alex Salmond is laid to rest. Image: Supplied.
Torphins mum forced to give new-born baby CPR during 'frightening' long wait for ambulance
Reverend Ian McEwan will lead today's private service as Alex Salmond is laid to rest. Image: Supplied.
David Knight: My shock and sadness at seeing Alex Salmond's coffin pass by as…
Reverend Ian McEwan will lead today's private service as Alex Salmond is laid to rest. Image: Supplied.
Ditched Aberdeenshire Labour candidate's 'pro-Russia' suspension misery prolonged after false hope
Reverend Ian McEwan will lead today's private service as Alex Salmond is laid to rest. Image: Supplied.
Two Aberdeenshire councillors defect to Nigel Farage’s Reform after quitting Tories
5
David Duguid MP
Jilted north-east MP David Duguid considers Holyrood 2026 comeback as new Tory leader opens…

Conversation