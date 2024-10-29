Alex Salmond’s minister reveals fond memories as funeral takes place in Strichen

The church minister overseeing Alex Salmond’s funeral today said he will remember a political leader with a “rare gift” to connect with the public.

Reverend Ian McEwan has known the family for around 30 years and will lead the private service in Strichen, Aberdeenshire, at around 1pm.

Mr Salmond died at the age of 69 on October 12 after having a heart attack during a political conference in North Macedonia.

The service will be attended by wife Moira, family and loyal political friends such as former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill, who will speak in church.

Rev McEwan said Mr Salmond gave people his full attention and was well-liked locally.

‘Rare gift’

“He had an incredible knack for given people his full attention, which is a rare gift,” he said.

“He listened, and had a remarkable common touch.

“He was a member of the community in Strichen, shopping in the local butchers, attending the local church – a kent face.

“There’s an earthiness in the north-east which sees through people who aren’t authentic or upfront. They’ll sniff that out quickly, and I think he was held in regard here despite political differences.”

‘Banter’

Mr Salmond was serious about politics – but also enjoyed poking fun during their conversations, Rev McEwan recalled.

The former MSP and MP would adopt the persona of Rev I M Jolly – a beloved character made famous by comedian Rikki Fulton on the BBC’s Hogmanay programmes.

Dour and monotonous, wearing his dog collar in an armchair, the Kirk caricature was even reprised for a Children in Need TV special by Mr Salmond himself in 2008.

Rev McEwan said: “Alex loved that. We’d have a conversation about the state of the Kirk, the state of the nation, and it was good banter.

“I got to talk to the Rev I M Jolly as a friend and a colleague in full character.”

Rev McEwan knew Mr Salmond’s dad in his former parish at Bearsden near Glasgow. He now takes services in east Fife.

Looking to today’s service in Strichen, he added: “Hearing memories shared by his closest family and colleagues will be remarkable. I hope I can bring moments for everyone.”